ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Gavin Williamson resigns amid bullying allegations

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35uweH_0j3XpYdO00

Gavin Williamson has resigned from cabinet, saying allegations of bullying made against him were "becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing.’’

In his letter to Rishi Suank, Sir Williamson said that he refutes the claims made against him and was stepping back to "comply fully" with the complaints process, and vowed to clear his name of "any wrongdoing."

Anne Milton, his former deputy, accused him of engaging in “threatening” and “intimidating” behaviour during his time as chief whip.

Claims were also made that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat.”

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tory MPs defend Raab against claims he created ‘culture of fear’

Tory MPs have come out in defence of Dominic Raab after the Deputy Prime Minister was accused of being “rude” and “aggressive” towards civil servants.Rishi Sunak is facing further questions over his judgment as allegations emerged about Mr Raab’s behaviour during his previous stint as Justice Secretary – with staff reportedly offered a “route out” of his department when he was reinstated in October.Multiple sources have alleged the Cabinet minister created a “culture of fear” in the Ministry of Justice (MoJ), according to the Guardian.But some Tories have come to his defence, with Helen Grant, the MP for Maidstone and...
The Independent

The Independent

916K+
Followers
300K+
Post
459M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy