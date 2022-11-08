EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 20 ranked Ducks will look to improve to 2-0 with a home contest with Seattle at 11 AM on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The team's depth will be tested as just nine available players remain. After season-ending elbow surgery concluded Sedona Prince's senior season before it got started, Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury in Monday's win over Northwestern. The injury will keep her out until January, according to Kelly Graves. Sophomore Philly Kyei is now the lone true center on a roster that features just three players 6-foot-2 or taller.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO