$100,000 Powerball ticket sold at Lehigh Valley Wawa in historic drawing

No one in the Lehigh Valley hit the big $2 billion jackpot in the historic Powerball drawing, but that didn’t mean everyone came away empty handed.

A $100,000 ticket was sold at the Wawa on Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The store will receive a $500 bonus for selling the ticket.

Four other $100,000 tickets were sold in Pennsylvania, according to the news release. They were:

PSC Main Street, 412 South Main St., Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne, County;

Unity Food Mart, 219 North Main St., Muncy, Lycoming County;

Country Fair, 515 Main St., Saegertown, Crawford County; and

Giant, 2450 Chemical Road, Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County.

Those weren’t the only lucky winners in the Keystone State. A $1 million ticket was sold in Harrisburg, at a Turkey Hill convenience store on Allentown Boulevard. That store earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Meanwhile, the big winning ticket for the whole $2 billion prize was sold in California . It was the first time in more than three months that someone hit the top prize.

The drawing, originally scheduled for Monday night, was delayed until Tuesday morning , due to problems processing sales data in one of the member state’s lotteries.