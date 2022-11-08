Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
penbaypilot.com
How Waldo County voted in Maine's 2022 gubernatorial race
Waldo County voters cast ballots Tuesday, Nov. 8 for who they want to see as the state’s governor for the next four years. On the ballot were incumbent Janet Mills, a Democrat; former governor Paul LePage, a Republican; and independent Sam Hunkler.
wabi.tv
Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
Election Analysis: Mills, Dems 'rewarded' by Maine voters
AUGUSTA, Maine — Election Day is over, and now the analysis of Maine's preliminary election results begins with Republicans and Democrats trying to figure out what worked and what didn't. Dr. Mark Brewer is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. He told NEWS...
mainepublic.org
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
foxbangor.com
Recount issued for Ellsworth City Council race
ELLSWORTH — A recount has been issued for the Ellsworth City Council race. The recount will be exclusively for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein, according to city treasurer Toni Dyer. The initial count showed Jon Stein winning the third and final seat by a margin of 56 votes...
observer-me.com
Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat
After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
foxbangor.com
Museum Honors Veterans
BANGOR — A museum ended its season with a celebration to honor its veterans. The Cole Land Transportation Museum celebrated Veterans Day with a performance from the Bangor Band and a selection of essays from local students. The essays were the result of the museum’s Veteran interview program.
mainepublic.org
In Maine, Election Day was especially good for Democrats — and bad for Republicans
After an election that went particularly well for Maine Democrats, Maine Public's chief political correspondent, Steve Mistler, spoke with host Irwin Gratz about the results. Democrats held onto the Blaine House and both chambers of the Legislature, and will likely keep both of the state's two congressional seats. This interview...
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
wabi.tv
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
WMTW
Rep. Jared Golden all but declares victory in undecided Maine congressional race
LEWISTON, Maine -- Nov. 10, 2022 — In Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, incumbentDemocratic Congressman Jared Golden all but declared victory on Thursday, saying he had a "commanding lead" in his race for a third term. With 99.5% of precincts counted as of late Thursday evening, Golden maintained a...
foxbangor.com
Bar Harbor hosts bed races and pajama sale
BAR HARBOR — On a day where veterans are being honored, there was also a unique event in the town of bar harbor and all the towns folk came out. “We had some good weather here Friday morning. Lots of participants in the bed races, more than we’ve had in a number of years and had tons of people come out to the shop at the pajama sale,” said Alf Anderson, executive president of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
foxbangor.com
Brewer company helping Maine soldiers
BREWER– Box of Maine has found a yummy way to help veterans . The company packages Maine made foods and items into variety boxes that offer tastes of what Maine is famous for to those who receive it. Now they have created a way to sponsor a Maine solider.
Ellsworth American
Hancock residents oppose new Golden Acres
HANCOCK — Dozens of residents of the Ridgewood Court subdivision packed the Hancock town office for the Nov. 2 Select Board meeting, where they voiced their opposition to a Golden Acres facility operating within their neighborhood. They argue that Golden Acres, which is a boarding home for the elderly...
Gov. Mills celebrates historic re-election at Becky's Diner in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — It has become a bit of a tradition for Gov. Janet Mills to celebrate her victories at Becky's Diner in Portland. "We're pretty excited about things to come," Gov. Mills said outside the diner Wednesday morning. She added that she'll serve all Mainers, not just those...
foxbangor.com
Bangor Veterans Day Parade
BANGOR — A local Junior ROTC group organized a parade to honor veterans in the greater Bangor area. The Bangor High School JROTC hosted their annual Veterans Day parade welcoming veterans of all kinds from the greater Bangor area. “I feel privileged to be here. I wasn’t expecting this...
Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13
It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
5 cozy Airbnb stays in Maine that are perfect for a winter getaway
PORTLAND, Maine — For Mainers, living in "Vacationland" year-round comes with its perks. One advantage is having hundreds of opportunities for booking a "staycation" over the winter holidays. The state of Maine has an immense amount to do, from hiking mountains to hitching rides on ferries and lounging on...
