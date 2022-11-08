Read full article on original website
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
Michigan names first woman as Senate Majority Leader
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Democrats have elected the first woman to lead a majority in the Michigan Senate in the state's history. Blue Michigan: Democrats take power in Lansing for the first time since 1984. Winnie Brinks, of Grand Rapids, was unanimously elected Senate Majority Leader during a caucus...
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
Michigan State University experiences strong student turnout at midterm election
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Students made their voices heard after a strong turnout at the polls for the midterm election Tuesday, according to Michigan State University. About 2,690 MSU students visited voting locations around campus to fill out their ballots in-person, and tens of thousands more are anticipated to have voted at their homes or by absentee ballots, according to the university.
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
Library in Jamestown loses funding, residents opposed to LGBTQ books
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A West Michigan library lost most of its funding with the latest failure of the renewal of a property tax millage. The Patmos Library in Jamestown Township, located just outside of Grand Rapids, will lose 84% of its $245,000 annual budget. This comes after it...
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
"Rake a Difference" in Michigan communities
Hundreds of volunteers from the area spent their day today giving back to the community. The volunteers were part of "Rake a Difference" with United Way and went yard-by-yard to help seniors rake and bag leaves. The volunteers also helped clean their gutters. The organization says this time of year...
Newschannel 3 anchor Andy Dominianni named "Citizen of the Year' by Kiwanis International
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A great honor for one of our own at News Channel 3. The local chapter of Kiwanis International named Andy Dominianni "Citizen of the Year" for the volunteer work that he does through several West Michigan non-profits, all to benefit kids. WWMT Legend: Assistant News Director...
Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
Battle Creek cannabis shops to stay open until midnight starting Friday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Marijuana shops in the cereal city are allowed to stay open much later starting Friday. On Nov. 1, the Battle Creek City Commission approved a plan for stores to stay open until midnight. Vote approved: Battle Creek City commissioners vote to allow cannabis shops to...
Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of sunshine and record warmth
SAUGATUCK, Mich. — “We’re taking it in, this is golden," said Joe DeYoung as he visited Saugatuck Dunes State Park with his family. His son and grandkids were in town from out of state. “They’re from California, from the L.A. area," DeYoung said. "This is California cold...
Kalamazoo ranks 10th in list of top digital U.S. cities, according to survey
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — To become a top digital city, towns will need to work hard to improve their digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership, according to the Center for Digital Government. The City of Kalamazoo did just that, earning a spot among nine other top digital...
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Shooting on Westnedge Avenue sends one to the hospital
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A shooting victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition Wednesday. Kent County: Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital. Officers heard several shots coming from North Westnedge Avenue, near West North Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
WMU School of Medicine announce new scholarship for local students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In a luncheon held Thursday at the Kalamazoo's Radisson Plaza Hotel, WMed Dean Paula Termuhlen, MD, announced that medical students enrolled at WMed and graduates of Kalamazoo Public Schools can now receive the new scholarship. Warm weather: Michiganders take advantage of the 'last best day' of...
