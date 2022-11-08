As an experienced cabinetmaker who has led the workshop at South Mountain Co. for more than three decades, Jim Vercruysse has helped build dozens, if not hundreds, of custom-designed homes on Martha’s Vineyard. And as the longtime Aquinnah representative on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, he has also helped review hundreds of home developments on the Island, looking at everything from energy efficiency to Queen Anne turrets with the same steady hand and deft touch he’s used as a builder.

