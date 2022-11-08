When Kasey Herzberg heard of an opportunity to expand his business from Clarinda to Hamburg, the fit just felt right. Herzberg, who has been practicing chiropractic care in Clarinda since January of 2002, said he was approached by Nic Robbins about an office placement. Robbins purchased, rehabilitated and repurposed the former Hamburg Inn into a business space dubbed Commerce on Main Street.

