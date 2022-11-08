Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Vincent falls to defending champion in second playoff round
GROVE HILL – A historic season for the Vincent Yellow Jackets came to an end on Friday with a 43-28 loss to Clarke County in the second round of the state playoffs. Last week’s first-round win over Luverne represented the school’s first playoff win since 2011 and its first ever 10-win season according to the best available records, but the Yellow Jackets could not get past the Class 2A defending state champion.
Shelby Reporter
Helena girls win thrilling opener against Calera
HELENA – Behind a clutch finish on Thursday, Nov. 10, the Helena Huskies were able to start the 2022 basketball season 1-0 with a tightly-contested victory against the Calera Eagles. After giving up a 33-28 lead early in the final quarter, the Huskies were able to finish strongly, breaking...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain pulls away with another win against Northridge
NORTH SHELBY – After obtaining a large lead in the first quarter in their Thursday night game against the Northridge Jaguars, the Oak Mountain Eagles fought for their latest victory in the final minutes of the final quarter. Oak Mountain remains undefeated in the early part of the 2022-23...
Shelby Reporter
Helena downs Calera in strong opening-night performance
HELENA – The Helena Huskies used a big second quarter on Thursday, Nov. 10 to grab a season-opening win against rival Calera under first-year head coach Lucas McDonald. After a tight opening quarter between the two teams, Helena was able to create separation in the second period, eventually taking a near 30-point lead in the final quarter before holding on to finish off a 59-48 victory.
Shelby Reporter
Pelham’s season ends with second round loss to St. Paul’s
PELHAM – After getting to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2006, the Pelham Panthers fell to the St. Paul’s Episcopal Saints, 38-7, on Friday night in Mobile. “Proud of our guys for competing,” Pelham coach Mike Vickery said postgame. “We didn’t have...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson advances to Class 7A semifinals for the 6th year in a row
ALABASTER – Thompson’s prayers were answered in Warrior stadium on Friday, Nov.11 after they faced a battle of the defenses in their second-round playoff game against Vestavia Hills Rebels. Despite falling behind 3-0 at the half and leading by just two at 14-12 late in the game with...
No. 1 Theodore plays keep away from Hueytown, improves to 12-0 for first time
The Theodore Bobcats are 12-0 for the first time in school history and are headed to the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs. The top-ranked Bobcats beat Hueytown 29-18 behind a powerful running attack paced by Brayden Jenkins, who carried the ball 35 times for 177 yards. It...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain 2-0 under new head coach
CLANTON – The Oak Mountain Eagles traveled to Chilton County for their first away game of the season. After a strong performance in the first and final quarter of the game, the Eagles defeated the Chilton County Tigers on Tuesday, Nov. 8 58-44. Oak Mountain started the first quarter of the game on a high note. The Eagles scored 17 points and had a 10-point lead before the second quarter. Oak Mountain was up 17-7 against the Tigers.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Coach Prime’ ready to take on Alabama A&M Bulldogs Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re now less than 24 hours away from the Gulf Coast classic football game. It pits Alabama A&M Bulldogs, against the undefeated Jackson State Tigers coached by “Prime Time” himself-hall of famer Deion Sanders. The team luncheon was held Friday, and there was...
Opelika-Auburn News
Buchanan wins as acting head coach for Auburn over South Alabama with Harris out ill
Damitria Buchanan picked up the win for Auburn women’s basketball as acting head coach on Thursday night, as the Tigers downed in-state opponent South Alabama 71-62 with head coach Johnnie Harris out with illness. Aicha Coulibaly scored 19 points for Auburn in the win. Freshman Kaitlyn Duhon scored 17...
Shelby Reporter
Briarwood swim team to compete in Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Briarwood’s swim team competed in a swim meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Wednesday, Nov 9. The Briarwood Lion’s results advanced several swimmers to compete in the Central Sectional Meet. Sophomore Andrew Groves finished first in the 200-yard freestyle for the Lions. Groves also placed...
Prichard, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Gulf Coast Challenge Parade & PRIMEr: Deion Sanders’ Jackson State takes on Alabama AM
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 5th annual Gulf Coast Challenge’s main event is under 24 hours away as Deion Sanders’ Jackson State is set to play Alabama A&M in Ladd-Peebles Stadium at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Before kick off, people in Mobile have an opportunity to participate in the celebration of Historically Black Colleges & […]
See next week’s Round 3 football playoff pairings in the AHSAA, AISA
There are multiple rematches in the third round of the playoffs next week. In Class 7A, two rematches will determine who plays for the state title as Hoover hosts Thompson in the north and Central-Phenix City hosts Auburn in the south. Other rematches on tap include St. Paul’s at Theodore...
ESPN
Nick Saban takes blame for Tide's struggles: 'I put it on me'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Nick Saban is frustrated that his football team has lost two games by four points total, with both defeats coming on the last play of the game. ended a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide when Chase McGrath kicked a 40-yard field goal for a 52-49 victory as time expired at Neyland Stadium on Oct. 15. Last week, LSU handed Alabama a 32-31 loss when Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels threw a 2-point conversion pass to Mason Taylor in overtime at Tiger Stadium.
Shelby Reporter
Spain Park’s swim team advances to Central Sectional Meet
BIRMINGHAM – Spain Park’s swim team advanced to the Central Sectional Meet at the Birmingham CrossPlex in late November after their performance in their meet on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Carson Muir finished first in the women’s 100-yard butterfly with a time of 59.70. Muir placed second in the...
utv44.com
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
Saraland’s football eligibility back in question after Baldwin County appeal
The Saraland football team’s eligibility is in question for the second time in two weeks. The Baldwin County School System confirmed to Mobile’s NBC 15 on Tuesday that it appealed last week’s ruling by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared the way for the Spartans to play in the Class 6A playoffs.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama Champion: Dale Thornton gives back to Miles College
Success doesn't always translate into a giving heart, but that is evident with this week's Alabama Champion. Dale Thornton is a successful businessman and owns McDonald's franchises in the Birmingham area. He recently was moved to give Miles College, his alma mater $500,000. He says he just wanted to give back to the school that gave him the key to success.
WALA-TV FOX10
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
