Six flight crew members are feared dead after a historic World War II heavy bomber and fighter plane were involved in a midair collision during a Dallas airshow.Authorities say that the accident occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas event at Dallas Executive Airport in Texas on Saturday afternoon.A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided and crashed around 1.20 pm, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. “Currently we do not have information on the status of the flight crews as emergency responders are working the accident,” Leah Block, a spokesperson for Commemorative Air...

DALLAS, TX ・ 27 MINUTES AGO