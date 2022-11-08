Montgomery Central High School has a new head softball coach. Logan Jordan has been named as the new head coach moving forward and the administration is excited about what the future of the program may hold with Coach Jordan at the helm. Principal Anne McLean says, “He already has a good relationship with all the girls that were on the team last year, and many that may try out, since he teaches the weight training class that most of those athletes come from.” McLean states, “Both the athletes and their parents know his work ethic, they know his expectations and they know that there is no drama.” McLean went on to say that she appreciates the work that Coach Amanda Terry did for them over the years and that her stepping back has just opened up this opportunity to take the program in a different direction. McLean says, “I think it’s a win-win for everybody and I’m excited about the season ahead.”

TROY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO