ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

The Best Christmas Events in Tampa Bay for Families

The holidays are nearly here and it’s safe to say that people are more than ready for some festive fun. This will be the first year since the start of the pandemic that the holidays will  feel normal. In fact, some Christmas experiences will be even bigger and better than last year. Whether you want […]
10 Tampa Bay

Veterans can get discounts, free meals at these places around Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and is a day to honor those who have served our country as a member of our Armed Forces. One way many businesses and restaurants are thanking and acknowledging our veterans and active-duty military service members is by offering discounts, free meals and other offers. Here in the Tampa Bay area, there is no shortage of offers available.
fox13news.com

‘We need to support them’: 24/7 statewide line works to help veterans

TAMPA, Fla. - A local non-profit is hoping Veterans Day also serves as a reminder of the struggle veterans face and the need to support them every day. Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the nation. The Florida Veterans Support Line is a statewide line that provides veterans emotional support and community resources, 24 hours a day.
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
POLK COUNTY, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Florida

Hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples of this Chicago-born chain, which serves them in retro digs. While hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches are the staples, Portillo's also serves beer. The food is fresh, and the quaint ambiance is fun. If you're in Brandon, Florida, and want...
BRANDON, FL
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines Drops 37 Routes, Including Several Major Florida Destinations

If you're a Spirit Airlines customer, check your flight status. As Airline Weekly reports, the budget carrier will eliminate 37 routes from its schedule beginning in January 2023. Many of the routes are destinations in Florida, including eight from Tampa, seven from Fort Meyers, six from Fort Lauderdale, three from Orlando, and two from Miami. The changes will reduce Spirit's overall capacity by about 5%.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Tampa Bay? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole with the entire west coast of the state under a tropical storm warning, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday, track across the state and curve back toward the north later ...
TAMPA, FL
Evie M.

3 of the Most Shocking News Stories about Hurricane Nicole

Hurricanes in Florida are no joke. This is what I realized when I first moved here a year ago, narrowly missing the storm last year and having it hit us in the face this year. Fortunately, my apartment complex was able to avoid damage, but the destruction caused by these natural storms are clear, leaving devastation and even, sadly, death, in its wake. As fun as Florida is, the raw power is not to be truffled with, and these news stories are just a glimpse of the shocking stories that came out of our time with Hurricane Nicole.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy