Hampden, ME

wabi.tv

Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Golden declares victory over Poliquin as race heads to ranked-choice runoff

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - Jared Golden has declared victory over Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District race. Golden made the announcement Thursday morning at his campaign headquarters in Lewiston. The Golden campaign says more than 95% of votes have been tallied and that Golden has an 11,000-vote lead...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Recount issued for Ellsworth City Council race

ELLSWORTH — A recount has been issued for the Ellsworth City Council race. The recount will be exclusively for candidates John Linnehan and Jon Stein, according to city treasurer Toni Dyer. The initial count showed Jon Stein winning the third and final seat by a margin of 56 votes...
ELLSWORTH, ME
observer-me.com

Triumph of the rural Maine Democrat

After Janet Mills handily dispatched Shawn Moody in the 2018 gubernatorial contest, an explanation for her win became popular in Republican circles: liberal voters in southern Maine handed Mills the election. The logic went a little something like this: Mills won the election by about 48,000 votes statewide, with a...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Museum Honors Veterans

BANGOR — A museum ended its season with a celebration to honor its veterans. The Cole Land Transportation Museum celebrated Veterans Day with a performance from the Bangor Band and a selection of essays from local students. The essays were the result of the museum’s Veteran interview program.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Maine candidates cast their votes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Bar Harbor hosts bed races and pajama sale

BAR HARBOR — On a day where veterans are being honored, there was also a unique event in the town of bar harbor and all the towns folk came out. “We had some good weather here Friday morning. Lots of participants in the bed races, more than we’ve had in a number of years and had tons of people come out to the shop at the pajama sale,” said Alf Anderson, executive president of the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce.
BAR HARBOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer company helping Maine soldiers

BREWER– Box of Maine has found a yummy way to help veterans . The company packages Maine made foods and items into variety boxes that offer tastes of what Maine is famous for to those who receive it. Now they have created a way to sponsor a Maine solider.
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth American

Hancock residents oppose new Golden Acres

HANCOCK — Dozens of residents of the Ridgewood Court subdivision packed the Hancock town office for the Nov. 2 Select Board meeting, where they voiced their opposition to a Golden Acres facility operating within their neighborhood. They argue that Golden Acres, which is a boarding home for the elderly...
HANCOCK, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Veterans Day Parade

BANGOR — A local Junior ROTC group organized a parade to honor veterans in the greater Bangor area. The Bangor High School JROTC hosted their annual Veterans Day parade welcoming veterans of all kinds from the greater Bangor area. “I feel privileged to be here. I wasn’t expecting this...
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do This Weekend in Maine 11/12 and 11/13

It's time for the weekend roundup of things to do in Maine. While we do have a pretty dreary-looking day forecast for Saturday with rain coming, there are plenty of indoor activities going on that you might want to check out. There are, again this weekend, plenty of craft fairs to choose from if you want to get some of your holiday shopping started or finished. Everyone, have a wonderful weekend!
MAINE STATE

