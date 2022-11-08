Quick: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “Star Wars food?” It’s a safe bet that most people either think of blue or green milk, or the roasted Porg from The Last Jedi. That’s odd, given that the franchise has so much room for sumptuous feasts: It now amounts to nine mainline movies, two stand-alone live-action films, an animated film, four recent live-action TV series, and nearly two decades of canon animated shows. And yet practically no one in all those hours of Star Wars run time really gets much time to enjoy a meal. But there’s always a chance that could change with Lucasfilm’s teased collaboration with Japan’s Studio Ghibli.

1 DAY AGO