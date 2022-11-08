ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
90min

St. Louis CITY SC make five picks in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft

Major League Soccer's newest club, St. Louis CITY SC, further bolstered their inaugural roster with five picks in Friday's Expansion Draft. The Expansion Draft is a valuable mechanism for every new MLS club to add precious experience and quality at a fraction of the usual cost. So, how did St....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy