news3lv.com
Conine, Aguilar declare victory in respective Nevada races
Nevada Treasurer Zach Conine and secretary of state candidate Cisco Aguilar have declared victory. Conine is expected to serve his second term as Nevada treasurer and Aguilar is projected to be the Silver State's next secretary of state. The Nevada Independent projects both candidates have won their respective races but...
news3lv.com
Why Nevada election results are taking days
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Counting votes in Nevada’s closely watched races for Senate, House and governor is about to spill into the weekend — just as it’s done before and just as officials reminded everyone it would this time, too. In fact, elections authorities in Clark...
news3lv.com
Several Democratic candidates declare victory in Nevada
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Several Democratic candidates declared victory in their respective races Thursday night. Congresswoman Susie Lee, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Congressman Steven Horsford have declared victory following reports that now project them as winners. All three have released statements on their declared victories through their reps. SUSIE...
news3lv.com
Gov. Steve Sisolak releases statement conceding to Sheriff Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak released the following statement on the state of the Nevada gubernatorial race on Friday evening. While votes are still coming in – and we need every ballot tallied and every voice heard – it appears we will fall a percentage point or so short of winning. Obviously that is not the outcome I want, but I believe in our election system, in democracy and honoring the will of Nevada voters. So whether you voted for me or Sheriff Lombardo, it is important that we now come together to continue moving the state forward. That is why I reached out to the Sheriff to wish him success.
news3lv.com
Stavros Anthony wins Nevada lieutenant governor's race defeating Cano Burkhead
Las Vegas city councilman Stavros Anthony will be Nevada's next lieutenant governor after defeating Democrat Lisa Cano Burkhead. Anthony, a Republican, was elected to the Las Vegas City Council in June 2009 and appointed mayor pro tem in 2015 and re-appointed in 2020. Cano Burkhead was selected by Gov. Steve...
news3lv.com
Sheriff Joe Lombardo releases statement after being declared winner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sheriff Joe Lombardo released the following statement after he was declared the winner of Nevada’s gubernatorial election Friday evening. I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect and serve our entire state as your next governor.
news3lv.com
Why can't Nevada count votes as fast as more populated states like Florida?
Las Vegas (KSNV) — For the second election in a row, impatient eyes around the nation are glaring at Nevada, wondering when midterm winners will be declared. After all, power in the US Senate hangs in the balance. If one were to glance at the Twitter feeds of Nevada’s...
news3lv.com
Nevada voters pass measure for new minimum wage of $12 per hour
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada voters have approved a ballot question that would establish a new minimum wage of $12 per hour in the state constitution. Ballot Question 2 is projected to pass, according to the Associated Press. There were 54.5% of votes, or 486,429, in favor and 45.5% opposed, or 406,092, as of Friday, according to the state's unofficial ballot returns.
news3lv.com
Aaron Ford declares victory in race for Nevada Attorney General
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in his race for re-election. Ford, a Democrat, released a a statement Thursday in light of the Nevada Independent projecting him as the winner of the contest. "Our electoral win today is a win for justice and...
news3lv.com
Nevada passes ballot initiative for Equal Rights Amendment
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. Nevada’s ERA amends the state Constitution to...
news3lv.com
Conservative groups, politicians led US school board candidates to victory
WASHINGTON (CITC) — Right-leaning political figures and organizations publicly supported school board candidates this year, further emphasizing what they felt was at stake in the traditionally quiet local races. Florida candidates who had Gov. Ron DeSantis on their side may have reaped the most rewards. All six of the...
news3lv.com
Son of Nevada state lawmaker ordered to have competency hearing in shooting case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The son of a Nevada state lawmaker will appear for a competency hearing after he was arrested in a shooting investigation last month, court records show. Na'Onche Osborne, 21, is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon and discharging a gun inside a home. A competency hearing is scheduled in Clark County District Court on Nov. 18.
news3lv.com
Deaths on Nevada roads largely unchanged in October, down slightly for year
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The number of deaths on Nevada roads last month was largely unchanged from the year before, according to preliminary figures from state officials. There were 32 traffic-related fatalities this October, according to the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety. In comparison, there were 33 deaths on the roads in October last year.
news3lv.com
Five schools in Nevada awarded 'Purple Star' designation
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Five schools in Nevada, four in the Las Vegas area, have been awarded "Purple Star" designations that recognize them for supporting military-connected children. The Nevada Department of Education announced the awards on Wednesday, saying these schools are committed "to supporting the unique and social-emotional needs...
news3lv.com
'Enchant Christmas' returns to Las Vegas with two locations this winter
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans of the Christmas spectacular 'Enchant' will be able to enjoy the attraction at two separate locations once again this holiday season. Enchant Christmas will host its winter wonderland at the Las Vegas Ballpark and Resorts World this year, with tickets on sale now. Last...
