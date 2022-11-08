Read full article on original website
Jamie Quijani
3d ago
It's true. No one goes to Oregon for an education. They pay their athletes. School work is not necessary at O.....Still they can't win the big one.. Come check out our trophy room Duckies..
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Oregon vs. Washington picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Pac-12 rivals square off in Eugene this weekend as Oregon welcomes Washington in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Oregon has won eight straight games since losing the opener to Georgia, scoring 40 points each time out, and sitting in the lead for the Pac-12 title chase. ...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down No. 1 Washington in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State men's soccer team closed out the regular season by taking down No. 1 Washington 1-0 in Seattle Thursday evening. The Beaver victory handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season, and their first loss in Seattle since Oregon State beat them last season.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Washington: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
After two games on the road, the Oregon Ducks are heading back home. Oregon and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Washington will need to watch out since the Ducks have now posted big point totals in their last eight contests.
UW's 3 Best Wins and 3 Worst Losses Against Oregon
The good, the bad and the ugly from this longstanding series.
Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed
Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
Live Updates: No. 20 Ducks face Seattle in second game of season
EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 20 ranked Ducks will look to improve to 2-0 with a home contest with Seattle at 11 AM on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The team's depth will be tested as just nine available players remain. After season-ending elbow surgery concluded Sedona Prince's senior season before it got started, Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury in Monday's win over Northwestern. The injury will keep her out until January, according to Kelly Graves. Sophomore Philly Kyei is now the lone true center on a roster that features just three players 6-foot-2 or taller.
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
Tri-City Herald
WATCH: Dan Lanning Gives Final Updates Before UW
Oregon is getting ready to host the No. 25 Washington Huskies in Eugene this weekend for the first time since 2018. This will be Dan Lanning's first matchup with the rival school and you can bet he's as excited as anyone for Saturday. Lanning met with reporters on Wednesday to...
Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period
The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
Huskies Leave No Recruiting Rock Unturned, Offer O'Dea Freshman Edge Rusher
The best way to describe him is he might be another Paulo Banchero, only in football pads rather than basketball shorts. Meaning he's an O'Dea High School athlete who's playing at a rate so far ahead of his time it's dizzying. This would be Fighting Irish football edge rusher Fameitau...
Huskies Provide 15-Year-Old LA Edge Rusher First Scholarship Offer
University of Washington football players affectionately refer to standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio as "the Nigerian King" while paying homage to his family heritage. It works for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and working-all-hours recruiters. On Monday, they offered a scholarship to "the Nigerian Nightmare," as dubbed by his Los Angeles-area high...
Husky Tales of Two Players and a Coach
Getting ready to play in a University of Washington football game for the first time in more than a year, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was moments from stepping onto the field when he had a sudden realization. He made eye contact with Dominique Hampton, the starting Husky hybrid, just to let...
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
Oregon men’s basketball signs 3 top 50 players in top 10 recruiting class for 2023
Oregon signed three top 50 players to its 2023 recruiting class, which ranks in the top 10 nationally. Five-star forwards Kwame Evans Jr. and Mookie Cook and four-star guard Jackson Shelstad signed with the Ducks on Wednesday in what is the No. 7 ranked class in the 247Sports Composite. Evans,...
WATCH: Kelly Graves breaks down signing class, offers Basham injury update
Oregon women's basketball coach Kelly Graves went into detail on what the Ducks accomplished on national signing day with the additions of guard Sofia Bell, wing Sammie Wagner and forward Sarah Rambus. Graves also provided the latest update on where things stand with freshman center Kennedy Basham, who suffered an...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
247Sports
58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1