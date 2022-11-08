ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report

By Kira Lerner
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vDfUN_0j3Xl0Ez00

A voter help sign in Northwest Detroit, Nov. 8, 2022 | Ken Coleman

As of midday Tuesday, voting across the country has largely gone smoothly without any major issues or incidents of voter intimidation, voting rights advocates said.

In counties that did experience problems, which were typical of any Election Day, the incidents were largely attributed to faulty technology and human error.

In Maricopa County, Arizona, one of the nation’s largest voting jurisdictions in a critical battleground state, election workers Tuesday morning reported issues with ballot tabulators at about 20 percent of vote centers. Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates said at a news conference that the affected machines were rejecting about one ballot out of every five ballots inserted, according to Votebeat.

Officials did not initially know what was causing the issue, but technicians were dispatched to fix it.  Around 2 p.m. Mountain time, Maricopa County reported that technicians changed the tabulator printer settings to produce darker markings, which resolved this issue at a number of locations.

Gates stressed that the issue was not a sign of fraud and that nobody was being disenfranchised.

Nonetheless, misinformation proliferated about the tabulator issues online. Blake Masters, GOP candidate for U.S. Senate, hinted at potential fraud on Twitter. “Hard to know if we’re seeing incompetence or something worse,” he wrote . “All we know right now is that the Democrats are hoping you will get discouraged and go home.”

Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party and a fake elector, wrote on Twitter that the county is “forcing poll workers to coerce voters to put their ballot in a box rather than getting it tabulated on site. Or they’re fired!”

In reality, officials reiterated that voters have a number of options when they encounter a malfunctioning tabulator, including going to another one of the 223 county vote centers or waiting for the functionality to be restored.

In a morning call with reporters, Taylor Moss, the election protection director at the Arizona Democracy Resource Center, said that given the machine glitches, she’s even more concerned that numerous voters have listened to rhetoric from election deniers encouraging them to show up to vote late in the day on Election Day.

“It’s really unfortunate that these bad actors who are spreading lies that mail-in voting isn’t safe and secure have now hurt the people they’ve been speaking to and the people that they have been pushing these lies on,” she said. “A lot of people have come out to vote on Election Day who don’t normally, and now they’re going to have to wait longer because of the higher turnout today intersecting with these ballot tabulation issues.”

Elsewhere, Emily Eby, senior election protection attorney with the Texas Civil Rights Project, reported Tuesday morning that some touch screens in Bell County, Texas were also experiencing technical issues , but the issues were resolved by midday. Eby said her group received some reports of intimidation, but couldn’t share details because of confidentiality issues, and the cases were actively being handled Tuesday morning.

Election Protection coalition partners in Florida, Georgia, and Pennsylvania all reported that things were running smoothly and, despite some late polling place openings and other minor issues, nothing was atypical of a midterm Election Day.

In Nebraska, a piece of machinery hit a tree outside a voting site in Otoe County Tuesday morning, causing a power outage that didn’t disrupt voting, according to the Nebraska Examiner . A small number of voters were also given only the first page of a two-page ballot, but otherwise officials reported things were going smoothly.

Early and absentee voting

Heading into Election Day, voting advocates were concerned that in three critical battleground states — Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin — Republican officials and candidates were pushing to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots.

In Pennsylvania, the state Supreme Court sided with the Republican National Committee and ruled that election officials can’t count ballots if the voter didn’t put a date on the envelope, even if the ballot arrived before Election Day. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, several voters and Democratic groups filed a federal lawsuit challenging the plan to not count the ballots.

Similarly, in Wisconsin, a court sided with Republicans seeking to block ballots from being counted if they lack a witness address.

But in Michigan, a judge on Monday rejected Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo’s effort to disqualify absentee voters in Detroit and to force them to vote in person. Karamo claimed, without evidence, that voter fraud compromised the absentee voting process.

“Such harm to the citizens of the city of Detroit, and by extension the citizens of the state of Michigan, is not only unprecedented, it is intolerable,” Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Kenny wrote in his opinion, according to Michigan Advance .

