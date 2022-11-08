ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson remains steady amid Ravens' injury problems

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Each season brings a new challenge for Lamar Jackson, and through much of 2022, he has looked more steady than spectacular. That suits the Baltimore Ravens just fine. Since his late interception and fumble cost Baltimore dearly in a loss to the New York...
BALTIMORE, MD
saturdaytradition.com

RGIII names surprising B1G frontrunner for Heisman ahead of Week 11

CJ Stroud has long been considered the B1G’s best chance of scoring a Heisman winner. According to former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, there’s another name that should be at the top of the list – Michigan RB Blake Corum. Corum hasn’t been the most popular pick...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sporting News

Geno Smith's NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks resurgence

You wrote him off, but he didn't write back. Geno Smith is, finally, getting another chance to start for an NFL franchise, and, boy, is he making the most of it. Coach Pete Carroll anointed the Seahawks' longtime backup as the team's starter following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, and so far, Smith has richly rewarded the team's faith in him. With 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,199 passing yards through nine games, Smith isn't just having a career year — he's having a career revival.
SEATTLE, WA

