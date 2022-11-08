Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas City expands extreme weather plan as temperatures drop
Kansas City's council expands the community's extreme weather plan that helps shelter the houseless when the temperatures drop below freezing.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
fox4kc.com
Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City-area grocery store locations will be open Thanksgiving Day for any critical ingredients shoppers forgot to pick up before the celebration. Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, and Hen House Market locations across the metro will all be open on the holiday. The companies...
This Missouri City Is One Of The Best Places To Shop On Black Friday
Holidu ranked the best cities to go black Friday shopping across the country.
2022 Veterans Day deals, discounts around Kansas City metro
In honor of Veterans Day, businesses around Kansas City are offering deals and discounts to past and present military members.
Country Club Plaza welcomes new retailers as nationwide vacancy rates decline
The iconic County Club Plaza is getting ready to celebrate a huge milestone — 100 years — with plans for the future.
KCTV 5
Kansas City to welcome cannabis lounges in new entertainment district
Fort Osage extends winning streak to seven in victory over Oak Park. Oak Park was in the midst of their first winning season in a long time, but Fort Osage was able to knock them off a second time. Miege rolls over Piper 61-20 Updated: 1 hour ago. Teryn Jackson...
hotelnewsresource.com
Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas Sold
MCR has acquired the Homewood Suites by Hilton Kansas City Speedway, a four-story, extended-stay hotel with 108 suites in Kansas City, Kansas. Opened in 2018, this is the company’s first hotel in The Sunflower State. Often called the “Paris of the Plains,” Kansas City sits on the border of...
Residents concerned sideshows in downtown Kansas City becoming norm in area
Residents who live in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, are concerned sideshows are becoming the norm in the area.
KCTV 5
Skies Restaurant to reopen as holiday-themed cocktail bar in December
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -The 42nd floor of the Sheraton Crown Center will once again have the lights on. A lot of them. While the Skies Restaurant won’t rotate, it will reopen as a cocktail bar on Dec. 1. “We wanted to give people a chance to come back...
KCTV 5
Boulevard and KC Bier Co. appear in list of best breweries in 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a new ranking of the best in beer this year, Boulevard Brewing Company and KC Bier Co. each made an appearance. In Beer & Brewing’s Best in Beer 2022: Reader’s Choice Top 50, Kansas City’s most famous breweries each made appearances in the small regional and large breweries categories. Boulevard was ranked 13th in the large breweries category, while KC Bier was ranked 19th in the small regional (10,000-25,000 barrels) .
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
KMBC.com
A new remote job offer turned out to be a scam for KCK woman
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A recent college graduate has a warning for others after she thought she secured a new job. She got scammed instead. Miranda Owens said it happened when she interviewed for a job at the end of last month. Now, she owes nearly $5,000 to her...
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Person wins $50,000 from Powerball ticket purchased at KCI
A Missouri Lottery player won $50,000 off a Powerball ticket he purchased at Kansas International Airport on Oct. 22.
Kansas City-area locksmiths with mysterious owners charging absurd rates
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Robert Flaws was told the cost of unlocking his car would be about $72. So then why was his bill $871, more than 10 times the amount he was quoted? When the locksmith wouldn’t give him an answer, Flaws called FOX4 Problem Solvers for help. He was one of several people who […]
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: The cold air is here + next snow chance (FRI-11/11)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60 degrees colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well-forecasted cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1 degree per minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains into the evening.
Comments / 3