During early voting, some minor issues were attributed to human error and staffing. In Cobb County, Georgia, over 1,000 voters were not mailed an absentee ballot who should have received them. As a solution, a court agreed to extend the deadline for the receipt of their ballots to Nov. 14, as long as they are postmarked by Election Day.

Cobb County Election Director Janine Eveler said that the ballots were not sent out due to human error, explaining to reporters that 38 percent of the staff are new to their jobs.

“I am sorry that this office let these voters down,” Eveler said in a message to the Board of Elections and Registration. “Many of the absentee staff have been averaging 80 or more hours per week, and they are exhausted. Still, that is no excuse for such a critical error.”

Want more election coverage?

Visit NewsFromTheStates.com to monitor national trends and read the latest from across the States Newsroom network.

The post Midterm voting mostly problem-free in battleground states, voting advocates report appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 1

Related
Michigan Advance

MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’

The completion of the 2022 midterm elections in Michigan also closes out an election season marked by a pattern of anti-media policies by campaigns. In addition to the Michigan Republican Party attempting to shut out certain media publications and the public from the Capitol lawn for a party event in August — a public space […] The post MPA: Shutting media out of campaign events is ‘counterintuitive,’ ‘anti-democratic’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’

“This is absolutely historic, an epic landslide for pro-democracy Michiganders.” That was the assessment of Jeff Timmer, a former Michigan GOP executive director now with the anti-Trump Lincoln Party, after seeing the midterm election results Wednesday morning.  Democrats in Michigan have made history for the first time in four decades by taking back control of […] The post In Michigan, ‘red wave’ spin gives way to a blue ‘blowout’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states

Several prominent Republican candidates who denied the results of the 2020 election lost their races on Tuesday, but other critical races featuring election deniers have not been called.  Going into Election Day, election deniers were on the ballot in around half of the races for governor and secretary of state and one-third of the races […] The post Election deniers lose attempts to control elections in critical battleground states appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling

WASHINGTON — Voters in five states — including GOP-dominated Kentucky — backed abortion rights Tuesday, signaling that while the U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority no longer believes the procedure is protected within the U.S. Constitution, many Americans want their states to do just that. California, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana and Vermont residents voted to support abortion […] The post Even red-state voters back abortion rights via ballot questions, rejecting court ruling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan sees a calm Election Day with few voting problems or shenanigans

Two years after Republican protesters in Detroit placed Michigan in the national spotlight, Election Day was relatively calm across the state, with the worst-case scenarios not coming to pass. There had been concerns that with election deniers on the ballot across the state, there could have been candidates declaring victory long before the votes, especially […] The post Michigan sees a calm Election Day with few voting problems or shenanigans appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Brinks and Tate make Michigan history as next leaders of the Legislature

When Lansing rings in the new year in January 2023, the state Legislature will have new leaders in both Democratic-led chambers. Democratic candidates sweeped Tuesday’s midterm election, making history by gaining control of the Michigan Senate for the first time since 1984 and the Michigan House for the first time since 2011. Also historic are […] The post Brinks and Tate make Michigan history as next leaders of the Legislature  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

GOP education message falls short as Democrats sweep Michigan’s statewide education board seats

Despite a strong push from Republicans to make the State Board of Education (BOE) races a referendum on LGBTQ+ issues, how racism is taught and past COVD-19 health policies, the party failed on Tuesday to pick up either seat on the Democratic-led board. Republicans also tried to make education — such as funding for vouchers […] The post GOP education message falls short as Democrats sweep Michigan’s statewide education board seats appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns

Michigan voters on Tuesday appear to have supported three statewide proposals that would make changes to term limits, enshrine abortion rights and add voting rights measures in the state Constitution.  The Associated Press has not made calls as of 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, but NBC News said that Proposal 3, the abortion rights measure, will pass. […] The post Michigan abortion, voting rights and term limits proposals are ahead in returns appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Braving long lines, Michigan college students help propel Dem, Proposal 3 victories

