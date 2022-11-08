ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Firearm deer season in Missouri starts tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Firearm deer season in Missouri is here. Here’s what you should know if you plan on heading out. The season opens 30 minutes before sunrise Saturday, Nov. 12. According to meteorological reports, that’s going to be around 6:19 a.m. The day of hunting ends 30 minutes after sunset, around 5:35 p.m. The […]
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

MercyMe postpones concert at Great Southern Arena in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MercyMe postponed its concert Friday night at Great Southern Arena in Springfield. The group’s lead singer is battling vocal health issues. The group apologized and asked for patience in a Facebook post. The group also canceled a concert on Sunday in Poplar Bluff, Mo. MercyMe...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Hollister School District announces 1st quarter honor roll students

Hollister High School recently announced students who earned A Honor Roll and B Honor Roll recognition for the 1st quarter of the 2022-2023 school year. Students must have all A’s for placement on the A Honor Roll and no grades lower than a B for placement on the B Honor Roll.
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Here’s who won Missouri State House races in the Ozarks

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Races for the area’s Missouri State House positions have been called. Democrat Crystal Quade keeps seat in Missouri’s District 132, representing Springfield House Minority leader Crystal Quade will continue to represent north and central Springfield as the District 132 representative in the Missouri State House. Quade, a Democrat, defeated Republican Sephanos […]
MISSOURI STATE
KTTS

Springfield, Nixa Voters Say No To Local Issues

(KTTS News) — There were several local issues on area ballots Tuesday. Voters in Springfield overwhelmingly said no to a controversial plan to rezone land in the Galloway Village neighborhood for apartments and retail space. A sales tax for public safety and recreation failed in Nixa. Voters in Fair...
NIXA, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Festival of Trees has record breaking opening weekend

The trees are up and the festivities are in full swing at the 6th Annual Branson Festival of Trees. The Branson Festival of Trees, which is hosted and benefiting Christian Action Ministries to help support their food pantry and mission to provide for the food needs of Taney County families, is located at the Branson Landing in suite 1105. The festival hosted their VIP event on Thursday, Nov. 3, where they opened their doors to their tree sponsors and volunteers prior to opening to the public on Friday, Nov.4. CAM held a ribbon cutting with the Branson Chamber of Commerce and the Hollister Area Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to kick off their month long fundraising event.
BRANSON, MO
howellcountynews.com

Log Truck Overturns, Jams Traffic for Hours

A fully loaded log truck overturned on State Route 76 about five miles outside of Willow Springs last Tuesday. Ronnie Rowe, 64, of Squires, MO, reportedly failed to negotiate a curve and overturned. The crash happened on a clear day at 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 1, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Route 76 was blocked to traffic in both directions until after 5:00 p.m. as crews worked to clean up the logs and move the big rig from the roadway.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.

FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
CARTHAGE, MO
KYTV

Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order

Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County Democrats flip a third Missouri House district in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Democrats flipped a third Missouri House district, turning the area purple. The flip follows Stephanie Hein’s win after narrowly defeating incumbent Craig Fishel for House District 136. It is the second race in the Springfield-area district to flip Democratic over the last two election cycles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

