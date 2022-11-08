Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Related
Grambling State – Texas Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie
Grambling State has dominated Texas Southern over the last half decade, but things might be different this year. The post Grambling State – Texas Southern: Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
tsusports.com
Women's Basketball Drops Season Opener At UTA
ARLINGTON, Texas – The Vernette Skeete era as head coach of the Texas Southern University women's basketball team got off to an unfortunate start with a 102-53 loss at the University of Texas at Arlington. Andriana Avent led the Tigers with 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, a block...
Monroe, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The West Ouachita High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on November 10, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
KTBS
Bienville sheriff: Ark. college student dead, others injured in unsanctioned Grambling alumni party
ARCADIA, La. – One Arkansas college student is dead and at least three other people were wounded early Sunday morning during a shooting at an unsanctioned Grambling alumni gathering that drew thousands of people near Arcadia, Sheriff John Ballance said. The victim, Terrance Lewis Jr., 20, of New Orleans,...
lincolnparishjournal.com
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor
The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana judge lashes out after Houston firm files 1,600 hurricane-related suits in Lake Charles
In the weeks before the deadline to file insurance lawsuits related to Hurricane Laura, a Houston-based law firm filed over 1,400 cases at the Lake Charles federal courthouse. Now, those cases are under review and the law firm may face hefty fines if it is found to be preying on hurricane victims, as one judge says he suspects.
KNOE TV8
Carroll beats Union
Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with gun on campus
A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
KTBS
Water main break leads to boil advisory in part of Webster Parish
SAREPTA, La. - A boil advisory is in effect for some Webster Parish residents Wednesday morning. Those impacted are on the Blocker Water System in the Sarepta area. The advisory was put into place because of a water main break. It's affecting residents in the Smithville and Oliver Road areas.
Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
KSLA
1 killed in shooting at Minden motel
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students arrested after fight
Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
ktalnews.com
2 injured in Natchitoches rollover crash
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people. Both were...
KNOE TV8
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
Willie Robertson and Kubota Tractor Corporation give back in a special Veterans Day ceremony
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Willie Robertson and Kubota Tractor Corporation are partnering to host a special ceremony in honor of Veterans on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 12 PM to 12:30 PM. U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force veteran Robert Bartleson will be given keys to a new Kubota MX Series utility tractor. Robert served […]
Democrat Brenda Shelling elected School Board Member for District 7 of Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Brenda Shelling (D) was elected as a Member of School Board District 7 of City of Monroe.
Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He is possibly in the West Monroe or Union Parish area. If you have […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man leaving crash arrested for DWI
A Monroe man was arrested Saturday night after he left the scene after being involved in a crash on Interstate 20. Ruston Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 westbound near exit 86 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle left the scene traveling west on I-20. A...
Comments / 0