Republicans’ predictions of a “red wave” in Michigan were dashed after Democrats enjoyed a higher-than-expected turnout on Tuesday — propelled in part by a large youth presence at the polls, with some lines at universities being more than five hours long. Michigan allows same-day voter registration, which drove the long lines of first-time voters on […] The post Braving long lines, Michigan college students help propel Dem, Proposal 3 victories appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pledged to continue to lead in a bipartisan fashion during a 15-minute address to reporters, family members, state elected officials, and campaign staff on Wednesday after being elected to a second term. “This victory reminds us all that our governor’s office does not belong to any person or political party. It […] The post Whitmer pledges to continue bipartisan effort even after Dems win Legislature, Dixon concedes appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: Benson, Nessel defeat GOP challengers, Dems keep all top statewide posts

Published at 12:40 a.m., 11/9/22, updated at 9:54 a.m. A day of higher-than-expected voter turnout led to a win for both Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn in her race against Republican challenger Kristina Karamo, andDemocratic Attorney General Dana Nessel over GOP challenger Matthew DePerno. The turnout was record-level overall for a midterm election, according to […] The post Updated: Benson, Nessel defeat GOP challengers, Dems keep all top statewide posts appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: Whitmer beats Dixon in Michigan governor’s race

Updated, 1:14 a.m., 11/9/22, with comments from Gov. Whitmer, 1:50 a.m., with updated results With over 65% of the state’s total votes tallied, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican nominee Tudor Dixon in Tuesday’s election. The Associated Press called the election just after 1 a.m. Wednesday. According to White House pool reports, President Joe Biden […] The post Updated: Whitmer beats Dixon in Michigan governor’s race appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day. Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is rumored […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Michigan Advance

Updated: Dems win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear

Updated, 10:47 a.m., 11/9/22 In a night that was supposed to be a Democratic bloodbath, the party ended up winning three out of the four hotly contested congressional seats in Michigan with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing), U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D-Flint) and attorney Hillary Scholten notching victories.  Republican John James is in the lead […] The post Updated: Dems win 3 out of 4 key congressional races in Michigan, party control is unclear appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan voter turnout higher than usual across the state, with few hiccups

Jake Rollow, a spokesman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, said Tuesday afternoon that the election has largely been running smoothly, with a few hiccups along the way that were swiftly rectified.  As of 4:30 p.m., there were 2,022,885 absentee ballots requested and 1,807,127 absentee ballots submitted. Turnout is higher than usual, Rollow said on […] The post Michigan voter turnout higher than usual across the state, with few hiccups appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

NextGen president: Climate and economic justice are at stake for young people this election

“A lot of young people in Michigan understand what’s on the line,” Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez said while sitting on a bench in the University of Michigan Rackham Auditorium lobby on Saturday after U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) filled it to max capacity. Ramirez, the president of NextGen America, was in Ann Arbor for one of […] The post NextGen president: Climate and economic justice are at stake for young people this election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Democrats wrest control of Michigan Legislature for first time in almost 40 years

Updated, 9:31 a.m., 11/10/22  Democrats will now have a political trifecta in Lansing after retaining the top office with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and winning in both chambers of the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday. This is the first time Democrats will have total party control in the Michigan Legislature in roughly 40 years.  The Democrats last […] The post Democrats wrest control of Michigan Legislature for first time in almost 40 years  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Bernstein and Zahra are reelected to the Michigan Supreme Court

Both of the incumbents have retained their seats on the Michigan Supreme Court. maintaining a narrow 4-3 Democratic-nominated majority. Political parties nominate candidates, although their political affiliation was not listed on the ballot. The candidates vied for two spots with eight-year terms on the court.  Justice Richard Bernstein, who was nominated by Democrats and is […] The post Bernstein and Zahra are reelected to the Michigan Supreme Court appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Voting rights advocates prepare for increase of ‘frivolous challenges’ at the polls

Voting rights organizations in Michigan are preparing for Election Day after seeing reports about growing efforts from right-wing activists to make “frivolous challenges” at the polls. Progress Michigan, Promote the Vote and All Voting is Local held a press conference Friday morning to discuss last-minute litigation and efforts from organizations and individuals who are sowing […] The post Voting rights advocates prepare for increase of ‘frivolous challenges’ at the polls appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy