ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 1

Jamie Quijani
3d ago

It's true. No one goes to Oregon for an education. They pay their athletes. School work is not necessary at O.....Still they can't win the big one.. Come check out our trophy room Duckies..

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down No. 1 Washington in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. – The Oregon State men's soccer team closed out the regular season by taking down No. 1 Washington 1-0 in Seattle Thursday evening. The Beaver victory handed the Huskies their first defeat of the season, and their first loss in Seattle since Oregon State beat them last season.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Oregon Began UW Coaching Purge — Here's How These Guys Landed

Three hundred and seventy-one days between games, the University of Washington football team will play Oregon once more in Eugene on Saturday afternoon with a new coaching staff, starting quarterback, offense and attitude. Change was necessary because the Huskies last year put on their all-purple uniforms hoping to pull off...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 25 Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1, 6-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play as they host No. 25 Washington (7-2, 4-2) during rivalry week. Washington is fresh off a three-point victory over Oregon State. Michael Penix Jr. leads the Huskies, who feature one of the best offenses in...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Live Updates: No. 20 Ducks face Seattle in second game of season

EUGENE, Ore. — The No. 20 ranked Ducks will look to improve to 2-0 with a home contest with Seattle at 11 AM on Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The team's depth will be tested as just nine available players remain. After season-ending elbow surgery concluded Sedona Prince's senior season before it got started, Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury in Monday's win over Northwestern. The injury will keep her out until January, according to Kelly Graves. Sophomore Philly Kyei is now the lone true center on a roster that features just three players 6-foot-2 or taller.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?

The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Dan Lanning Gives Final Updates Before UW

Oregon is getting ready to host the No. 25 Washington Huskies in Eugene this weekend for the first time since 2018. This will be Dan Lanning's first matchup with the rival school and you can bet he's as excited as anyone for Saturday. Lanning met with reporters on Wednesday to...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball adds 15 players during early signing period

The Oregon State baseball team expanded by 15 this week, when the Beavers’ 2023 recruiting class signed letters of intent during the NCAA’s early national signing period. The class includes nine players from the Northwest, six Oregonians, seven pitchers and is ranked No. 20 by Baseball America. And the Beavers likely aren’t finished — a couple more prospects are expected to sign to play for coach Mitch Canham early next week.
CORVALLIS, OR
HuskyMaven

Huskies Provide 15-Year-Old LA Edge Rusher First Scholarship Offer

University of Washington football players affectionately refer to standout linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio as "the Nigerian King" while paying homage to his family heritage. It works for Kalen DeBoer's coaching staff and working-all-hours recruiters. On Monday, they offered a scholarship to "the Nigerian Nightmare," as dubbed by his Los Angeles-area high...
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Husky Tales of Two Players and a Coach

Getting ready to play in a University of Washington football game for the first time in more than a year, linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio was moments from stepping onto the field when he had a sudden realization. He made eye contact with Dominique Hampton, the starting Husky hybrid, just to let...
SEATTLE, WA
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
The Stranger

Ballot Drop Update

The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
KING COUNTY, WA
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
394K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy