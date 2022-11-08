Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Police: Two arrested in ongoing investigation of incident that involved shooting at an officer
Two people from West Hawai‘i have been arrested in connection with an incident Thursday evening in Kona that involved an armed robbery, a traffic collision and a suspect shooting at an officer. Big Island police arrested 27-year-old Dyllan Paulo-Leslie of Kailua-Kona for first-degree attempted murder, robbery and reckless endangering...
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding teen twins
Authorities seek the public’s help locating twin 15-year-old girls who were reported as runaways. Maiya Mattos-Eblacas and Shaiya Mattos-Eblacas were last seen in the area of the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Kea‘au on Tuesday at 4:15 a.m. Both Maiya and Shaiya are described as slender local females with fair complexions, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes.
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
Military convoys headed from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor
The public is advised that military convoys are departing Pōhakuloa Training Area following the end of the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center exercise this week. Convoys are scheduled Nov. 10-11 and 17-18 from Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor along Daniel K. Inouye Highway, Waikōloa Road and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway.
West Maui brush fire burns 1,200 acres and threatens subdivision
A brush fire that began Tuesday morning on West Maui has burned about 1,200 acres and may cause the possible evacuation Wednesday night for residents in the upper portion of the Launiupoko subdivision, according to a County of Maui update issued on Wednesday afternoon. County officials said Maui police officers...
Fishers now must obtain a permit to use lay nets in State waters
Fishers will now have to obtain a permit from the DLNR to use lay nets in State waters, effective 10 days after the governor signs off. This rule change, approved by the Board of Land and Natural Resources Thursday, eliminates the requirement that lay net fishers register each lay net with the department. For Hawai‘i residents, active-duty military personnel and their family members, annual lay net permits will be issued free of charge.
Laupāhoehoe Point Road to be closed for repairs
An East Hawai‘i roadway that was damaged by Hurricane Lane in 2018 will be closed later this month for repairs. Laupāhoehoe Point Road will be closed daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 28-Dec. 2 to all traffic. Work will include repairing/restoring damaged concrete bridge railings and roadway improvements.
National Weather Service issues wind advisory for Big Island
A wind advisory is in effect from noon to 6 a.m. tomorrow for portions of Lanai, Maui and the Big Island. According to the National Weather Service, the north side of Hawaii Island will see 20 to 30 mph winds with localized gusts up to 50 mph. Winds this strong can knock down tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make it difficult to drive, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Venture Sotheby’s International Realty to open two offices at Mauna Kea Resort
Venture Sotheby’s International Realty plans to open two new offices within the Mauna Kea Resort in January to expand its presence on the Big Island. One office will be located on the promenade level of Mauna Kea Beach Hotel and a second office will be on the lobby level at The Westin Hapuna Beach Resort, according to a company press release.
Respiratory virus rates in Hawaiʻi are increasing early in the season
The Hawai‘i Department of Health is reporting that cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus and influenza are increasing in Hawaiʻi, in line with trends observed across the country. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common and contagious respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in...
