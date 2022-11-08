Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Jeff Cook, Fort Payne native and co-founder of the band Alabama, dead at 73
Jeff Cook, co-founder of the band Alabama, has died. The Alabama Fan Club and Museum in Fort Payne, along with the band's publicity firm, confirmed the death Tuesday afternoon. Cook, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Musicians Hall of Fame, Fiddlers Hall of Fame and Gibson's Guitarist...
Jeff Cook, co-founding member of country band Alabama, dead at 73
DESTIN, Fla. — Country musician and co-founding member of the band Alabama Jeff Cook died Monday at the age of 73, following a 10-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease. The band’s publicity firm confirmed to WHNT-TV that Cook died “with his family and close friends by his side” at his beach home in Destin, Florida.
