Woodstock, IL

Heroes honored for life-saving effort: Citizens, paramedics, police, hospital involved with rescue

By Woodstock Independent
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WSPY NEWS

Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
News Channel Nebraska

Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes

Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
CBS Chicago

Leaf burning blamed for fire in house in unincorporated Round Lake

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burning leaves were to blame for a fire at a house in unincorporated Round Lake on Friday.Around 2 p.m., firefighters from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District arrived in the 24700 block of Clinton Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake – and found the back of a two-story single-family house was on fire.There are no fire hydrants in the area where the fire happened, which meant firefighters had to shuttle in 12,000 gallons of water from elsewhere.The fire was under control in 22 minutes, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another house nearby.Fire crews worked for another hour finding and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported, and the people who lived in the house had escaped before the fire department arrived.The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District emphasizes that burning leaves and other non-woody yard waste is not legal in Lake County.
ROUND LAKE, IL
villageoflombard.org

Lombard Police Update - Nov.11th

UPDATE - 6:40 PM: Lombard Police have cleared the area. Since this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Nov. 11, 2022 - 4:15 PM: There is currently a police presence in the parking areas and ring road east/southeast...
nrgmediadixon.com

Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment

On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
CHADWICK, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Montgomery man identified as victim of electrocution

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the utility worker who died on Thursday as a result of electrocution as 36-year-old Nicholas P. Bliss, of Montgomery. Police say Bliss was electrocuted by power lines in the area of Malta Road and Twombly Road in Malta. Bliss was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon.
MONTGOMERY, IL
villageoflombard.org

Fire Department Responds to Fire in Multi-Family Building

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of a fire inside a two-story, mixed-use commercial and residential multi-family building on the 300 block of S. Main St. While en route, dispatch advised crews that a resident in a second-floor apartment smelled smoke and heard a smoke alarm going off. The first Lombard Fire Department crew arrived on the scene at 12:35 a.m. and found a fire in one of the first-floor businesses.
LOMBARD, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burlington police search, missing 41-year-old man

BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington Police Department needs your help in searching for a missing 41-year-old man. David Garrett was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when he walked into a Burlington business. Officials said David purchased a few items and left the business on foot. David did not appear to...
BURLINGTON, WI
WSPY NEWS

Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington

The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
MILLINGTON, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested. 
WAUKEGAN, IL

