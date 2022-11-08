ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tsusports.com

Women's Basketball Drops Season Opener At UTA

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Vernette Skeete era as head coach of the Texas Southern University women's basketball team got off to an unfortunate start with a 102-53 loss at the University of Texas at Arlington. Andriana Avent led the Tigers with 14 points, three rebounds, an assist, a block...
HOUSTON, TX
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, November 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

One dead after post-homecoming party

Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Bradley wins bid to become Grambling mayor

The city of Grambling is in for significant change in its government following Tuesday’s election results. Former City Council member Alvin Bradley, a Democrat, hauled in a majority 50.86% of the vote (383 ballots cast), outdistancing Democratic incumbent Edward Jones, who totaled 32.80% of votes (247). Current Councilman Toby...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Carroll beats Union

Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with gun on campus

A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday after he allegedly beat a female student while armed with a handgun. About 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning, GSU police responded to Holland Hall, a GSU residence hall, regarding a disturbance. A student told police Nyan Isiaih Hall, 20, of Plaquemine, struck her several times before police arrived. Officers saw what appeared to be swelling around her eyes and red marks on her arms and back. Ruston Ambulance Service was called to provide medical attention.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child

JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
JONESBORO, LA
KSLA

1 killed in shooting at Minden motel

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - One person was killed in a shooting in Minden over the weekend. It happened Saturday, Nov. 5 at a local motel during the late evening hours, the Minden Police Association says. The male victim was initially taken to a hospital in Minden, then transferred to a Shreveport hospital. His injuries were considered life-threatening.
MINDEN, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students arrested after fight

Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
GRAMBLING, LA
ktalnews.com

2 injured in Natchitoches rollover crash

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two vehicles collided on Hwy 6 in Natchitoches Parish Wednesday, injuring two people. Deputies and EMS responded to the scene on La. Hwy 6 West near Shady Grove Rd. around 8:00 a.m. The two-vehicle crash flipped one upside down and injured two people. Both were...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KNOE TV8

Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man leaving crash arrested for DWI

A Monroe man was arrested Saturday night after he left the scene after being involved in a crash on Interstate 20. Ruston Police responded to a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 20 westbound near exit 86 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses stated the suspect vehicle left the scene traveling west on I-20. A...
MONROE, LA

