Cleveland Jewish News
Yad Vashem releases rare photos of Kristallnacht pogrom
A newly discovered photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Museum, features rare photos of the events of the November Pogrom of 1938, termed “Kristallnacht” by the Nazis. The museum released the photos to the public on Wednesday. The album contains photographs of vandalized Jewish...
Cleveland Jewish News
Modern anti-Semitism on agenda as Europe’s Jews mark Kristallnacht at Auschwitz
The European Jewish Association (EJA) on Wednesday visited Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or “Night of Broken Glass,” a Nazi pogrom that took place on Nov. 9-10, 1938. Conference attendees discussed measures to combat present-day anti-Semitism on the continent. “My sons were on the bus...
Cleveland Jewish News
Borges’ love for Israel and Jewish culture on display at National Library of Argentina exhibit
BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — Jorge Luis Borges, one of South America’s canonized writers, wrote many poems in his esteemed career — including at least two about Israel. In 1967, after the Six-Day War, the Argentine poet, essayist and short story writer compared the Jewish state to a “man imprisoned and bewitched… a man doomed to be Shylock.” The poem, titled “Israel,” also referenced Baruch Spinoza, the Jewish Enlightenment philosopher, and Kabbalah.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli actor Michael Aloni is a hero in ‘Plan A’
Though he wears no cape and has no superpowers, Michael Aloni’s character in the film “Plan A” has only one shot at preventing the deaths of millions and making sure the Jews’ hopes of establishing a state are not squashed. Produced by Menemsha Films and directed...
Cleveland Jewish News
In new miniseries ‘The Calling,’ an NYPD detective’s Judaism helps him solve crimes
(New York Jewish Week) — In “The Calling,” a new miniseries streaming on Peacock, a Jewish NYPD detective fights crime and solves mysteries by letting his Jewishness lead the way. Jeff Wilbusch plays Avraham Avraham, a detective whose Judaism is both central to his character — in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Before election, Israel approved $2.3 million plan to improve its image among Reform and Conservative Jews: Report
(JTA) — Concerned that progressive values widely held by American Jews were fueling growing skepticism about the Jewish state, the Israeli government launched an unprecedented plan to counter the trend, according to internal documents obtained by the Israeli watchdog newsroom Shomrim. The documents reveal a $2.3 million partnership between...
Cleveland Jewish News
Fake AIPAC’s endorsement of apartheid goes viral and top Jewish exec departs as Twitter turmoil mounts
(JTA) — For a short time Thursday night, Twitter users could see a post that would confuse anyone plugged in to the world of Israel advocacy. “We apartheid,” tweeted an account with the handle AIPAC, the acronym for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. The account’s profile picture was the same red-and-blue Jewish star that the organization has long used on the social media platform.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jews in Germany’s far-right party feeling buyer’s remorse
In October 2018, around two dozen Jews met in a nondescript conference hall in Wiesbaden, outnumbered by reporters, to inaugurate the Jewish faction of the right-wing Alternative for Deutschland party (JAfD). Going against the condemnation of an alliance of established German-Jewish groups who castigated the AfD as racist towards Jews and Muslims alike, these right-wing Jews argued that the party was “kosher” and could serve as a protector of German Jews given its leaders’ pro-Israel, anti-Muslim immigration positions.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish composer Hugo Kauder remembered at Carnegie Hall
In 1938, composer Hugo Kauder stuffed two suitcases with some of his works and fled Vienna. A Jew, he knew he needed to get away from the Nazis. “He also stuffed some in a bookcase, but I don’t know that those will ever be found,” his granddaughter Helen told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Miller wants to be ‘largest Jewish voice in Congress'
Max L. Miller vowed to be “the largest Jewish voice in Congress on the Republican side of the House of Representatives,” saying he feels it is his duty to represent Jews of all political affiliations. “I feel it is a duty upon myself to represent the Jewish people...
Cleveland Jewish News
The whole truth, nothing but the truth
The Talmud states that G-d’s seal is truth. Interestingly, in an exchange in this week’s Torah portion it appears as if G-d isn’t being completely truthful. An angel informs Abraham’s wife, Sarah, that she will give birth next year. Sarah, who is 89, laughs at this...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president calls for ‘renewable Middle East’ at COP27, but some call it a pipedream
Israeli President Isaac Herzog went beyond reaffirming his country’s 2021 commitment to fight climate change at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt at Sharm el-Sheikh. On Nov. 7, Herzog presented a far-reaching vision of a sustainable energy infrastructure serving as the foundation for Middle East...
Cleveland Jewish News
Pro-Israel watchdog alleges ‘sham hearings’ by controversial UN commission
The pro-Israel organization NGO Monitor is accusing the United Nations commission investigating Israel of ignoring the group’s research in favor of pro-Palestinian testimony that fits the commission’s biases. The U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva created the three-person commission last year following an 11-day conflict between Israel and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir: ‘I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs’
During a ceremony on Thursday commemorating 32 years since Rabbi Meir Kahane’s assassination, Otzma Yehudit chairman and Religious Zionist Party MK Itamar Ben-Gvir was booed for saying he does not want to deport all Arabs from Israel and disagrees with some of the Jewish Defense League founder’s statements.
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish Federations allocate $7 million to support JDC’s humanitarian efforts in Ukraine
The Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) on Thursday announced a new allocation of $7 million in aid to Ukraine in response to widespread power outages as well as in anticipation of a worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn country this winter. JFNA’s allocation will help fund the relief efforts...
Cleveland Jewish News
We must fight antisemitism
I am a Jew who feels every bit as strong and passionate about my religion as it relates to my culture and heritage. I basically agree with letter writer Naomi Reich except for one thing (“Antisemitism won’t win,” Nov. 4). During World War II when 6 million Jews were slaughtered, why weren’t they protected by “God”? What makes her think that “God” will protect us now during all this antisemitism?
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Defamation League muscles up to fight threats to Israel on Wall Street
(JTA) — The Anti-Defamation League is bolstering its advocacy on Wall Street by absorbing JLens, an organization known for rating companies on their alleged support for the Israel boycott, according to an announcement on Thursday by the ADL. Founded in 2012, JLens was for years one of the only...
Cleveland Jewish News
ADL: CWRU undergraduate student government resolution ‘antisemitic and anti-Israel’
In the days following Case Western Reserve University’s undergraduate student government’s vote to approve a resolution that was inspired by the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement targeting Israel, Anti-Defamation League Cleveland tweeted its response. “The resolution is, at its core, both anti-semitic and anti-Israel,” the Nov. 9 tweet...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli elections 2022: Making sense of the results
On November 1, the citizens of Israel went to the polls. They clearly elected a more right-wing government. Likud, together with other members of the right-wing parties received 65 seats of the 120 in in the parliament. In this webinar, JNS CEO Alex Traiman answers the following questions:. What are...
Cleveland Jewish News
Independence Day terror attack victim’s condition deteriorates
The condition of a 75-year old Israeli man who was seriously wounded in a terrorist attack in Elad on May 4, Israel’s Independence Day, has taken a turn for the worse, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Shimon Maatuf, of Moshav Barkat, was employed as an armed security guard at...
