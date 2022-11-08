Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Elon Musk and His $44 Billion Takeover of Twitter: The Story So Far
Twitter is now officially owned by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk after his $44 billion was completed. Musk first offered to buy Twitter back in April 2022 and, since then, it’s been a bumpy road filled with withdrawn offers, lawsuits, accusations, verification concerns, and so much more. It...
IGN
Best Offers and Deals for Amazon 11.11 Sale in the UAE for 2022
Amazon UAE's 11.11 sale is upon us, and both regular and Prime members can avail some excellent deals from November 10-12, 2022. Of course, if you are a Prime member, you can enjoy a host of benefits, including free shipping on any product, and access to Prime Video, Prime Gaming, free Twitch subscription and more.
IGN
IGN Rewards Wrap-Up: Last Chance on Joking Hazard Sweepstakes, 50% Discounts on KitBash3D, and More
Whether you are a paying IGN Plus member, or you've registered a free IGN account, there is always cool stuff you can get as part of IGN Rewards. This week, you can dive into the wacky management game, Onsen Master. IGN Plus members can grab a complimentary Steam key and get started creating their own spa. And with Tiny Troopers: Global Ops, players can control small soldiers (no, not those Small Soldiers) and battle it out across 30 stages.
IGN
The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch on Paramount+
Paramount+ is quickly becoming one of the premiere streaming services on the market as it not only offers blockbuster movies and outstanding original programming, but also 24/7 livestreams with around-the-clock news coverage from CBSN, documentaries, music specials, reality shows, game shows, and so much more. For just $9.99 CAD/month, subscribers...
IGN
God of War: Ragnarok Players Are Finding Poetic References to Sony's Biggest Franchises
God of War: Ragnarok is out now, and as players journey through the Nine Realms of Yggdrasil, they're uncovering plenty of interesting secrets and pieces of God of War lore. But one of the most interesting easter eggs in God of War: Ragnarok isn't God of War-related at all — it's a series of references to a number of completely different games.
IGN
Daily Deals: Bayonetta 3, God of War Ragnarok Collector's Edition, My Hero Academia, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or the first sale on Bayonetta 3. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Walker.
IGN
Venom in Unreal Engine 5, James Gunn’s DC Plans, & More! | IGN The Weekly Fix
00:39 - Venom, Black Panther, and More in Unreal Engine 5. 02:27 - God of War: Ragnarok Graphics Modes Explained. 12:46 - James Gunn Teases his Plans for DC Studios. 16:14 - Warner Bros. Discover to Focus on Exisitng Franchises. 19:47 - Daniel Kaluuya Casted in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.
IGN
The Sandman Universe: DC Reveals the Future of the Sequel Imprint in 2023
It's been nothing but good news recently for fans of The Sandman. Fresh off the long-awaited confirmation that Netflix's live-action series is getting more episodes, DC has revealed its upcoming plans for the Sandman Universe imprint in 2023. The Sandman Universe line returned earlier this year with the debut of...
IGN
The 11 Best iPad Games to Play in 2022
Whether you use your iPad as a portable workhorse or as a creative tool, you aren’t taking full advantage of your tablet until you start gaming on it. With a beautiful, expansive screen and a huge selection of games available in the App Store, there’s never a shortage of new titles to try on your iPad. These games are best on the iPad because they shine on the Liquid Retina screen, they creatively employ the mobility of the device, or simply because they’re downright great games.
IGN
Battlefield 2042 Headed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in Time For Season 3
As Battlefield 2042 gears up for the release of Season 3, EA is trying to get wary fans back on board to see how the troubled shooter has changed over the past year, including adding it to Xbox Game Pass. EA confirmed that Battlefield 2042 will be available via EA...
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
IGN
Star Wars: The Acolyte – All We Know About the Upcoming Disney Plus Series
Star Wars: The Acolyte is set to be the next series in the franchise after Andor. The title is set to come to Disney+ and here is everything we know about the show so far. Disney+ recently announced that production on Star Wars: The Acolyte has begun, and also shared a cast list for the series. The news was shared via StarWars.com with a behind-the-scenes image of The Hate U Give's Amandla Stenberg, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, and The Acolyte creator Leslye Headland. Headland is also the showrunner and executive producer for the show. Stenberg and Jung-jae will be joined by The Matrix’s Carrie-Anne Moss.
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase Shows Off Character Creator, Combat, and Lots of Other Details
Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment showed off a host of new gameplay during a new Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy showcase earlier today, including the character creator, the combat, the user interface, and more. It constituted the deepest look so far at the open-world Harry Potter game, which casts...
IGN
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were 'Thrown Under the Bus' When Movies Were Dumped to HBO Max
Steven Spielberg says some filmmakers were "thrown under the bus" by streaming services in favor of raising subscription numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he still sounds hopeful for the future of the movie-going experience. In an interview with The New York Times, spotted by Variety, Spielberg pointed to platforms...
IGN
Dave Bautista Posts Video of Himself In Gears of War Armour: 'I Can't Make This Any Easier'
Dave Bautista really wants to be in Netflix's Gears of War movie as the Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a video of himself in the game’s iconic armour on Twitter. “I can’t make this any easier,” he said, tagging both Netflix and the official Gears of War Twitter account. The move is well timed given that Netflix announced the Gears of War film just a few days ago, alongside an adult animated series.
IGN
Early Black Friday: Incredible Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale at Amazon Right Now
Black Friday offers are already starting to kick off, and this early 3-for-2 deal at Amazon is absolutely worth checking out. Amazon is pretty great when it comes to early Black Friday deals, and I'm certain we'll see a few more in the build-up to November 25. This 3-for-2 deal...
Comments / 0