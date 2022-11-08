ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Icy conditions led to several accidents on St. Louis-area highways early Saturday morning. An accident involving a semi and multiple cars closed both lanes of I-55 near Arsenal and backed up northbound traffic past Potomac. Several semis were involved in an accident that happened at I-55 and Park, closing the northbound lanes. An accident also closed two eastbound lanes on the Poplar Street Bridge, which also caused a traffic snarl. Another accident closed three lanes of eastbound I-64 near 14th Street in downtown St. Louis.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO