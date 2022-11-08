ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, MA

thelocalne.ws

Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill

Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
IPSWICH, MA
homenewshere.com

Select Board approves $400,000 general override question

WINCHESTER - It took some time, but the Select Board, with the help of Roger McPeek and Jim Johnson from the Capital Planning Committee, eventually settled on an amount for the operating override question to be placed on the Jan. 7 special election ballot. The town will ask residents to support a $400,000 override to cover the cost of traffic improvements to the Lynch School neighborhood and pay for other school-related necessities that could potentially include a new roof on the McCall and Ambrose school buildings.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Recommendations to increase revenue at Transfer Station

WINCHESTER - The Transfer Station Working Group came before the Select Board this week with some recommendations for how to cut costs and raise revenue in an effort to keep the Transfer Station from losing money. The working group consists of interim Town Manager and Chair Beth Rudolph, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood, DPW Director Jay Gill, DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan, Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee, Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, Finance Committee member Enzo Rascionato, Quinn Simpson, Fritzie Nace, Richard Rohan, and George Nowell, Jr.
WINCHESTER, MA
homenewshere.com

Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4

WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
WOBURN, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year

Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
DOVER, NH
luxurytravelmagazine.com

The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District

National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

White grievance politics surfaces on City Council

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
BOSTON, MA
thesuffolkjournal.com

Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872

Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
commonwealthmagazine.org

10 reasons for building a better highway

FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
MELROSE, MA
high-profile.com

Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards

Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
BOSTON, MA

