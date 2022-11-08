Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Playboy Model Takes Murder Plea DealAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostHesperia, CA
Comedian & Actor Keith Lyle role in The Hangover is just one of the highlights in a career of overcomingJames PatrickLas Vegas, NV
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Heroes Open
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Heroes Open was originally created to honor our veterans from all branches, and now it includes all first responders. Joining us now from the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club are Earl Stitt and Bruni Slinn.
news3lv.com
Report: Las Vegas ranked 5th most romantic city in the US
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas might be known as the city of light, but it's also taking on the title of the city of love following a new report. Experts at Travel Lens recently conducted a study where they crowned the country's top ten romantic cities. Results from...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Days Rodeo has arrived
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a rodeo weekend here in Las Vegas. Locals are getting the chance to see cowboys compete in a series of riding and roping contests during the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at the Core Arena's outdoor equestrian center. The rodeo also features a free whiskerino...
news3lv.com
Culinary Union door knocking to help Clark County voters cure ballots
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Culinary Union were out on Friday and plan to be out this weekend knocking on voters' doors and calling them, urging them to fix the issues with their ballots so their votes can be counted. Linda Hunt is one of 200 Culinary...
news3lv.com
CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
news3lv.com
Decorating for the holidays on a budget
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays are right around the corner, and one pop-up is offering an array of unique seasonal holiday merch at affordable prices. Joining us now with more is the owner of Santa's Wrap, Beth Tom.
news3lv.com
Water restrictions now in place
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
news3lv.com
Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson to bring new tour to Las Vegas next summer
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Trending today for all you One Direction fans out there. Former member Louis Tomlinson announced on Twitter Thursday his official world tour lineup, which includes a stop in Las Vegas next summer. He is set to perform at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las...
news3lv.com
Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
news3lv.com
Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
news3lv.com
Piff the Magic Dragon celebrating 7 years on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From the America's Got Talent stage to his own at the Flamingo, Piff the Magic Dragon and Mr. Piffles have been entertaining our city for 7 years. Mr. Piffles is also celebrating 15 years of life this weekend. They joined us now along with showgirl...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Oliver
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Here's The Animal Foundation with information on how to adopt Oliver.
news3lv.com
Animal Foundation to resume taking in dogs on Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will resume taking in found and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10. The shelter is now requiring an appointment before turning in any found pet. Friendly reminder, the Animal Foundation is closed to the public on Mondays.
news3lv.com
Arizona Charlie's to host 11th annual 'Feed-A-Family'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local hotel and casino is helping the Las Vegas community in need this holiday season. Arizona Charlie's will host its 11th annual charitable initiative, "Feed-A-Family," now through Friday, Dec. 16. The event will be held at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur...
news3lv.com
The Shops at Crystals lights holiday tree for the first time in three years
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Shops at Crystals is getting ready to celebrate the holidays. The upscale shopping mall lit its almost 60-foot Swarovski holiday tree in front of dozens of guests Thursday night. General Manager, Nick Strause, counted down to the tree lighting, which was lit for the...
news3lv.com
Ask The Experts: Diabetes prevention
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Intermountain Healthcare's Dr. Chard Bubb was on our show talking about diabetes prevention. Check out the video above for more.
news3lv.com
Fall government surplus auction to be held online this year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The government surplus auction is back, and community members are welcome to browse catalog listings with hundreds of items starting Friday. Clark County works with TNT Auction to host three surplus auctions each year, typically in February, May, and November, to sell vehicles and equipment used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
news3lv.com
Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions offering free adoption for cats over five
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is hoping to connect some four-legged friends with some loving families during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will offer free adoptions for cats over five, starting today through Sunday, November 13. According to the nonprofit, November is Adopt a...
news3lv.com
Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
news3lv.com
John Katsilometes talks Las Vegas New Year's lineup, U2 dates at MSG Sphere
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes has his finger on the pulse of Las Vegas entertainment. He joined us to talk about the big-name talent coming to Las Vegas for New Year's Eve and what he's hearing about U2's opening dates at the MSG Sphere.
Comments / 0