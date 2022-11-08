Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Nebraska City's Thompson named First Team All-Trailblazer Conference
(KMAland) -- Nebraska City’s Halle Thompson has been named a First Team All-Trailblazer Conference player with the release of the league’s volleyball awards. Plattsmouth’s Riley Pletka landed on the second team while Skyelar Lawal and Casey Smith of Nebraska City and Plattsmouth’s Josey Freel were honorable mentions.
kmaland.com
Lenox's Grundman, Miller, East Mills' Stortenbecker highlight 8-Player District 9 awards
(KMAland) -- Lenox seniors Isaac Grundman and Trayce Miller and East Mills senior Ryan Stortenbecker picked up major honors from Class 8-Player District 9 coaches on Thursday morning. Grundman was named the Offensive Player of the Year, Miller was tabbed the Lineman of the Year and Stortenbecker was picked as...
kmaland.com
Lewis Central girls taking large contingent to Iowa Girls State Swimming Meet
(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls swim team will take a large contingent to the Iowa Girls State Swimming & Diving Meet on Friday and Saturday. The Titans qualified seven events this past Saturday at their regional meet and will have three relays and two individuals competing in Marshalltown.
kmaland.com
Tri-Center's Turner, Lo-Ma's Brix among honorees on A-8 awards list
(KMAland) -- Tri-Center’s Michael Turner and Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix earned impressive honors with the release of the Class A District 8 awards. Turner was named the district’s Offensive Player of the Year while Brix landed the Lineman of the Year in the league. Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt Straight was also named the Coach of the Year in the district.
kmaland.com
Women's College Basketball (11/11): Nebraska, Northwest, UMKC, K-State take wins
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Northwest Missouri State, UMKC and Kansas State were all winners in regional women’s college basketball on Friday. Nebraska (2-0): No. 22 Nebraska rolled to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian (1-1). Allison Weidner led the Huskers with 20 points and seven rebounds, and Jaz Shelley joined her in double figures with 11 points to go with eight assists, five steals and four rebounds.
kmaland.com
KMA Sports (Football): St. Mary's, Remsen 42 Lenox 20
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal. The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon.
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer Scoreboard (11/11): Bearcats fall in penalty-kick shootout
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State lost in a penalty-kick shootout in the NCAA Tournament on Friday in regional women’s college soccer. Minnesota State 1 Northwest Missouri State 1 (Minnesota State wins in PKs)
kmaland.com
North Andrew brings East Atchison's season to a close winning 46-14
(Rosendale) -- The North Andrew Cardinals reigned supreme Friday night as they took down a surging East Atchison football team in a district semifinal. The Cardinals (11-0) keep their perfect season alive as they downed the Wolves (9-2) 46-14 and have made it back to another district final. "It was...
kmaland.com
North Andrew readies for home bout with East Atchison in district semifinals
(Rosendale, Mo.) -- After a year’s absence, the North Andrew Cardinals (11-0) find themselves right back in the Missouri 8-man District Semifinals, where they will take on East Atchison (10-1) Friday. The Cardinals ran through Stanberry (4-7) on a rainy night last Friday en route to a 60-22 win...
kmaland.com
AL alum Schimmer off to sterling start in college career
(Council Bluffs) -- Less than six months ago, Hanna Schimmer was one of the top girls soccer players in the state. Now, the Abraham Lincoln graduate is one of the top junior college players in the nation. "It's gone well," Schimmer said about her first year at Iowa Western. "It's...
kmaland.com
Norma Jean Walker, 94, Ravenwood, MO
Service: FuneralName: Norma Jean WalkerPronunciation: Age: 94From: Ravenwood, MOPrevious: Da…
kmaland.com
Joan Perkins, 88 of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
kmaland.com
Lenox's season ends with valiant effort in state semifinal
(Cedar Falls) -- The Lenox Tigers gave top-ranked St. Mary's, Remsen their toughest test of the year, but couldn't overcome some red-zone miscues in a state semifinal loss Wednesday afternoon. Lenox -- making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 -- held St. Mary's, Remsen to their lowest points total of...
hamburgreporter.com
Commerce on Main now includes Herzberg Chiropractic, P.C.
When Kasey Herzberg heard of an opportunity to expand his business from Clarinda to Hamburg, the fit just felt right. Herzberg, who has been practicing chiropractic care in Clarinda since January of 2002, said he was approached by Nic Robbins about an office placement. Robbins purchased, rehabilitated and repurposed the former Hamburg Inn into a business space dubbed Commerce on Main Street.
kmaland.com
Max Noble, 82, Clearmont, MO (formerly of Stanberry, MO)
Visitation Location:Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, MO. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. Memorials:Hall Cemetery in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153 Stanberry, MO 64489. Funeral Home:Roberson Fuenral Home, Stanberry, MO. Notes:Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com. Thank you for reading kmaland.com. At KMA, we attempt to...
kmaland.com
Mary Jo Vance, 76, Tarkio, Missouri
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Visitation Start: 12:00 P.M. Visitation End: 1:00 P.M. Memorials: Mary Jo Vance Memorial Fund for final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio. Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later...
kmaland.com
Larry Straight, 80, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Monday, November 14, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa
Open Visitation Location: Exira Event Center in Exira. Visitation Day and Date: Friday, November 11, 2022. Cemetery: Burial will be in the Exira Cemetery. Judy “Jude” Roberts, 72, of Exira, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Roland Funeral Service is...
kmaland.com
Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Watson, Missouri native on numerous warrants. According to the release, Fremont County deputies were called to the area of 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg for a suspicious vehicle parked in the roadway. Deputies made contact with Elizabeth Craft, 28, of Watson, Missouri.
kmaland.com
Maher cruises to win in uncontested Page County supervisors race
(Clarinda) -- Republican candidate Todd Maher has officially secured his spot on the Page County Board of Supervisors. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show Maher winning the Page County 2nd District Supervisor's seat with 4,208 votes or 93.74%. Maher defeated Republican incumbent Alan Armstrong in the June Iowa Primaries setting up an uncontested November race. Even though he may not have had an opponent on the ballot, Maher attributes his win to overwhelming support and is thankful for a strong turnout.
Comments / 0