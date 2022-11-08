ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Elon Musk and His $44 Billion Takeover of Twitter: The Story So Far

Twitter is now officially owned by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after his $44 billion was completed. Musk first offered to buy Twitter back in April 2022 and, since then, it’s been a bumpy road filled with withdrawn offers, lawsuits, accusations, verification concerns, and so much more. It...
IGN

Best Offers and Deals for Amazon 11.11 Sale in the UAE for 2022

Amazon UAE's 11.11 sale is upon us, and both regular and Prime members can avail some excellent deals from November 10-12, 2022. Of course, if you are a Prime member, you can enjoy a host of benefits, including free shipping on any product, and access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, free Twitch subscription and more.
IGN

IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More

Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
IGN

The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Paramount+

Paramount+ is quickly becoming one of the premiere streaming services on the market as it not only offers blockbuster movies and outstanding original programming, but also 24/7 livestreams with around-the-clock news coverage from CBSN, documentaries, music specials, reality shows, game shows, and so much more. For just $9.99 CAD/month, subscribers...
HAWAII STATE
IGN

God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises

God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN

Daily Deals: Bayonetta 3, God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition, My Hero Academia, and More

Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or the first sale on Bayonetta 3. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker.
IGN

Venom in Unreal Engine 5, James Gunn’s DC Plans, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix

00:39 - Venom, Black Panther, and More in Unreal Engine 5. 02:27 - God of War: Ragnarok Graphics Modes Explained. 12:46 - James Gunn Teases his Plans for DC Studios. 16:14 - Warner Bros. Discover to Focus on Exisitng Franchises. 19:47 - Daniel Kaluuya Casted in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
IGN

The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023

It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN

The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022

Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
IGN

Battlefield 2042 Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time For Season 3

As Battlefield 2042 gears up for the release of Season 3, EA is trying to get wary fans back on board to see how the troubled shooter has changed over the past year, including adding it to Xbox Game Pass. EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available via EA...
IGN

Star Wars: The Acolyte – All We Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series

Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the next series in the franchise after Andor. The title is set to come to Disney+ and here is everything we know about the show so far. Disney+ recently announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, and also shared a cast list for the series. The news was shared via StarWars.com with a behind-the-scenes image of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. Headland is also the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Stenberg and Jung-jae will be joined by The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.
IGN

Dave Bautista Posts Video of Himself In Gears of War Armour: 'I Can't Make This Any Easier'

Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. “I can’t make this any easier,” he said, tagging both Netflix and the official Gears of War Twitter account. The move is well timed given that Netflix announced the Gears of War film just a few days ago, alongside an adult animated series.
IGN

Early Black Friday: Incredible Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale at Amazon Right Now

Black Friday offers are already starting to kick off, and this early 3-for-2 deal at Amazon is absolutely worth checking out. Amazon is pretty great when it comes to early Black Friday deals, and I'm certain we'll see a few more in the build-up to November 25. This 3-for-2 deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy