Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Missing man found safe, Wyoming Department of Public Safety say
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety have found Robert Edward Pearce, 86, after asking for the public's help in finding him after he went missing. Pearce has early stages of Alzheimer’s and is a diabetic without his medication, according to police. Family of Pearce reported...
WWMT
Allegan County prescribed burn to stimulate lupine growth, reduce brush
MANILUS TWP, Mich. — Allegan County performed a prescribed burn in Manilus Township Thursday afternoon. The burn on about 112 acres of land was intended to stimulate the growth of lupine and reduce brush intruding on open spaces in the ecosystem, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
WWMT
Possible name change for McCamley Field, proposal 3 passes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Battle Creek police officer recalls finding 2-year-old bleeding from gunshot wound. Two teenagers charged in the drive-by shooting that killed 2-year-old Kai Turner appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Monday. Martavon Nelson, 18, and...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets West Michigan this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — While it's been a silly warm fall season, all of that is about to come crashing down with a heaping dose of reality. Reality is served as a dish of lake effect snow, especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. Right now, the Weather Alert Network team...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident dead after shooting near West Michigan Avenue
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 21-year-old Kalamazoo man has died after being shot on Friday around 3 a.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Bryce Salter was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Campus Pointe plaza, near West Michigan Avenue and Howard Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
WWMT
No injuries reported after fire engulfs Columbia Township home
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Columbia Township home was severely damaged after a fire Wednesday night. Grease sparked the fire at a home on 52nd Street, but it escalated due to the oxygen tanks used by the homeowner, according to Columbia Township Emergency Services. Downtown Kalamazoo fire: Fire under...
WWMT
No one hurt after vehicle crashes into apartment building in Allendale Township
ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old woman from Byron Center crashed into the Canvas Apartment building Friday at 2:29 a.m., according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. The accident happened at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Pierce Street in Allendale Township. The woman was driving southbound on 48th...
WWMT
Deadly parking lot shooting near WMU campus prompts student concerns
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University students expressed their concerns for safety in one off-campus area following the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man in a strip mall parking lot. Bryce Salter, 21, was discovered shot in the parking lot of the Campus Pointe Mall on the intersection of...
WWMT
Drive-by shooting in Gaines Township leads to eight arrests, police chase
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Three stolen vehicle and eight suspects were involved in a drive-by shooting in Gaines Township Wednesday night. Upwards of 50 gunshots were fired along Campus Park Drive south of 60th Street SE, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. No one was hurt. Near WMU's...
WWMT
Kalamazoo ranks 10th in list of top digital U.S. cities, according to survey
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — To become a top digital city, towns will need to work hard to improve their digital, citizen, and government experience through technology and leadership, according to the Center for Digital Government. The City of Kalamazoo did just that, earning a spot among nine other top digital...
WWMT
Police investigating gunshot reports near WMU campus
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots near Western Michigan University. WMU Public Safety said gunshots were reported near 2941 Howard Street as of 3:46 a.m. KDPS has blocked off the parking lot near W. Michigan Avenue and Howard Street and is actively investigating. It was...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity volunteers build home to be bought by Army Veteran
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Valley Habitat for Humanity hosted their first annual Veterans Build Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Veterans Build gives people a chance to honor veterans and help the non-profit build a home for their homeowner partner, organizers said. Veterans Day: U.S. military veterans honored...
WWMT
Portage public safety seeks help from public after hit-and-run
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage Public Safety officers are investigating a hit-and-run that occurred Thursday around 7 p.m. A pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle near the intersection of Kilgore Road and Burdick Street, police said. Open murder: Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for...
WWMT
U.S. military veterans honored across West Michigan
MICHIGAN — An annual Veteran's Day ceremony at Fort Custer National Cemetery was just one of many observances in West Michigan designed to honor veterans and those on active duty. It began with a fly-over by the Hooligans Flight Team in World War 2 era T-34 Mentors. Master of...
WWMT
Kalamazoo to light up Bronson Park with annual tree lighting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Bronson Park is getting ready to ring in the holiday season. Kalamazoo is expected to host their annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. at Bronson Park, according to the city officials. Holly-jolly holidays: Festive events happening around West Michigan. Festivities are also...
WWMT
West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show to take place in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The annual West Michigan Harvest Cluster Dog Show is scheduled to begin Thursday at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. More than 140 recognized breeds and over 5,000 purebred dogs are to compete in the five day event. Obedience trials, rally trials, and a free dog handling...
WWMT
Michigan Veteran Homes to honor West Michigan heroes with events
LANSING, Mich. — Friday marks Veterans Day. Michigan Veteran Homes plans to honor our heroes with the following Veterans Day activities:. 10:30 a.m.: Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids will be joined by Paul Carmichael for a music presentation followed by a special Veterans Day lunch. The event is for veterans and their family and friends.
WWMT
Nurses rally for competitive wages at Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 100 nurses and community members rallied outside Kalamazoo's Ascension Borgess hospital located on Gull Road Saturday. Those who attended the rally chanted, held signs, and wore red to represent the Michigan Nurses Association. The rally is to call on Ascension executives to negotiate a...
WWMT
Plainwell man arrested for allegedly assaulting, shoving a woman to the ground
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Around 11:40 p.m. Thursday police were called to a home where a 31-year-old Plainwell man damaged his girlfriend's vehicle by kicking it and breaking the window, according to Plainwell Public Safety. The couple was arguing at the home near N Sherwood Avenue and Floral Avenue in...
WWMT
Gull Lake, Kalamazoo Christian, Athens all advance to volleyball quarterfinals
RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake, Kalamazoo Christian, and Athens were all victorious during their Regional Final showdowns Thursday, as all three advanced to the state quarterfinals with impressive performances. The Blue Devils downed Lakeview in a 3-0 sweep (25-19, 25-18, 27-25) while Kalamazoo Christian took down Watervliet in a...
Comments / 0