Gavin Williamson resigns amid bullying allegations

Gavin Williamson has resigned from cabinet, saying allegations of bullying made against him were "becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing.’’

In his letter to Rishi Suank, Sir Williamson said that he refutes the claims made against him and was stepping back to "comply fully" with the complaints process, and vowed to clear his name of "any wrongdoing."

Anne Milton, his former deputy, accused him of engaging in “threatening” and “intimidating” behaviour during his time as chief whip.

Claims were also made that he told a senior civil servant to “slit your throat.”

