The once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive on the Big Island is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which was closed in 2017 and gutted by a fire in March. The demolition is slated to take place sometime next year.

HILO, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO