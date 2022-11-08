Heroes honored for life-saving effort: Citizens, paramedics, police, hospital involved with rescue

Read full article on original website
Downers Grove postal worker helps save woman's life after noticing mail piling up for days
An observant postal worker is being praised for potentially saving a woman's life.
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
‘We could never be more grateful’: Family shines light on organ donation after boy gets second chance at life
CHICAGO —They were told the odds were slim. Perhaps even against them as their son Levi Olson’s name was added to the heart transplant list. “They said it was a three percent chance we’d get a heart,” Levi’s dad Zach Olson said. Born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, Levi underwent two open heart surgeries within […]
spectrumnews1.com
Oh, deer: Deer breaks into West Allis home, destroys upstairs after finding holiday reindeer mate
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A West Allis, Wis. couple had quite the scare when a wild animal broke into their home. It was a normal afternoon for Sue and Richard Sujecki when they heard a big crash inside their home. They said it was an unreal situation that left them saying, “Oh deer”.
WSPY NEWS
Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Skeleton (aka Wrigley)
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes.
Cold case: The gruesome Rockford murder of Rosemary Peterson
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The 3000 block of Edelweiss Road was quiet and uneventful during the daylight hours of Dec. 4, 1979. That all changed at 11:30 p.m., when two young girls who lived in a small duplex heard people fighting inside the adjoining apartment. The girls knew the couple next door, a 23-year-old man named […]
News Channel Nebraska
Five people dead over the course of a week in Walworth County due to vehicle crashes
Originally Posted On: https://www.rozeklaw.com/2017/06/12/people-dead-week-walworth-county-due-vehicle-crashes. For more than a week multiple crashes in Walworth County has claimed the lives of five people. Last Monday an Elkhorn woman was killed when a car ran a stop sign and struck the vehicle she was riding in. “Allen Griffin, 32, of Delavan was driving eastbound on Territorial Road about 6 a.m., failed to […]
Leaf burning blamed for fire in house in unincorporated Round Lake
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) -- Burning leaves were to blame for a fire at a house in unincorporated Round Lake on Friday.Around 2 p.m., firefighters from the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District arrived in the 24700 block of Clinton Avenue in unincorporated Round Lake – and found the back of a two-story single-family house was on fire.There are no fire hydrants in the area where the fire happened, which meant firefighters had to shuttle in 12,000 gallons of water from elsewhere.The fire was under control in 22 minutes, and firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to another house nearby.Fire crews worked for another hour finding and putting out hot spots.No injuries were reported, and the people who lived in the house had escaped before the fire department arrived.The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District emphasizes that burning leaves and other non-woody yard waste is not legal in Lake County.
villageoflombard.org
Lombard Police Update - Nov.11th
UPDATE - 6:40 PM: Lombard Police have cleared the area. Since this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Nov. 11, 2022 - 4:15 PM: There is currently a police presence in the parking areas and ring road east/southeast...
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County has been identified
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE 11/11: The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as Nicholas Bliss, 36, of Montgomery. ORGINAL STORY: A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Chadwick Man, Another Flown to a Rockford Hospital for Treatment
On Thursday November 3, shortly before 4:30 pm, Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 78 and Golding Road. Deputies say 89-year-old Ivon Miller of Chadwick was traveling westbound on Golding Road. Miller came to the intersection and turned left onto Route 78. At the same time, 48-year-old Eric Miller of Milledgeville was heading north on Route 78. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
WSPY NEWS
Montgomery man identified as victim of electrocution
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has identified the utility worker who died on Thursday as a result of electrocution as 36-year-old Nicholas P. Bliss, of Montgomery. Police say Bliss was electrocuted by power lines in the area of Malta Road and Twombly Road in Malta. Bliss was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened just after one Thursday afternoon.
villageoflombard.org
Fire Department Responds to Fire in Multi-Family Building
On Thursday, November 10, 2022, at approximately 12:29 a.m., the Lombard Fire Department responded to a report of a fire inside a two-story, mixed-use commercial and residential multi-family building on the 300 block of S. Main St. While en route, dispatch advised crews that a resident in a second-floor apartment smelled smoke and heard a smoke alarm going off. The first Lombard Fire Department crew arrived on the scene at 12:35 a.m. and found a fire in one of the first-floor businesses.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burlington police search, missing 41-year-old man
BURLINGTON, Wis. - Burlington Police Department needs your help in searching for a missing 41-year-old man. David Garrett was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 9, when he walked into a Burlington business. Officials said David purchased a few items and left the business on foot. David did not appear to...
WSPY NEWS
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.
We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested.
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
