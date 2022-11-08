Read full article on original website
Can you turn off Atreus and Mimir’s puzzle hints in God of War Ragnarök?
The Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarök are brimming with environmental puzzles blocking Kratos’ path: geysers to freeze, vines to burn, and light bridges to activate. And just as you might have wrapped your head around a puzzle’s solution, it feels like Atreus (always eager to prove himself) or Mimir will blurt out a clue.
God of War Ragnarök Vanaheim 100% completion guide
God of War Ragnarök finally introduces players to the lush jungles of Vanaheim, homeland to Freya’s and the rest of the Vanir gods. This realm wasn’t part of God of War (2018), but has a huge presence in the sequel. It’s not only the biggest realm in the Ragnarök — seemingly packed with more side content than all of God of War (2018), with even more to do than both Svartalfheim and Alfheim — but it features a unique day/night cycle that opens and closes different paths depending on the position of the sun and the moon.
God of War Ragnarök: Should you go to Alfheim or Niflheim?
You don’t have to play much of God of War Ragnarök before hitting a fork in the road. About six hours in, you’re given the option to venture forth into one of two new realms (Alfheim or Niflheim) or to comb back through the one you just spent hours in (Svartalfheim). The game implores you to “choose carefully.” But here’s the truth: You don’t really have to be careful about it at all.
Could Studio Ghibli’s Lucasfilm collaboration finally let Star Wars characters… enjoy food??
Quick: What’s the first thing that comes to mind when you hear “Star Wars food?” It’s a safe bet that most people either think of blue or green milk, or the roasted Porg from The Last Jedi. That’s odd, given that the franchise has so much room for sumptuous feasts: It now amounts to nine mainline movies, two stand-alone live-action films, an animated film, four recent live-action TV series, and nearly two decades of canon animated shows. And yet practically no one in all those hours of Star Wars run time really gets much time to enjoy a meal. But there’s always a chance that could change with Lucasfilm’s teased collaboration with Japan’s Studio Ghibli.
Tactics Ogre: Reborn manages to be both timeless and dated
There’s no doubting the historical importance of Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together. It’s a keystone game — perhaps the keystone game — in a particular and demanding genre, the tactical role-playing game. It’s also the cornerstone of a remarkable, yet sadly not fully realized, career: that of its writer-director, Yasumi Matsuno, who went on to make cult classics Final Fantasy Tactics and Vagrant Story before flaming out midway through the tortured development of Final Fantasy 12, a personal and professional setback he seems never to have fully recovered from.
Studio Ghibli’s surprise Star Wars short is all about Baby Yoda
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli’s surprise collaboration is now even more surprising because it’s available to stream Saturday, Nov. 12, on Disney Plus. Directed by Katsuya Kondo, and with music by Ludwig Göransson, the new animated short Star Wars Zen: Grogu and Dust Bunnies focuses on the breakout star of Lucasfilm’s The Mandalorian, the adorable quinquagenarian youngling Grogu — more commonly known as Baby Yoda.
The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer shows off Michelle Yeoh’s sword powers
Netflix’s The Witcher has had a tumultuous couple of weeks, after replacing fan-favorite Henry Cavill with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, but that hasn’t slowed down the upcoming prequel. The Witcher: Blood Origin got a new trailer on Thursday, and the focus is all about Michelle Yeoh, a sword-elf named Scian who is on a quest for a magical stolen blade. The Witcher: Blood Origin is set for release on Dec. 25.
How Love Is Blind creates ‘television magic’ with pitch-perfect music choices
Despite what you may think, Netflix’s Love Is Blind doesn’t craft entire songs to fit one line of dialogue — though sometimes, the matchup between words and lyrics is a little uncanny. And viewers who question that, who think the music is a little bit too on the nose? Well, music supervisor Jon Ernst has seen your tweets. (Which is rough; some of them are not that nice.)
Fan artists are essential to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s hype machine
The Pokémon Company, Nintendo, and eager Pokémon Scarlet and Violet wanters have been in a constant battle: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leakers are spreading unauthorized content across the internet. But as soon as leakers distribute it on social media sites, the leaked screenshots and videos are being pulled down with copyright strikes. It makes sense: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet aren’t out until Nov. 18, and The Pokémon Company and Nintendo want to keep its secrets secret until then. But people are eager to see new Pokémon, and some fans are getting creative and making fan art to replace or “predict” the look of official, but unauthorized content — or to simply celebrate leaked Pokémon designs.
Horror game Signalis fixes one of gaming’s most tired tropes
For all of their top-secret military bases and heavily guarded castles, the worlds of video games are still woefully reckless when it comes to security. Look no further than the likes of Dying Light 2, The Last of Us Part 1, or Deathloop, in which computer passwords and safe combinations are scrawled on scraps of paper hidden only feet away.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s leaked designs may be the most divisive yet
In the lead-up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, The Pokémon Company has shown fans banger after banger. Trailers have given fans a look at the weed kitty Sprigatito, along with Fidough’s luscious buns; there are plenty of adorable little guys to scream about until the game comes out. Everything was cherries and roses. But then the leaks happened, showing off starter evolutions and other new Pokémon. And while fans are largely still excited about the character designs, the fan community has never been more split over a generation of Pokémon.
Ash Ketchum has finally become the very best
After 25 years of training, adventuring, and meeting new friends along the way, Ash Ketchum has finally achieved his life long dream of becoming the world’s best Pokémon trainer. In the latest episode of the anime Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Ash beat Leon in the Pokémon World Coronation Series, thus becoming the No. 1-ranked trainer in the show’s world.
The Dragon Prince’s complex lesbian relationship is more than lip service to queer fans
While trying to resurrect an ancient mastermind, or stopping people from trying to resurrect an ancient mastermind, is all good fun, this season of The Dragon Prince’s most interesting plot line came from the relationship between Sunfire elf queen Janai and human general Amaya. After the events of season...
