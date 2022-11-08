ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HipHopWired

Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QkCVN_0j3XkcKB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyW0J_0j3XkcKB00

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Looks like fan favorite video game Gears of War will be the latest game to get the film and animation treatment, and it should be a doozy.

Deadline is reporting that after months of negotiations, Netflix has finally secured the rights to the Xbox video game franchise and is moving forward with not only a feature film adaptation but also an animated series to boot. After the superb job they did with Castlevania , y’all know expectations are high for a Gears of War animated series. Still, though the projects have been announced they’re still in their infant stages and won’t go into production anytime soon.

As of now there are no producers, writers or directors involved, but the property is expected to be a top priority for Netflix and development should begin quickly on getting those positions filled.

The game is set on a planet on the brink of societal collapse when a monstrous threat from below in the form of underground creatures known as the Locust takes humanity to the verge of extinction. Delta Squad, a fireteam led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, is now charged with leading humanity’s last stand.

The game has enjoyed much popularity since it burst onto the scene back in 2006, and though many attempts have been made to turn it into a live-action affair, nothing ever came to fruition. Now with Netflix putting their conglomerate behind the title we expect a helluva film and series to hit their streaming platform in a few years.

What do y’all think of Netflix taking Gears of War and turning it into a film and series? Y’all have high expectations or no expectations at all? Let us know in the comments section below.

The post Netflix To Make A ‘Gears Of War’ Film & Animated Series appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopWired

Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away

Rapper Tame One, born Rahem Brown, of Artifacts fame has passed away. He was 52. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rah Digga (@therealrahdigga) On Sunday evening (Nov. 6), fellow New Jersey Hip-Hop icon Rah Digga took to social media to offer her condolences on Tame’s passing. “I usually don’t race to […] The post Artifacts Rapper Tame One Passes Away appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NEW JERSEY STATE
HipHopWired

Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About

Kyrie Irving’s tweet has put him in the bullseye of cancel culture but the film he referenced is still being streamed on Amazon. As spotted on TMZ the movie the Brooklyn Net was promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! on social media but he was met with harsh criticism from fans and non fans […] The post Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Peep The Latest Trailer To ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

We’re just a month and change away from the highly anticipated release of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, and with its premiere date rapidly approaching, 20th Century Studios has released a new visually stunning trailer to get fans hype for the film’s release. According to...
HipHopWired

HHW Gaming: The Weeknd’s ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Comes To VR Headsets Across The Board

Good news Weeknd fans, Meta Quest has teamed up with the Canadian crooner to bring you an experience like no other as some of his biggest hits will be coming to a few virtual reality headsets and let you journey through the world of one Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. Today (Nov. 8) the Weeknd’s Beat Saber […] The post HHW Gaming: The Weeknd’s ‘Beat Saber’ Music Pack Comes To VR Headsets Across The Board appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Privileged: Drake Rumored To Be Working With Chrome Hearts I Near Future

Drake is standing on business even with major lawsuits coming his way. He is rumored to be working with Chrome Hearts in the near future. As spotted on Page Six, the self proclaimed Champagne Papi is said to be working on another fashion situation. This time all signs are pointing to him and the luxury brand collaborating. The celebrity gossip outlet reports that the “Hotline Bling” rapper was seen out and about in New York City with the label’s founder Richard Stark and his wife Laurie Lynn. They are said to had mingled for some time at cocktail bar Entwine “to stay under the radar while chopping it up over potential deal points” according to an unnamed source.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopWired

The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special

The mega-star returns with an all new holiday special 'Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!', filmed at Madison Square Garden in NYC. The post The Queen Of Christmas Returns With New CBS Special  appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In The Works, First Film From Death Row Pictures

Snoop Dogg, one of the most popular entertainers of all time, just inked a deal with Universal to release a biopic under Death Row Pictures. The post Snoop Dogg Biopic Is In The Works, First Film From Death Row Pictures appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

Oddisee Announces New LP ‘To What End’

Oddisee, the talented Prince George's County, Md. rapper and producer, announced his new full-length LP To What End for January 2023. The post Oddisee Announces New LP ‘To What End’ appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy