Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
cltampa.com
All the new chain restaurants calling Tampa Bay home in 2022
A recent study ranked the Tampa area among the nation's top cities in 2022 for "fast food lovers," and it's easy to see why. There are a ton of chains in Tampa Bay, and there's even more on the way. We decided to dig through the records and find out...
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
The Best Christmas Events in Tampa Bay for Families
The holidays are nearly here and it’s safe to say that people are more than ready for some festive fun. This will be the first year since the start of the pandemic that the holidays will feel normal. In fact, some Christmas experiences will be even bigger and better than last year. Whether you want […]
Nicole damages home in Hudson as storm passes through Tampa Bay area
For Chris Ortiz, Nicole caused a tree to fall in his back yard and through his roof at his home in Hudson.
fox13news.com
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
Veterans can get discounts, free meals at these places around Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and is a day to honor those who have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces. One way many businesses and restaurants are thanking and acknowledging our veterans and active-duty military service members is by offering discounts, free meals and other offers. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of offers available.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Shelter locations across Tampa Bay
As Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Nicole, counties across the Tampa Bay area have started to open shelters for those in need.
fox13news.com
‘We need to support them’: 24/7 statewide line works to help veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - A local non-profit is hoping Veterans Day also serves as a reminder of the struggle veterans face and the need to support them every day. Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the nation. The Florida Veterans Support Line is a statewide line that provides veterans emotional support and community resources, 24 hours a day.
Beach Beacon
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
fox13news.com
Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
11 Epic Day Trips In Florida For A Holiday Weekend Getaway
It's soon to be the holidays, which means long vacations are afoot for the perfect weekend getaway in Florida. It's time to pack a small bag and toggle on "Do Not Disturb" because long weekends are a great time for exploring. Florida has so much to offer for anybody's travel...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida
Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
Tampa Bay area businesses offering deals for Veterans Day
Local businesses across the Tampa Bay area are offering deals and discounts this Veterans Day for veterans, retired military and active duty military.
Thrillist
Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations
If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
Tampa Bay Schools Make Plans for Nicole
Pasco and Polk schools will close Thursday
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
3 of the Most Shocking News Stories about Hurricane Nicole
Hurricanes in Florida are no joke. This is what I realized when I first moved here a year ago, narrowly missing the storm last year and having it hit us in the face this year. Fortunately, my apartment complex was able to avoid damage, but the destruction caused by these natural storms are clear, leaving devastation and even, sadly, death, in its wake. As fun as Florida is, the raw power is not to be truffled with, and these news stories are just a glimpse of the shocking stories that came out of our time with Hurricane Nicole.
Comments / 0