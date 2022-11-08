Read full article on original website
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
myleaderpaper.com
De Soto man reportedly falls asleep before accident on I-55 near Imperial
A De Soto man was injured after he reportedly fell asleep while driving south on I-55. An SUV he was driving hit the back of a tractor-trailer south of Imperial Main Street, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. At 7:02 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Larry E. Clark, 26, was...
KMOV
Slick conditions lead to numerous accidents on St. Louis-area highways Saturday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning. An accident involving a semi and multiple cars closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and backed up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
Multi-vehicle crash partially closes I-64 overnight
A late-night accident had I-64 partially closed for a time overnight.
KMOV
1 dead after stabbing in Webster Groves
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. (KMOV) – A person was killed in Webster Groves Wednesday night. The victim, whose name has not been released, was found stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue around 7:35 p.m. Police said the person was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.
advantagenews.com
Motorcyclist airlifted after Godfrey crash
A 50-year-old man has been airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Godfrey this morning. The crash happened on West Delmar Avenue (Illinois Route 3) near the D’Adrian Subdivision at about 5:30am. The man suffered various injuries...
1 arrested after deadly Webster Groves stabbing Wednesday
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — One person was taken into custody after a deadly stabbing in Webster Groves Wednesday evening. Just past 7:30 p.m., officers found the victim stabbed in the chest in the 100 block of Almentor Avenue near Bell Avenue. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where they later died.
advantagenews.com
Surprise snow in parts of Metro-East
Some in southern Illinois woke up Saturday morning to find several inches of snow. A Scott Air Force Base spotter reported just over six inches accumulation, while Waterloo and O’Fallon had about four inches. The somewhat-surprising blast of winter precipitation also caused early Saturday traffic snarls on the Missouri...
Police investigating a shooting in Ferguson
FERGUSON, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting in Ferguson on Wednesday. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at Canfield Drive. Ferguson Police Department said the victim was shot and was transported to a nearby hospital with no life-threatening injuries. The identity of the victim is unknown at the...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Missouri couple dies in fire after husband refuses to leave wife
An elderly couple was killed after an intense overnight fire at their home near New Melle, Missouri.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia Fire Department at early morning fire
The Vandalia Fire Department was on the scene of an early morning fire in Bluff City. We hope to have more information on the fire later today.
'I’m not leaving my wife': Couple dies in a house fire in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A grieving family overlooked the house where an elderly couple died during a fire in New Melle, Missouri, on Thursday. Andy Zerr held back tears as he described the relationship of his parents, Kenneth and Phyllis Zerr. The couple, both 84 years old, lost...
So St. Louis: My Car Was Stolen Twice and It Wasn't a Kia
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
myleaderpaper.com
Fire causes extensive damage at old Festus Flea Market site
Fire damaged buildings at the old Festus Flea Market, 3209 Hwy. 67, near Victoria on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 9, the Hematite Fire Protection District reported. The district received a call on the fire about 2:20 p.m., said Hematite Fire Lt. Jacob Cortez. “It’s a vacant commercial structure, with interconnected buildings,”...
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
KSDK
Saturday update: Snow falls in St. Louis, Metro East Illinois
Saturday morning saw snow and slick roads thanks to snow. Some places woke up to 6.5 inches.
1 dead, 2 others injured in head-on collision on I-64 near Lake St. Louis Tuesday night
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop C was investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 64 Tuesday night near Lake St. Louis. The roadway was completely closed with all lanes blocked for over three hours. As of 10:30, eastbound I-64 and 40 near Highway DD is...
