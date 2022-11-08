ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VmpDD_0j3XlDdB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XE0fh_0j3XlDdB00

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVa04_0j3XlDdB00

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

The man behind the film that Kyrie Irving supported and received backlash for , Ronald Dalton Jr., is firmly standing by his work.
The documentary entitled Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America has caused a firestorm of controversy after the Brooklyn Nets guard showed support for it by tweeting out a link to where the film could be found on Amazon. The film was based on a book of the same name written by Ronald Dalton Jr. A press release attributed to Dalton has surfaced, and like Kyrie Irving, the filmmaker has refused to apologize outright.

“I’m not apologizing for nothing because i can’t be Anti-Semitic because i’m an Israelite (Shemite). Still waiting for a debate with the Top Rabbis to prove who is a Israelite by blood & who can rightfully use the word “Anti-Semitic,” the tweet said on Monday (Nov. 7) accompanying Dalton’s press release.

In the statement, Dalton puts blame on “The Mass Media” for causing conflict and setting public opinion against “those who go against their narratives.” He continued: “I implore everyone to take the time to read my books, watch my documentaries, then ‘fact-check’ everything so that we can all have a full understanding of the True history of Black people in the Diaspora, which is now being told from a ‘different perspective.’”

The press release didn’t acknowledge the criticisms that his film denied that the Holocaust happened and included a false quote attributed to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. Dalton would conclude the release on a brighter note, hoping that the situation would cause people to “embrace historical events and facts that are detrimental to the progression of our society as a whole.”

Dalton’s stance does echo Kyrie Irving’s infamous and brief interaction with the press, where he replied that he couldn’t be antisemitic “if I know where I come from.” He would wind up in a heated exchange with ESPN reporter Nick Friedell. Irving would subsequently issue a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League soon after, donating $500,000. The ADL would return the donation from the guard after he flatly refused to fully apologize.

As for Dalton’s documentary, it is still available on Amazon for rent and purchase without any disclaimers about antisemitism attached to it. The global brand has received criticism as well for still having the book and the film available for purchase without any outrage directed towards it or Jeff Bezos, its billionaire owner.

The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 13

Je Suis Adir
3d ago

And?? Contrary to what u think. Some people do have a backbone and will not let ANYONE bully them into submission! This will and has backfired against the bias racist media and those who pull your string! The world SEES who the real oppressors are.

Reply(4)
14
Landofhypocrites
1d ago

Hebrew is African all day and everyday... there's a reason why Africans weren't taught ancient history in a European country.

Reply
2
Related
Newsweek

Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
XXL Mag

Nick Cannon Compares Kyrie Irving’s Suspension Conditions to Buck-Breaking in Slavery

Nick Cannon is comparing Kyrie Irving's suspension conditions to the savage practice of buck-breaking done in slavery. On Tuesday (Nov. 8), the 2 Hate or Not 2 Hate Podcast, which appears to be cohosted by Cannon and Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, shared a snippet of the debut episode on Instagram. In the clip, the duo discuss Kyrie Irving being issued a five-game suspension for sharing an anti-Semitic documentary on social media. Nick, who has faced his own anti-Semitic issues in the past, defended the Brooklyn Nets point-guard.
Bossip

Here We Go Again: Kyrie Irving Doubles Down, Defends His Social Media Post Promoting Anti-Semitic Movie

Kyrie Irving does not think he did anything wrong by promoting an anti-semitic film and book on his social media accounts. On Saturday, the Brooklyn Nets star spoke to the media for the first time since he posted about a movie called, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. In his statements, Irving made it clear he was not going to apologize for what he believed in despite Nets owner Joe Tsai and the NBA both releasing statements condemning his decision.
BROOKLYN, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
Interesting Engineering

Elon Musk's Twitter reportedly asks dozens of fired employees to return back

Elon Musk-led Twitter is now contacting dozens of its ex-employees that were laid off in the Friday mass firing to return back to work, Bloomberg has reported. Even before Musk officially took over the reins of the company, there were fears of mass layoffs, which Musk viewed as a bloated organization. Time and again, Musk has justified the need to reduce the count at the company, to keep it profitable, even though he has said that his Twitter acquisition is not about money.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy