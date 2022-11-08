Miami-Dade and Broward County Schools Closed Wednesday, Open Thursday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Now that Nicole has moved past the area, conditions are improving and a front boundary moves in for the weekend. It's a much drier start to our morning, with just a few brief showers possible. The outer bands of Nicole are still moving through Florida and some of those could move through during the day. Any rain will be brief and isolated, and mostly sunny skies are expected today in South Florida.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO