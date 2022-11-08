Read full article on original website
Related
EatingWell
Salmon Fried Rice
Heat oil in a large wok or skillet over medium-high heat. Add garlic and the light green and white scallion slices; cook, stirring often, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add frozen vegetables; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and starting to brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Stir in rice; cook, stirring often, until the rice is lightly browned, about 4 minutes. Add salmon, soy sauce and Sriracha; cook, stirring constantly, until the rice is well coated and the salmon is hot, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat.
No Thanksgiving Feast is Complete Without Giada De Laurentiis' Beginner-Friendly & Mouth-Watering Appetizer
Giada De Laurentiis just made our upcoming Thanksgiving our best yet, thanks to this moist, delicious appetizer everyone will want seconds of! On Nov 10, De Laurentiis uploaded a vibrant, mouth-watering photo of the must-have appetizer to recreate this Thanksgiving meal to her Instagram page @thegiadzy. She uploaded it with the caption, “@giadadelaurentiis calls cornbread the “cornerstone of Thanksgiving,” and with such a good recipe for it, we can see why she has that opinion. Is cornbread a Thanksgiving staple for you? Tap the link in our profile for the #recipe for Giada’s buttermilk cornbread!” If De Laurentiis says this is a...
EatingWell
Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Divide the filling evenly among the cups, about 2 tablespoons each, spreading with a spoon or offset spatula to smooth. Freeze for at least 2 hours and up to 2 days. Remove the cheesecakes from the muffin tin; remove the liners and transfer the cheesecakes to a plate or serving tray. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before serving.
EatingWell
Beer-Cheese Soup
Add broth, half-and-half and mustard, stirring until combined. Bring the mixture to a boil over high heat. Reduce heat to low; simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Whisk in cheese, pepper, salt and cayenne until melted and combined, about 1 minute. Working in batches, pour the mixture into a blender. Secure the lid on the blender and remove the center piece to allow steam to escape. Place a clean towel over the opening. Process until pureed to desired consistency, 1 to 2 minutes. (Use caution when blending hot liquids.) Ladle the soup into 6 bowls. Top with bacon, scallions and/or chives, if desired.
EatingWell
White Pepper vs. Black Pepper: What's the Difference?
Widely used in cuisines around the world, peppercorns' roots are traceable to South India. Tellicherry peppercorns, grown in Thalassery, a city on the Malabar coast of Kerala, are considered some of the finest peppercorns in the world. Both black and white peppercorns are small dried berries from the same vine. The difference lies in when the berries are harvested and how they are processed.
Comments / 0