LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the state of the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday evening. While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.

NEVADA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO