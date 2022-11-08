Read full article on original website
Nashville SC unveil details about MLS NEXT Pro team: Hunstville City FC
Nashville SC have released the details for their brand new MLS NEXT Pro team. To be known as Huntsville City FC, the team will begin play in Major League Soccer's development league - which is officially recognized as an American third-tier division - in 2023. As part of the public...
St. Louis CITY SC acquire defender Tim Parker in trade with Houston Dynamo
St. Louis CITY SC have bolstered their defense with the signing of Tim Parker from the Houston Dynamo. The trade was announced immediately following Friday's MLS Expansion Draft, with St. Louis paying the Dynamo $500k in General Allocation Money (GAM) split evenly across the next two seasons. Parker has been...
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Newcastle's Premier League meeting with Chelsea, including team news, lineups and prediction
Every player available to St. Louis CITY in the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
The list of eligible players for the 2022 MLS Expansion Draft was released on Thursday with a number of high-profile names available for selection by the league's latest club, St. Louis CITY SC. The Draft will take place on Friday at 7pm ET, with St. Louis CITY broadcasting the event...
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski makes Poland World Cup roster; Kamil Jozwiak misses out
Charlotte FC striker Karol Swiderski has been named on the Poland roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Swiderski was CLTFC's first-ever Designated Player (DP), signing from Greek side PAOK in January 2022. Alongside his new team as a whole, the 25-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in MLS, scoring...
Fulham vs Man Utd - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Fulham's Premier League meeting with Manchester United, including team news, lineups and prediction
Man City predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Manchester City's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Brentford.
Premier League predictions: Gameweek 16
90min predicts Premier League results from gamweek 16 of the 2022/23 season.
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
Everything you need to know about how to watch Wolves vs Arsenal on TV in the UK, USA & Canada.
USMNT World Cup roster: 6 surprising omissions
The United States Men's National Team roster for the 2022 World Cup has been revealed and, unsurprisingly, there's plenty of debate surrounding the inclusions.
St. Louis CITY SC make five picks in 2022 MLS Expansion Draft
Major League Soccer's newest club, St. Louis CITY SC, further bolstered their inaugural roster with five picks in Friday's Expansion Draft. The Expansion Draft is a valuable mechanism for every new MLS club to add precious experience and quality at a fraction of the usual cost. So, how did St....
NYCFC appoint Nick Cushing as permanent head coach following interim spell
New York City FC have named Nick Cushing as their new permanent head coach, the club announced Thursday. Cushing had been serving as interim head coach since the departure of Ronny Deila in June, overseeing an 8-8-5 record in MLS regular-season play. After an initially slow start, Cushing was able...
Juventus vs Lazio - Serie A: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Juventus' Serie A meeting with Lazio, including team news, lineups and prediction
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Leeds - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Leeds
The best defensive midfielders to sign on Football Manager 2023
The best defensive midfielders to sign with any budget on Football Manager 2023.
Bournemouth vs Everton - Premier League: How to watch on TV & live stream
How to watch Bournemouth vs Everton in the Premier League on TV and live streaming services.
The 25 best left wingers in world football - ranked
The best left wingers in world football, including Neymar, Sadio Mane, Son Heung-min, Luis Diaz, Vinicius Junior and more.
USMNT announce 26-player roster headed to Qatar
The U.S. men's national team announced the 26-player roster headed to the 2022 World Cup, with Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie headlining the squad.
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Brighton's Premier League meeting with Aston Villa, including team news, lineups and prediction
Brighton considering Shakhtar Donetsk players in New Year
Brighton looks at January options and it could mean a raid on Shakhtar Donetsk.
