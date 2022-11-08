Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
princessanneindy.com
Counting incomplete, but big changes on Virginia Beach City Council after election under new local voting system
VIRGINIA BEACH — For the first time, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 8, completed voting in a local election process in which City Council and School Board candidates were selected as district representatives only by the voters who live within said district. In the past, under the city’s former...
What's next for Jen Kiggans' vacant state Senate seat?
NORFOLK, Va. — As Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans gets ready to fill the role of Virginia's 2nd Congressional District in January, she is set to leave behind an empty seat for an entire 2023 year in the state Senate. This calls for a special election to fill the remainder...
WAVY News 10
A "change" election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. Crews respond to accidental stove fire in James City …. WAVY News 10. Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. WAVY News 10. CHKD’s milk bank...
'He hadn't voted' | Virginia Beach man's vote reportedly counted before casting his ballot
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's a tradition each Election Day for Rose Johnson and her husband, Kenny, to go to the polls early together and cast their ballots. "Every year, we go vote at six in the morning," said Rose Johnson. The tradition started as normally planned until Kenny...
WAVY News 10
Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
WAVY News 10
First election under Virginia Beach's new voting system brings changes to City Council and School Board
First election under Virginia Beach’s new voting …. Crews respond to accidental stove fire in James City …. Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. WAVY News 10's Bianca Holman reports. Shoaling alert issued for Rudee Inlet. Hampton Sheriff’s Office donates school supply items …. WAVY...
Gov. Youngkin, Virginia Democratic Party react to election results
"I think the Republican Party showed well, but not as well as folks had hoped," Youngkin told News 3 on Wednesday morning.
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
New faces expected on Virginia Beach School Board
As of Thursday afternoon, it appears Staci Martin has won in District Four, David Culpepper has won in District 8, and Carolyn Weems has won in District 9.
Phillip Jones declares victory in Newport News mayor race
Phillip Jones has declared victory in the race to be Newport News' next mayor.
shoredailynews.com
Accomack County Registrar says write in totals may take a day or two, Northampton’s expected today
Accomack County Voter Registrar Angel Shrieves told ShoreDailyNews.com Wednesday that it may take a day or two to sort out all of the write in votes to determine the composition of several town councils in the County. Several towns did not have enough candidates to fill out their town councils...
Here are the 5 apparent winners in Chesapeake's City Council race
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thirteen candidates squared off to win five seats on Chesapeake's City Council. Based on preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections, the top five candidates for Chesapeake City Council are:. John de Triquet. Ella Ward. Daniel Whitaker. C. Jeff Bunn. Amanda Newins. John de Triquet...
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ‘Ruby’ comes to Suffolk
The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.
Independent law firm finds Portsmouth city manager allegations do not constitute 'breach of contract' by city leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are new developments in the investigation into a complaint by Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman, where she alleges some city leaders breached her contract. According to new documents obtained by 13News Now, an independent law firm hired by the City of Portsmouth found the alleged...
EXPLAINER: I live in Norfolk. Why can't I vote in the Luria, Kiggans race?
If you're a Norfolk resident who wants to vote for Elaine Luria or Jen Kiggans today, you won't be able to. Due to the results of the 2020 Census, redistricting was performed in many localities across the Commonwealth. As a result, the city of Norfolk is now completely in Congressional...
Inside Nova
Parental rights advocates leading in several Virginia school board elections
(The Center Square) – Parental rights advocates are leading in several local school board elections in Virginia, although each of the localities are still counting votes to determine the final winner. Virginia Beach held six school board elections Tuesday and parental rights advocates are leading in four of those...
Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win
52-year-old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring Councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
WAVY News 10
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
Comments / 0