Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

New Cannabis entertainment district being developed in KC Metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - One day after voters legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, a hospitality group announced a new entertainment district project in the Kansas City metro area that will include spaces to freely smoke cannabis. Besa Hospitality Group, out of Gladstone, Mo., announced on Wednesday, Nov. 9, that...
Kansas Reflector

Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. The cliché about the Kansas City airport used to go […] The post Glimpses of the new Kansas City airport make visiting current terminals a chore appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fox4kc.com

Kansas City-area grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City-area grocery store locations will be open Thanksgiving Day for any critical ingredients shoppers forgot to pick up before the celebration. Price Chopper, Sun Fresh, and Hen House Market locations across the metro will all be open on the holiday. The companies...
KCTV 5

Boulevard and KC Bier Co. appear in list of best breweries in 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In a new ranking of the best in beer this year, Boulevard Brewing Company and KC Bier Co. each made an appearance. In Beer & Brewing’s Best in Beer 2022: Reader’s Choice Top 50, Kansas City’s most famous breweries each made appearances in the small regional and large breweries categories. Boulevard was ranked 13th in the large breweries category, while KC Bier was ranked 19th in the small regional (10,000-25,000 barrels) .
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The cold air is here + next snow chance (FRI-11/11)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Temperatures this morning are starting out “feeling” almost 60 degrees colder than yesterday morning as the expected and well-forecasted cold front sliced through the region during lunch yesterday. Temperatures were dropping about 1 degree per minute for awhile and in the end we saw more needed rains into the evening.
