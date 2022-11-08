Read full article on original website
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend
A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 11, 2022
Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph.
bigislandvideonews.com
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
bigislandnow.com
Once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel to be demolished next year
A condemned four-story building, which used to be the iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive, is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which is slated to take place sometime next year.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Pahoa park renamed to honor life, service of late Big Island Mayor Billy Kenoi
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Hawaii Island, a special tribute took place to honor the late former mayor Billy Kenoi. The Pahoa District Park in Puna was renamed in his honor Wednesday, on what would have been his 54th birthday. Organizers say Kenoi believed parks are the heart of a community,...
hawaiireporter.com
“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process
I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
bigislandnow.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kealakekua
Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 11 and Konawaena School Road in Kealakekua. The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that the call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m., with the first unit on the scene by 4:37 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.
bigislandvideonews.com
Draft EA Published For Waimea Nui Clinic Relocation
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is planning to relocate the Kīpuka o ke Ola Clinic to a parcel in the Puʻukapu Tract. (BIVN) – A Draft Environmental Assessment has been published examining the relocation of the a health clinic in Wiamea. The...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek public’s help locating missing Hilo man in possible need of medical attention
Hawai‘i Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 45-year-old Skye Harris, who is reported missing. He was last seen on Nov. 8 around 2:30 a.m. on Anela Street in Hilo. He was wearing a white T-shirt and light-colored shorts. He may also be in need of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Konawaena storms into HHSAA Tournament set to face either Aiea or Lahainaluna
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Time to break down the bracket for the HHSAA Division I State Football tournament and its shaping up to be a good one in the highly competitive DI as The BIIF Champion Konawaena — who landed in the 2 seed — will meet either Aiea or Lahainaluna.
Hawaii Island Is Getting New Federal Funds To Tackle Health Care Shortages. Is It Enough?
Jim Cisler was worried. He had driven his wife, Sharon, to Queens North Hawaii Community Hospital in the evening after a routine medical visit raised concerns about her heart. After fighting traffic to get to the Big Island hospital, he learned his wife had suffered a heart attack and needed a stent inserted.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honoka’a, Waimea make State Tournament as Na Menehune take on Kaiser
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BIIF Champion Honoka’a returns to the HHSAA State tournament as the No. 2 seed, waiting to see if they will meet Waimea or Kaiser. “Been a while since Honoka’a won any type of championship.” Honoka’a head coach Fred Lau told Hawaii News Now. “In fact, 13 years.”
bigislandnow.com
Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
hawaiimomblog.com
Visit Hilo: Arirang Korean Kitchen
I've passed by Arirang quite often, and finally got a chance to try this Korean spot. I got the Chicken Katsu and Korean Chicken. They were both good, although I liked the Chicken Katsu better. The Korean Chicken was not very flavorful, and I feel as if it was overly breaded. I was disappointed in the banchan - there was a limited selection (and no potatoes!).
KITV.com
Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy
HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo men’s basketball to officially kick off 2022-23 season
The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad will officially kick off its 2022-23 season this weekend. The Vulcans open the season at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Southwestern Assemblies of God University-American Indian College at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. They will then take on the University of Alaska Anchorage at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the civic center.
bigislandnow.com
Young lives on the Big Island are being lost to drug overdoses and deadly fentanyl
In May, Hawai’i County created a Fentanyl Task Force to deal with the growing epidemic of overdose deaths from the super deadly drug that is plaguing the nation and claimed the lives of at least seven people on the Big Island in 2021. Illicit fentanyl is so dangerous because...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man charged with burglary, stealing firearms and drug possession
Hiram Kawelu III, 34 of Hilo, was arrested and charged with 11 offenses, including burglary, theft of two firearms, felon in possession of guns and ammunition, possession of oxycodone and terroristic threatening, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said. The charges arise from an Oct. 16 incident on the...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
