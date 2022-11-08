ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Overturned big rig blocking I-15 lanes near Mission Valley

By Sir Milo Loftin
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30gmZ2_0j3XmsPp00

SAN DIEGO — An overturned big rig is blocking several lanes of northbound Interstate 15 Tuesday near Mission Valley, Caltrans said in a tweet.

The incident was first reported around 12:30 p.m. on northbound I-15 just south of Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page.

The three left-hand lanes of northbound I-15 are blocked due to the overturned truck.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

The vehicle, which partially landed on Camino Del Rio, was carrying between 20,000 and 30,000 pounds of dirt, CHP logs indicated.

Officials did not indicate when the freeway lanes could be reopened.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Boarded-Up Building Catches Fire on San Ysidro

Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a boarded-up building in San Ysidro Saturday, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said. The fire was reported at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East San Ysidro Boulevard and crews finished mopping up at 3:10 a.m., according to the department. No one...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Missing Person At Risk in North County

On Thursday, November 10th at about 2:40 pm, 59-year-old Alin Ramon Cox left the Vista Family Health Center. Cox is diagnosed with severe dementia, schizophrenia and has short-term memory loss. He does not have a phone on his person and is unfamiliar with the Vista area. Cox possibly walked towards the North County Transit District (NCTD) bus stop at 760 South Santa Fe in Vista at around 3:30 pm. It is unknown where he intends to go but his residence is in San Marcos, and he has prior residence in the Hotel Circle area of San Diego. According to a NCTD bus driver, a person matching Cox’s description was dropped off in Escondido in the area of Rock Springs Road and Mission Avenue at around 10:45 pm.
VISTA, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver Crashes Into Several Parked Cars

A driver crashed his SUV into several parked cars after reportedly falling asleep behind the wheel in the Grant Hill area Friday. The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on 28th and K streets, according to the San Diego Police Department. The driver told officers he fell asleep and then his...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Weekly Crime Reports: Four suspects rob Target store in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — The Sheriff’s Department responded to a call for a felony robbery last Thursday at a Target shopping center in Encinitas. According to the Sheriff’s Department, the actual incident occurred on Sunday, Oct. 23, but was not reported until more than a week later. At approximately...
ENCINITAS, CA
NBC San Diego

So, How Much Rain Did Your San Diego Neighborhood Get, Exactly?

The atmospheric river that blew in and out of the county on Monday and Tuesday left behind a bounty of much-needed rainfall all over San Diego. After generating some scattered drizzle, the unsettled atmospheric system out of the north began delivering steady showers to the county at around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Woman's Body Found in Flipped and Submerged Vehicle in South Bay Creek

A woman was found dead in a flipped-over vehicle that was submerged in a rain-engorged creek in the South Bay Wednesday. A city landscaper first noticed a smashed-through fence along Telegraph Canyon Road near Paseo Ladera before spotting the SUV in a drainage ditch just north of the roadway at about 10 a.m. The landscaper then called police for help, the Chula Vista Police Department said.
CHULA VISTA, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy