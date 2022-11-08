ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i Island Veterans Day Parade returns live this weekend

A giant U.S. flag will once again fly over Kamehameha Avenue this weekend as one of Hawai‘i’s largest Veterans Day parades marches live throughout downtown Hilo for the first time since 2019 — and its organizers and the veterans it salutes are excited for its return. “You...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaii County Surf Forecast for November 11, 2022

Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph. Hilo Bay Low 0.9 feet 11:54 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 03:51 PM HST. Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds North winds 10 to 15 mph.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Once iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel to be demolished next year

A condemned four-story building, which used to be the iconic Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel on touristy Banyan Drive, is one step closer to being demolished. The Hawai’i State Department of Land and Natural Resources plans to release $1 million in special funds to finance the plans and designs for the demolition of the old hotel, which is slated to take place sometime next year.
HILO, HI
hawaiireporter.com

“By right” zoning would streamline building permit process

I’ve been playing a new online game, but no matter what I do, I can’t seem to win. It’s a real-life simulation about getting authorized to build a house for your family. But I keep getting tripped up by Honolulu’s permitting process. The creative folks at...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Kealakekua

Big Island firefighters responded to a structure fire Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 11 and Konawaena School Road in Kealakekua. The Hawai‘i Fire Department reports that the call came in shortly after 4:30 p.m., with the first unit on the scene by 4:37 p.m. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.
KEALAKEKUA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Draft EA Published For Waimea Nui Clinic Relocation

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands is planning to relocate the Kīpuka o ke Ola Clinic to a parcel in the Puʻukapu Tract. (BIVN) – A Draft Environmental Assessment has been published examining the relocation of the a health clinic in Wiamea. The...
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honoka’a, Waimea make State Tournament as Na Menehune take on Kaiser

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - BIIF Champion Honoka’a returns to the HHSAA State tournament as the No. 2 seed, waiting to see if they will meet Waimea or Kaiser. “Been a while since Honoka’a won any type of championship.” Honoka’a head coach Fred Lau told Hawaii News Now. “In fact, 13 years.”
HONOKAA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Public assistance needed to find 14-year-old runaway boy from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Kawika Hassard, who has run away for the second time. He was last seen in the 1700 block of Kino‘ole Street in Hilo on Nov. 2 at about 9 p.m., wearing a black T-shirt, jeans and slippers.
HILO, HI
hawaiimomblog.com

Visit Hilo: Arirang Korean Kitchen

I've passed by Arirang quite often, and finally got a chance to try this Korean spot. I got the Chicken Katsu and Korean Chicken. They were both good, although I liked the Chicken Katsu better. The Korean Chicken was not very flavorful, and I feel as if it was overly breaded. I was disappointed in the banchan - there was a limited selection (and no potatoes!).
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island drag show draws large crowd amid controversy

HONOKAA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A weekend drag show in Honokaa on the Big Island brought hundreds of supporters to pack a local community theater. But some went there to protest, criticizing the fact that there were children at the event. Inside, a welcoming oli was chanted to a packed house...
HONOKAA, HI
bigislandnow.com

UH-Hilo men’s basketball to officially kick off 2022-23 season

The University of Hawai‘i at Hilo men’s basketball squad will officially kick off its 2022-23 season this weekend. The Vulcans open the season at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Southwestern Assemblies of God University-American Indian College at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo. They will then take on the University of Alaska Anchorage at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the civic center.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man charged with burglary, stealing firearms and drug possession

Hiram Kawelu III, 34 of Hilo, was arrested and charged with 11 offenses, including burglary, theft of two firearms, felon in possession of guns and ammunition, possession of oxycodone and terroristic threatening, Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen said. The charges arise from an Oct. 16 incident on the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing, at-risk teen

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old man who is considered at-risk. Kaynan Kobayashi-Kawelo was last seen on Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. on Waianuenue Avenue in Hilo. He is described as Hawaiian, 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and numerous tattoos on both arms.
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy