Alton, IL

advantagenews.com

No injuries in car fire on River Road

Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
GODFREY, IL
KMOV

Slick conditions lead to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning. An accident involving a semi and multiple cars closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and backed up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newschannel20.com

Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
advantagenews.com

Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute

An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
ALTON, IL
KMOV

1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
advantagenews.com

Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash

A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
GODFREY, IL
advantagenews.com

Surprise snow in parts of Metro-East

Some in southern Illinois woke up Saturday morning to find several inches of snow. A Scott Air Force Base spotter reported just over six inches accumulation, while Waterloo and O’Fallon had about four inches. The somewhat-surprising blast of winter precipitation also caused early Saturday traffic snarls on the Missouri...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
FERGUSON, MO
FOX2Now

Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
GRANITE CITY, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site

Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
FESTUS, MO
wmix94.com

Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake

CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
BREESE, IL

