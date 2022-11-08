ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

UH-Hilo men’s basketball to officially kick off 2022-23 season

The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad will officially kick off its 2022-23 season this weekend. The Vulcans open the season at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Southwestern Assemblies of God University-American Indian College at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. They will then take on the University of Alaska Anchorage at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the civic center.
Honoka’a, Waimea make State Tournament as Na Menehune take on Kaiser

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BIIF Champion Honoka’a returns to the HHSAA State tournament as the No. 2 seed, waiting to see if they will meet Waimea or Kaiser. “Been a while since Honoka’a won any type of championship.” Honoka’a head coach Fred Lau told Hawaii News Now. “In fact, 13 years.”
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 11, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph.
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
Dilapidated Uncle Billy’s Hotel in Hilo to be demolished next year

The once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive on the Big Island is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which was closed in 2017 and gutted by a fire in March. The demolition is slated to take place sometime next year.
Visit Hilo: Arirang Korean Kitchen

I've passed by Arirang quite often, and finally got a chance to try this Korean spot. I got the Chicken Katsu and Korean Chicken. They were both good, although I liked the Chicken Katsu better. The Korean Chicken was not very flavorful, and I feel as if it was overly breaded. I was disappointed in the banchan - there was a limited selection (and no potatoes!).
Visit Hilo: Papa`a Palaoa Bakery

We were looking for some locally-baked bread, so we decided to visit Papa`a Palaoa Bakery. They offer a variety of breads and other baked goods, but I was really interested in the cookies, since I just love cookies and buy them just about everywhere I go. I bought some Chocolate...
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kealakekua

Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 11 and Konawaena School Road in Kealakekua. The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that the call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m., with the first unit on the scene by 4:37 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.
