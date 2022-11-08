EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students made their voices heard after a strong turnout at the polls for the midterm election Tuesday, according to Michigan State University. About 2,690 MSU students visited voting locations around campus to fill out their ballots in-person, and tens of thousands more are anticipated to have voted at their homes or by absentee ballots, according to the university.

