ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Nebraska City's Thompson named First Team All-Trailblazer Conference

(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Halle Thompson has been named a First Team All-Trailblazer Conference player with the release of the league’s volleyball awards. Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka landed on the second team while Skyelar Lawal and Casey Smith of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth’s Josey Freel were honorable mentions.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
kmaland.com

Tri-Center's Turner, Lo-Ma's Brix among honorees on A-8 awards list

(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Michael Turner and Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix earned impressive honors with the release of the Class A District 8 awards. Turner was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Brix landed the Lineman of the Year in the league. Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight was also named the Coach of the Year in the district.
NEOLA, IA
kmaland.com

Women's College Basketball (11/11): Nebraska, Northwest, UMKC, K-State take wins

(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State, UMKC and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Friday. Nebraska (2-0): No. 22 Nebraska rolled to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian (1-1). Allison Weidner led the Huskers with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jaz Shelley joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

KMA Sports (Football): St. Mary's, Remsen 42 Lenox 20

Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal. The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

North Andrew brings East Atchison's season to a close winning 46-14

(Rosendale) -- The North Andrew Cardinals reigned supreme Friday night as they took down a surging East Atchison football team in a district semifinal. The Cardinals (11-0) keep their perfect season alive as they downed the Wolves (9-2) 46-14 and have made it back to another district final. "It was...
ROSENDALE, MO
kmaland.com

AL alum Schimmer off to sterling start in college career

(Council Bluffs) -- Less than six months ago, Hanna Schimmer was one of the top girls soccer players in the state. Now, the Abraham Lincoln graduate is one of the top junior college players in the nation. "It's gone well," Schimmer said about her first year at Iowa Western. "It's...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
kmaland.com

Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal

(Cedar Falls) -- The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon. Lenox -- making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 -- held St. Mary's, Remsen to their lowest points total of...
LENOX, IA
hamburgreporter.com

Commerce on Main now includes Herzberg Chiropractic, P.C.

When Kasey Herzberg heard of an opportunity to expand his business from Clarinda to Hamburg, the fit just felt right. Herzberg, who has been practicing chiropractic care in Clarinda since January of 2002, said he was approached by Nic Robbins about an office placement. Robbins purchased, rehabilitated and repurposed the former Hamburg Inn into a business space dubbed Commerce on Main Street.
HAMBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Max Noble, 82, Clearmont, MO (formerly of Stanberry, MO)

Visitation Location:Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Memorials:Hall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153 Stanberry, MO 64489. Funeral Home:Roberson Fuenral Home, Stanberry, MO. Notes:Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com. Thank you for reading kmaland.com. At KMA, we attempt to...
CLEARMONT, MO
kmaland.com

Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, Missouri

Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Mary Jo Vance Memorial Fund for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later...
TARKIO, MO
kmaland.com

Larry Straight, 80, of Emerson, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
EMERSON, IA
kmaland.com

Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa

Open Visitation Location: Exira Event Center in Exira. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 11, 2022. Cemetery: Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery. Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Roland Funeral Service is...
EXIRA, IA
kmaland.com

Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants

(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
WATSON, MO
kmaland.com

Maher cruises to win in uncontested Page County supervisors race

(Clarinda) -- Republican candidate Todd Maher has officially secured his spot on the Page County Board of Supervisors. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's seat with 4,208 votes or 93.74%. Maher defeated Republican incumbent Alan Armstrong in the June Iowa Primaries setting up an uncontested November race. Even though he may not have had an opponent on the ballot, Maher attributes his win to overwhelming support and is thankful for a strong turnout.
PAGE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy