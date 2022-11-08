Read full article on original website
New head softball coach at MCHS
Montgomery Central High School has a new head softball coach. Logan Jordan has been named as the new head coach moving forward and the administration is excited about what the future of the program may hold with Coach Jordan at the helm. Principal Anne McLean says, “He already has a good relationship with all the girls that were on the team last year, and many that may try out, since he teaches the weight training class that most of those athletes come from.” McLean states, “Both the athletes and their parents know his work ethic, they know his expectations and they know that there is no drama.” McLean went on to say that she appreciates the work that Coach Amanda Terry did for them over the years and that her stepping back has just opened up this opportunity to take the program in a different direction. McLean says, “I think it’s a win-win for everybody and I’m excited about the season ahead.”
MCHS women’s basketball prepares to move forward
The Montgomery Central High School women’s basketball team will see the return of several players and a determined Coach Dumas this season as their new season begins November 18 against Southern Lee at MCHS. The Lady Timberwolves had a tough season last year and they are looking to build a new foundation on some fresh wins as they start into what is to be yet another difficult schedule. In looking at last season and taking into account what lies ahead, you will get a more round-about view of the situation that they are coming into and the work that needs to be done.
PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that on 11/4/2022, Norristown Bell Credit Union, with its principal place of business located at 1407 Erbs Mill Road, Blue Bell, PA in Montgomery County, filed Articles of Amendment with the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities pursuant to the provisions of Chapter 9 of the Credit Union Code.
