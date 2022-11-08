ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snoop Dogg Shoots Down Claims He Smokes 100 Blunts A Day

By Christopher Smith
 4 days ago
Source: Catherine Powell / Getty

Snoop Dogg set the record straight with a claim that he smokes 75 to 100 blunts a day in an interesting fashion on social media.

A recent interview with Renegade Piranha, known as Snoop’s “professional blunt roller,” led to a surprising claim. In her appearance on the Australian radio program The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Piranha says that the 51-year-old hardly goes anywhere without the potent herb and estimates that he smokes half a pound of marijuana daily. “I calculate it at over 450,000,” she said in regard to how many joints she’s rolled for him since she started in her role in 2016. That amounts to an estimated 75 to 100 joints per day.

The “Still a G Thang” rapper refuted that claim in a video post on his Instagram account on Sunday (Nov. 6) captioned simply, “Stop lying.” “B—h said I smoke 450,000… B—h, this is all in a day’s work, stop lying,” he says in the background as the camera zooms in on a pile of nine blunt roaches. “What am I a f—in’ machine? B—h this is the roaches. See? Roaches.”

He’d follow up with another post featuring the quote imposed over a picture of him smoking with the caption, “The b——h is conning u man” with a smoke cloud and laughing emojis.

It has to be said that Snoop Dogg is one of the most notable connoisseurs of cannabis out there and that his blunt roller’s estimations may not be totally off the mark. When asked about how much weed he smoked in a day by a fan on Twitter in 2013, Snoop replied: “81 in a day – do tha math!”

The rapper is also mindful of the economic climate like everyone else, responding to a tweet in June by UberFacts about how he increased the salary that he gave his blunt roller by saying: “Inflation. Their salary went up!”

