ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Heroes Open

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Heroes Open was originally created to honor our veterans from all branches, and now it includes all first responders. Joining us now from the Southern Nevada Pickleball Club are Earl Stitt and Bruni Slinn.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Report: Las Vegas ranked 5th most romantic city in the US

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas might be known as the city of light, but it's also taking on the title of the city of love following a new report. Experts at Travel Lens recently conducted a study where they crowned the country's top ten romantic cities. Results from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Days Rodeo has arrived

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It's a rodeo weekend here in Las Vegas. Locals are getting the chance to see cowboys compete in a series of riding and roping contests during the Las Vegas Days Rodeo at the Core Arena's outdoor equestrian center. The rodeo also features a free whiskerino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

CCSD Captain Ken Young retiring after 31 years

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of the most senior members of the Clark County School District Police Department is hanging up his holster. Captain Ken Young is retiring after 31 years with the department. Young joined CCSD police in 1991 and served as the public information officer for many...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Decorating for the holidays on a budget

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The holidays are right around the corner, and one pop-up is offering an array of unique seasonal holiday merch at affordable prices. Joining us now with more is the owner of Santa's Wrap, Beth Tom.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Water restrictions now in place

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winter watering restrictions are now in place. Joining us now with what you need to know is Southern Nevada Water Authority representative, Corey Enus.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Nearly 10,000 ballots to cure in Clark County by Monday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County Election Center is contacting nearly10,000 voters who need to cure or fix their mail ballot due to a signature issue or because they didn't sign it. Staff at the center have identified 14,569 ballots to cure during the election. The county has...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Taylor Swift adds second tour date in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taylor Swift has added another night in Las Vegas. The music star announced 17 new dates for "The Eras Tour," which begins in March next year. Swift will now perform for two nights at Allegiant Stadium, adding a show on Friday, March 24, on top of the one already announced for Saturday, March 25.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Piff the Magic Dragon celebrating 7 years on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — From the America's Got Talent stage to his own at the Flamingo, Piff the Magic Dragon and Mr. Piffles have been entertaining our city for 7 years. Mr. Piffles is also celebrating 15 years of life this weekend. They joined us now along with showgirl...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Animal Foundation to resume taking in dogs on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation announced on Wednesday that they will resume taking in found and owner-surrendered dogs on Thursday, Nov. 10. The shelter is now requiring an appointment before turning in any found pet. Friendly reminder, the Animal Foundation is closed to the public on Mondays.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Arizona Charlie's to host 11th annual 'Feed-A-Family'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local hotel and casino is helping the Las Vegas community in need this holiday season. Arizona Charlie's will host its 11th annual charitable initiative, "Feed-A-Family," now through Friday, Dec. 16. The event will be held at Arizona Charlie's Decatur, located at 740 S. Decatur...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Fall government surplus auction to be held online this year

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The government surplus auction is back, and community members are welcome to browse catalog listings with hundreds of items starting Friday. Clark County works with TNT Auction to host three surplus auctions each year, typically in February, May, and November, to sell vehicles and equipment used or acquired by government agencies in Southern Nevada.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions offering free adoption for cats over five

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A local nonprofit is hoping to connect some four-legged friends with some loving families during an upcoming adoption event. Homeward Bound Cat Adoptions will offer free adoptions for cats over five, starting today through Sunday, November 13. According to the nonprofit, November is Adopt a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy