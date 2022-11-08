ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

WWMT

Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say

WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WYOMING, MI
WWMT

Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Police investigating gunshot reports near WMU campus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots near Western Michigan University. WMU Public Safety said gunshots were reported near 2941 Howard Street as of 3:46 a.m. KDPS has blocked off the parking lot near W. Michigan Avenue and Howard Street and is actively investigating. It was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan

MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo to light up Bronson Park with annual tree lighting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park is getting ready to ring in the holiday season. Kalamazoo is expected to host their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park, according to the city officials. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. Festivities are also...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events

LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Gull Lake, Kalamazoo Christian, Athens all advance to volleyball quarterfinals

RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake, Kalamazoo Christian, and Athens were all victorious during their Regional Final showdowns Thursday, as all three advanced to the state quarterfinals with impressive performances. The Blue Devils downed Lakeview in a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-18, 27-25) while Kalamazoo Christian took down Watervliet in a...
KALAMAZOO, MI

