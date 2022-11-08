Read full article on original website
School Enrollment on the Rise, Contrary to Statewide Trend
Bucking a statewide trend, the Vineyard public school system continues to grow, with 2,253 students enrolled across the Island on Oct. 1 compared to 2,191 a year earlier. Enrollment has risen at every campus except for Tisbury and West Tisbury, most steeply at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School, which went from 706 students to 762 in the state-mandated census conducted every fall.
MVC Denies Historic Home Demolition on Look Street
The Martha’s Vineyard Commission denied a proposed historic home demolition on Thursday evening, resolving to protect a 120-year-old Four Square style building in Vineyard Haven. The decision comes as the commission has faced an unprecedented flurry of historic demolition requests in recent years, with two recent denials in Oak...
Stepping Back, Jim Vercruysse Reflects on a Changing Commission
As an experienced cabinetmaker who has led the workshop at South Mountain Co. for more than three decades, Jim Vercruysse has helped build dozens, if not hundreds, of custom-designed homes on Martha’s Vineyard. And as the longtime Aquinnah representative on the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, he has also helped review hundreds of home developments on the Island, looking at everything from energy efficiency to Queen Anne turrets with the same steady hand and deft touch he’s used as a builder.
Housing and Health Access Highlight Community Foundation Awards
More than thirty different Island non-profits will receive over $326,000 in grant funding from the Martha’s Vineyard Community Foundation, which held its annual awards ceremony Thursday evening at the Grange Hall. The night marked a return to form for the foundation as its first in-person awards ceremony since 2019,...
As Lawsuits Pile Up, MVC Braces for High Legal Bills
The fourth lawsuit in as many months was filed this week against the Martha’s Vineyard Commission, an unprecedented volume of litigation that is driving up legal bills and is expected to translate into higher assessments for Island towns. Oak Bluffs homeowners Lisa Kim and Eunu Chun are the latest...
Vineyard Salutes Men and Women Who Served Our Nation
Raising Old Glory in the Avenue of Flags in Vineyard Haven and a parade through downtown Oak Bluffs were among the observances Friday as the Vineyard paid tribute on Veterans Day on the Island.
Robert Harry Clark Sr., 83
Robert Harry Clark Sr. of Vineyard Haven and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Fla. died on Nov. 8 after a short illness. He was 83. He was the husband of the late Carol Combra Clark. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Gazette. A graveside service will be held at...
