Cleveland, OH

Yardbarker

Insider explains why Panthers might keep Baker Mayfield benched

The Carolina Panthers have multiple reasons to keep former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield sidelined until further notice. "The 2024 conditional pick sent to the Browns when the Panthers acquired Mayfield in July goes from a fourth- to a fifth-rounder if Mayfield doesn't play 70% of the snaps," ESPN's David Newton explained for a piece published Thursday. "He's currently around 60%."
NFL Analysis Network

Browns Receive Massive Injury News On Key Defensive Star

The Cleveland Browns picked up a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 before heading into their Week 9 bye. They were able to shut down the explosive Bengals’ offense, which was without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase because of a hip injury. Cleveland was without a...
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Were Almost Part Of A Monster Trade

Brian Windhorst claims that Paul George was close to being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers with LeBron James and Kyrie Irving in 2017. The trade would have required that Kevin Love and draft picks be sent to the Denver Nuggets while the Indiana Pacers would have gotten Gary Harris and draft picks of their own.
