Welp: Kanye West Sued Over BDP Sample Usage On Stem Player

By Martin Berrios
 4 days ago
Source: MEGA / Getty

Kanye West’s issues continue to pile up. He is now being sued over a Boogie Down Productions sample that he has no right to use on his Stem Player.

As spotted on TMZ, the rapper who now goes by Ye, has a new lawsuit filed against him. This time the legendary collective is claiming he used a portion of their song “South Bronx” unlawfully. Ye’s collaboration with Andre 3000 “Life Of The Party” is the track in question that KRS-ONE and crew allege lifts elements from iconic anthem. “South Bronx” was originally released in 1987 on now defunct independent record label B-Boy Records but according to Discogs.com, the catalog is currently being administered by a company called Phase One Network.

According to the celebrity gossip website the court documents state that Ye and his partner Alex Klein sold over 11,000 Stem Players within the first day of its release. This equates to roughly two million dollars in gross profits, but BDP (Boogie Down Productions) says Ye never finalized the sample clearance. The paperwork states that Ye’s team reached out to work out the business behind the song but never came to a formal agreement but Ye and his team heavily promoted “Life Of The Party” in effort to boost sales of Donda and the Stem Player.

Boogie Down Productions is asking a judge to block any further usage of “Life Of The Party” and wants to be compensated for the unlawful usage. Neither Kanye West, BDP or KRS-ONE have publicly commented on the matter. You can hear the track in question below.

Photo: Revolt

NASHVILLE, TN
TEXAS STATE
MINNESOTA STATE
New York City, NY
