GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.

VINCENT, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO