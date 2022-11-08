The midterm elections ushered in a new era of climate politics in Washington. It’s going to be messy. Republicans were favored to win the House in Tuesday’s elections — but early results signaled a drastic underperformance. House control was still undetermined as of 5 a.m., and any Republican majority would be slim. Democrats also flipped a Senate seat, giving them a greater chance of retaining the upper chamber.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO