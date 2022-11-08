ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stock Up, Stock Down from Northwestern’s demoralizing loss to Minnesota

After playing one of the top teams in the country close last week, Northwestern took a step back in Minneapolis, falling 31-3 to the Golden Gophers. Similar to last season’s matchup, Minnesota ran all over the Northwestern defense, tallying over 250 yards on the ground. The Northwestern offense also struggled, and Brendan Sullivan and Ryan Hilinski both exited the game with injuries. See whose stock went up and down in a day where the ‘Cats could not find many positives.
Sullivan’s Slings: Have the ‘Cats found their QB of the future?

Welcome back to the film room, everybody. Following a week where there was nothing positive leaving Iowa City, Northwestern was able to play competitive football against the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. In a game that was dictated by mother nature, the swirling winds and pouring rain made it nearly impossible to throw the football: both teams combined for 155 yards passing. The ‘Cats fell short 21-7, but the game had more positives than negatives for the Wildcats.
Rapid Reaction: Northwestern prevails 63-46 over Northern Illinois

EVANSTON, Ill. — In a game characterized by defense and physicality, Northwestern (2-0, 0-0 B1G) bested Northern Illinois (0-2, 0-0 MAC) 63-46 Friday night. In addition to five rebounds and three blocks, Robbie Beran led NU in scoring with 15 points, with Boo Buie not too far behind with 13.
Volleyball: Strong play continues against ranked opponents

The Wildcats played four matches since we last brought you a volleyball update. Three of those were against top-12 teams. And although the ‘Cats split the matches 2-2, this is some of the best volleyball we’ve ever seen from Shane Davis’ squad. Friday, Oct. 28 vs. No....
Why Northwestern will/won’t beat Minnesota

There’s no such thing as a good loss, but there is such a thing as an entertaining one. That’s what Northwestern (shockingly) gave us on Saturday. The ‘Cats hung with Ohio State for four quarters, a feat that many would have considered impossible going into the matchup. Admittedly, the weather played a role, and C.J. Stroud looked uncharacteristically bad, but I think it’s okay to take that game as a moral victory.
Field Hockey: No. 2 Northwestern looks to defend its crown

Despite falling in the Big Ten Tournament to No. 6 Michigan (14-5, 5-3 B1G), the NCAA tournament higher powers decided that Northwestern’s (17-4, 5-3 B1G) record was strong enough to earn the No. 2 tournament seed, likely influenced by its incredibly strong strength of schedule. After Lakeside Field hosted a play-in game between Miami (OH) and Rider yesterday, the ‘Cats will face that game’s winner in the No. 25 RedHawks tomorrow at their home site.
