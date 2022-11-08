Read full article on original website
Russel Barber, 88, of Estherville
Services for 88-year-old Russel Barber of Estherville will be Tuesday, November 15th, at 10:30 a.m. at Henry-Olson Funeral Chapel in Estherville with burial at East Side Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Henry-Olson Funeral Home in Estherville is in charge of the arrangements.
Marcia Stephas, 83, of Ruthven and formerly of Royal
Services for 83-year-old Marcia Stephas of Ruthven and formerly of Royal will be Monday, November 14th at 11 AM at the United Methodist Church in Royal. Visitation will be at the church, one hour prior to the services. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home of Ruthven is in charge of arrangements.
Marilyn Nelson, 86, of West Bend Formerly of Rolfe
Memorial services for 86-year-old Marilyn Nelson of West Bend, formerly of Rolfe, will be Monday, November 14th, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in West Bend with burial at Clinton-Garfield Cemetery near Rolfe. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Powers Funeral Home in...
Spirit Lake High School Brings “Suessical the Musical” to Sami Center
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — It’s the weekend when high schools perform their fall plays and musicals between athletic seasons. In Spirit Lake, Senior Maggie McKimm says “Suessical the Musical” is on stage at the Sami Center tonight and tomorrow afternoon. McKimm tells KICD News the...
Spencer’s Gross to Swim at State
Marshalltown, Ia (KICD) – State Swimming is in action this afternoon at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA. The Spencer Tigers have 3 relays going tomorrow, but for today, the one individual qualifier Lilly Gross will swim in the 4th heat of the 100 Yard Breastroke Prelims. Here’s coach Amy Lawrence.
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
Ash Tree Removal Beginning Next Week in Part of Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Park Board got an update on Tuesday on the process of removing ash trees from portions of the community after the Emerald Ash Borer was discovered in town earlier this year. Parks and Recreation Director Bob Fullhart says trees begin to be taken out...
Terry Teege, 67, of Milford
A Celebration of Life for 67-year-old Terry Teege of Milford will be Sunday, November 13th, from 1-3 p.m. in the Queens Room at Village West in Okoboji. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
Spencer Main Street Receives Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Out of 32 applicants, 10 were awarded a Main Street Iowa Challenge Grant this year, and one of those recipients was Spencer Main Street. The grant is given out yearly, and this year makes two in a row for Spencer Main Street. Director Nancy Naeve shared the plan investor 1103 Industries has for the Union Block building with the $100,000 they were awarded.
Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School Preparing For Annual Auction
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Iowa Great Lakes Lutheran School in Spencer is making final preparation for its annual auction that acts as a big fundraiser. Principal Sarah Popp tells KICD News Saturday’s auction will begin with dinner and then work its way into the auction that has some big items up to for bids.
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
longest married couple in iowa
Robert and Jeanette Buscher of Algona were surprised when John and Sue Fink with Marriage Encounter arrived at Homestead of Algona on November 7 to honor them as the longest married couple in Iowa. The Buschers received a plaque, a dozen roses and a box of chocolates.
Department Heads Give Monthy Council Reports
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council heard updates with department heads on Monday during the regular meeting. Fire Chief John Conyn reported his crew responded to more than 70 calls for service in October. Outside of emergencies, Spencer Fire Rescue puts its focus on fire prevention. In other...
Trooper: Failure To Maintain Control And Failure To Yield At Stop Sign Leading Causes Of Fatal Accidents
Northwest Iowa — Thanksgiving is coming up and the December holidays aren’t too far away. With people meeting up more, there are bound to be more people on the roads. And the more people that are on the roads, the more accidents there are. That’s always bad news,...
Clay County Voter Turnout Similar to That of 2018 General Election
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Voters in Clay County made sure their individual voices were heard by going to the polls on Tuesday. Clay County Auditor Ann Baschke says these numbers are similar to that of the 2018 General Election when many of the same offices were up for grabs. Based...
O’Brien Pair Arrested For Unauthorized Credit Card Use
Paulina, IA (KICD) — A man and woman from O’Brien County are facing theft charges following an investigation into the report of a stolen credit card. The report came from a Ruthven man who told the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office that his credit card had been stolen out of his truck. Five purchases at the Casey’s and Dollar General Store in Paulina he said he did not authorize were on a bank statement he showed authorities.
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Leroy McFarland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Leroy McFarland is wanted by Woodbury County for that crime. He's on parole for Indecent Exposure and is a registered sex offender. McFarland is 47 years old, 6 feet 2 inches...
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
