Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Closed Wednesday, Open Thursday

Miami-Dade Schools Reopen Tomorrow
After being canceled today due to Nicole, classes resume Thursday in Miami-Dade.
Miami-Dade and Broward Schools to Close Wednesday Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to possible impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Broward schools and district offices will be closed and all before and after-school activities have been canceled, including field trips and night classes. Aftercare will also not be available. The district...
Palm Beach County public schools to be closed Wednesday, Thursday due to Nicole
All Palm Beach County public schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the threat of Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Mike Burke announced Tuesday. In a message to students, parents, and district employees, Burke said all athletic practices and competitions for middle and high schools will be canceled on Wednesday and Thursday, and all athletic practices are canceled for Tuesday.
Incumbent, newcomer win Palm Beach County School Board races
A new face will take the open seat on the Palm Beach County School Board and a longtime board member will hold onto her seat.
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Term limits win overwhelmingly in two Broward County cities
Easy to pass, hard to roll back, recent measures show. While Deerfield Beach voters on Election Day rejected a ballot question that would have loosened City Commission term limits, Wilton Manors voters agreed to add term limits to their city charter. Term limits came into fashion in the 1990s, according...
Woman, 39, reported missing from central Broward
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is searching for a 39-year-old woman who has been reported missing. According to authorities, Mimose Dulcio was last seen around 5:30 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Northwest 30th Avenue in unincorporated central Broward. Deputies said...
Boca Raton family sues Palm Beach County school district after Tik-Tok challenge
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton family is suing the Palm Beach County School District after a Tik-Tok challenge was performed at school injured a student. 13-year-old Josiah Garmon says at least two classmates asked him how high he could jump and when Garmon showed them, they kicked his feet out from under him.
Roadways Flooded in Parts of Broward County After Nicole
Drivers were met with flooded roadways across parts of Broward County on Thursday as a result of the impacts from Hurricane Nicole. Chopper footage showed the flooding along A1A just sound of Sunrise Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale after the storm made landfall Thursday morning over 90 miles north in Hutchinson Island.
Breezy Friday, cool front moves in this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.
Hurricane Nicole erodes beaches in Broward County
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Parts of South Florida are dealing with an erosion emergency after the beach ended up in the street. High tides and coastal erosion are a major concern in the area, but the effects of Hurricane Nicole Wednesday night only made matters worse. Crews were out with...
Man injured during shooting in Miami’s Wynwood
WYNWOOD, Fla. – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, police said. Fire Rescue personnel found the man at about 4:55 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest Fifth Avenue and 33 Street, according to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman of the Miami Police Department.
Broward County’s first Black Commissioner dead at 87
Sylvia Poitier broke barriers but was ultimately removed from office. Sylvia Poitier, who made history as Broward County’s first Black Commissioner but left public life under a cloud, died at her Deerfield Beach home on Monday, the Sun-Sentinel is reporting. She was 87. As the news broke, tributes poured...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
Fort Lauderdale, November 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Person shot at Miami-Dade Metromover station by security guard
MIAMI -- A security guard at a Miami-Dade Metromover train station shot and wounded a person Friday afternoon during an altercation between the two, police said.The unidentified shooting victim was rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after the incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Information about the patient's condition was pending.Police said the fight happened at the Overtown Transit Village North station. It was not immediately clear what led to the dispute between the two.It was not clear if charges would be filed in the case.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
Searchable map: Palm Beach County evacuation zones and shelters for Tropical Storm Nicole
Palm Beach County ordered an evacuation of coastal neighborhoods and other vulnerable areas ahead of a possible hit from Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm is expected to make landfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday somewhere between West Palm Beach and Port St. Lucie, with effects extending well away from the center. It’s uncertain whether Nicole will be a hurricane at the time of landfall. ...
Students criticize FAU Housing shutting down A/C and elevators on short notice
Editor’s Note: As of Nov. 10 at 1:06 p.m., FAU Housing and students confirmed functions have resumed. On Wednesday, Florida Atlantic University’s Department of Housing and Residential Education (DHRE) sent an email informing residents that elevators and air conditioning (A/C) units will be turned off in preparation for Hurricane Nicole.
Teen shot in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager was shot in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood. Just before 7:30 p.m., police and fire rescue responded to a shooting in the area of Southwest 113th Place and 192nd Street, Tuesday. The male teen was reportedly shot in the leg. No word on his...
