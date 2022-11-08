ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

WWMT

Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader

LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan State University experiences strong student turnout at midterm election

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students made their voices heard after a strong turnout at the polls for the midterm election Tuesday, according to Michigan State University. About 2,690 MSU students visited voting locations around campus to fill out their ballots in-person, and tens of thousands more are anticipated to have voted at their homes or by absentee ballots, according to the university.
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Library in Jamestown loses funding, residents opposed to LGBTQ books

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan library lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, located just outside of Grand Rapids, will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget. This comes after it...
JAMESTOWN, MI
WWMT

Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities

Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

WMU School of Medicine announce new scholarship for local students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a luncheon held Thursday at the Kalamazoo's Radisson Plaza Hotel, WMed Dean Paula Termuhlen, MD, announced that medical students enrolled at WMed and graduates of Kalamazoo Public Schools can now receive the new scholarship. Warm weather: Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of...
KALAMAZOO, MI

