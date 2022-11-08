Read full article on original website
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL: See scores, highlights from district championship games
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - High school football teams around Missouri are playing for district championships. See the latest scores and highlights on the Ozarks Sports Zone’s scoreboard page by clicking HERE.
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Hollister School District announces 1st quarter honor roll students
Hollister High School recently announced students who earned A Honor Roll and B Honor Roll recognition for the 1st quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Students must have all A’s for placement on the A Honor Roll and no grades lower than a B for placement on the B Honor Roll.
Why is a forecast for snow so difficult to predict and when will Missourians see the first flakes of the season?
JOPLIN, Mo. – Snow. It’s a four-letter word to some, and to others it’s one of the most admired types of precipitation that our atmosphere provides. When is that first cold season snowfall going to happen in the Four States? I will try to hedge a prediction and say next week. It looks like we […]
$50,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Ozark, Missouri
Although the winning jackpot Powerball ticket was sold in California, there was a handful of winning tickets bought in Missouri.
Sunshine Lamp Trolley to suspend services beginning Nov. 28
The City of Joplin today announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28.
Why Does a Chateau in Missouri’s Ozarks Have Weird Roof Symbols?
It's one of the most mysterious abodes in all of Missouri. It's a chateau that sits up in the hills of the Missouri Ozarks that is built to withstand earthquakes, bombs and even an EF5 tornado plus it has strange symbols on the roof. If you look up the strangest...
Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues
(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
Festival of Trees has record breaking opening weekend
The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
Firefighters rescue driver 2 days after crash on Ozark Mountain High Road near Branson, Mo.
NEAR BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A driver is recovering after a crash trapped him for two days near Branson. The rescue happened Tuesday morning on the Ozark Mountain Highroad, a mile west of State Highway 248. They found the driver’s pickup in a creek underneath a tall bridge. Several...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community helped find a pit bull missing for 11 days!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a true community effort to find a lost Pit Bull named Blueberry. Usually, treats are enough to lure Blueberry anywhere you want her to go, but it took a lot more than that to get her home after she and her dog sibling Chuck, got out of their Springfield yard in mid-October.
Log Truck Overturns, Jams Traffic for Hours
A fully loaded log truck overturned on State Route 76 about five miles outside of Willow Springs last Tuesday. Ronnie Rowe, 64, of Squires, MO, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The crash happened on a clear day at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Route 76 was blocked to traffic in both directions until after 5:00 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the logs and move the big rig from the roadway.
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
