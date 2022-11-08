Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: Turner Hill
Residents of the Town of Ipswich, the Ipswich Planning Board will hold a public hearing at a meeting on Thursday, December 1, 2022 beginning at 7:00 PM in Room A of Ipswich Town Hall on the application by GCTH Ipswich, LLC for a modification of an existing Special Permit/Site Plan Review decision for a GEPD use for the Turner Hill property for the demolition of the “Coachman’s Dwelling” and the construction of a new structure in its place and reconfiguration of cart paths in its vicinity at the applicant’s 251 Topsfield Road property (Assessor’s Map 51 Lot 7), which is located in the RRA and Water Supply Protection District A, pursuant but not necessarily limited to Sections V, IX.H, X and XI.J. of the Zoning Bylaw. The application is on file with the Town Clerk and Planning Office. For more info call 978-356-6607.
homenewshere.com
Select Board approves $400,000 general override question
WINCHESTER - It took some time, but the Select Board, with the help of Roger McPeek and Jim Johnson from the Capital Planning Committee, eventually settled on an amount for the operating override question to be placed on the Jan. 7 special election ballot. The town will ask residents to support a $400,000 override to cover the cost of traffic improvements to the Lynch School neighborhood and pay for other school-related necessities that could potentially include a new roof on the McCall and Ambrose school buildings.
homenewshere.com
Recommendations to increase revenue at Transfer Station
WINCHESTER - The Transfer Station Working Group came before the Select Board this week with some recommendations for how to cut costs and raise revenue in an effort to keep the Transfer Station from losing money. The working group consists of interim Town Manager and Chair Beth Rudolph, Assistant Town Manager Mark Twogood, DPW Director Jay Gill, DPW Business Manager LeeAnn McGahan, Transfer Station Manager Nick Parlee, Sustainability Director Ken Pruitt, Select Board member Mariano Goluboff, Finance Committee member Enzo Rascionato, Quinn Simpson, Fritzie Nace, Richard Rohan, and George Nowell, Jr.
homenewshere.com
Woburn voters buck state trend on Questions 1, 4
WOBURN - While Question 1 passed statewide by a slim margin, Woburn joined other area communities in voting "no," but only by a small majority. The same can be said for Question 4 as the state leans toward yes but Woburn said no, also by a narrow margin. Question 1...
businessnhmagazine.com
Salmon Falls Stoneware Closing at the End of the Year
Salmon Falls Stoneware in Dover is closing as Andy Cochran, 68, founder andcowner, is retiring on Dec. 31. Cochran has made and sold the iconic salt glazed pottery at the former railroad roundhouse on Oak Street for the past 34 years. “Since 1988, 34 years, I’ve had the business,” Cochran...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
The Parker Commences Closings in Boston's Theater District
National real estate developer Fortis Property Group has announced the official commencement of closings at The Parker, a new luxury condominium development overlooking Boston Common. The Parker creates a first-of-its-kind attainable yet luxe living experience at the convergence of Boston’s coveted Back Bay, Beacon Hill and Theater District neighborhoods. With move-ins now underway, The Parker offers the unique opportunity to own a fully furnished turnkey home in Boston.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with just 1 store remaining in Massachusetts
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and...
firefighternation.com
Firefighters: MA Throws Out Civil-Service Promotion Exams; Pauses Tests to Address Racial Bias
The state has canceled the upcoming fire civil-service promotional exam and “will not score” the recent statewide exam for police in light of a recent Boston-based court case. “Our members had the rug pulled out from underneath them,” Boston fire union International Association of Fire Fighters local 718...
Sears only has 22 stores left after bankruptcy, including 1 in Mass.
In 2005, there were nearly 3,500 Sears and Kmart stores across the United States. But that number has dwindled to 22 Sears locations nationally. One of those stores is in Massachusetts. It’s located at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, which is at 250 Granite St., according to the website....
baystatebanner.com
White grievance politics surfaces on City Council
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Faced with a redistricting map that would transfer three traditionally Irish American Boston precincts into a predominantly Black city council district, Councilor Frank Baker invoked the oppression of Catholics in the North of Ireland and called out the Redistricting Committee chair for being a Protestant.
You Will Always Get Your Steps In Living at This Unique Boston Condo
A housing unit in Boston is catching a lot of buzz online and not for the reasons you may think. Zillow Gone Wild recently shared the listing, and while the interior appears pretty simple and practical, the geometric, cascading exterior has a lot of people talking. Zillow Gone Wild is...
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thesuffolkjournal.com
Mayor Wu announces new plan for ’24-hour downtown’
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she wants to bring Downtown Boston back to life in a plan announced on Oct. 27. With Suffolk University’s large footprint in the neighborhood, the plan has the promise of impacting opportunities and daily life of Suffolk students. The Downtown Revitalization plan includes the...
nbcboston.com
Wednesday Marks 150 Years Since the Great Boston Fire of 1872
Wednesday marks the 150th anniversary of the Great Boston Fire of 1872, which is remembered as the largest fire in the city. The fire began on the 80 block of Summer Street, and would go on to burn through 776 buildings, spanning 65 acres of Downtown and the Financial District.
nbcboston.com
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
thescopeboston.org
Bill Galvin, one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in Massachusetts, is running for Secretary of State
Boston-born William Galvin, a favorite among voters, remains on track to enter his 27th year and 8th term in office as Secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. As one of the longest-serving constitutional officers in the state, Galvin sailed the wave of incumbency to a 20-point margin...
commonwealthmagazine.org
10 reasons for building a better highway
FOR US, the Allston interchange is more than a highway project. It’s a way to fix the mistakes of the past, reunite long-separated neighborhoods, and lay the groundwork for an equitable economic expansion of Boston. We believe the all-at-grade option for the throat section of the project, along with...
Police warn of ongoing chimney sweep scam in Melrose
MELROSE, Mass. — Authorities are asking the public to remain vigilant after a recent run of chimney sweep scams in the area. Melrose Police say two residents were approached by would-be scammers recently and reported them to the police. The two incidents are under investigation. Many home improvement scams...
high-profile.com
Construction Firm Celebrates 2022 Awards
Boston – J. Calnan & Associates (JC&A) announced that several business publications have highlighted it as a leader in the industry. This year, JC&A has been named a “Top Charitable Contributor,” a “Best Place to Work,” a “Top Workplace for 2022,” and the “2022 Construction Management Company of the Year.”
Comments / 0