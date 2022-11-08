ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Voice of America

Mongolia Looks to Sell More Coal to China as World Shuns Polluting Fuel

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia — Mongolia is ramping up efforts to export coal to energy-hungry China, a government official told AFP, despite global efforts to end the use of the polluting fossil fuel. World leaders are gathering at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to hash out the future of...
US Lauds Ukraine Victory in Kherson

The White House hailed as an "extraordinary victory" Ukraine’s liberation of the city of Kherson from Russia. "It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory in Kherson, where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag — and that is quite a remarkable thing," National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday to reporters while accompanying President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.
Many Europeans Blame Belarusians for War in Ukraine

Throughout the war in Ukraine, the nation of Belarus, under the authoritarian rule of President Alexander Lukashenko, has acted as a Russian ally. That relationship has led to problems for many Belarusians outside of the country. Maxim Moskalkov has the story. Videographer: Sandzhar Khamidov.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 12

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia's war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 4:17 p.m.: President of the European Council Charles Michel said Saturday the bloc expected China to use "all the means at its disposal" to push Moscow to respect international law, days before a G-20 summit expected to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine.
VOA Exclusive: Air Force Chief of Staff Says US Military Must Change

The U.S. Air Force chief of staff is warning that the U.S. military must change if it wants to stay ahead of China and Russia. The general sat down with VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb this week to discuss how the Air Force is adapting to the changing threat environment around the globe.
Hundreds of Iranians Protest in the Country's Southeast

Hundreds of Iranians took to the streets in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan Friday to mark the September 30 crackdown known as "Bloody Friday." Videos sent to VOA's Persian Service showed demonstrators marching in the provincial capital, Zahedan. Videos also showed demonstrators in the city of Khash chanting slogans such as "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the dictator," referencing Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Myanmar Crisis, North Korea Threat on Biden’s Agenda at East, Southeast Asian Summits

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — U.S. President Joe Biden is in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, this weekend for meetings with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the region faces a violent crisis in Myanmar, ongoing threats from North Korea, and the intensifying rivalry between Beijing and Washington. In...
China Puts Belt and Road Back on ASEAN Agenda

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA — China on Thursday announced approval for a slew of infrastructure projects in mainland Southeast Asia at this year’s round of Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits, being held here this week, signaling its Belt and Road Initiative is moving back on track after a hiatus of almost three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ukraine Says It Recaptured Dozens of Towns in Kherson Province

Ukrainian forces have recaptured more than 40 towns in southern Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday, as Russia announced it was pulling its troops from Kherson. “The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place in the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens, 41 settlements were...
China Says It Won't Pay Into Climate Fund for Developing Countries

Berlin — China Wednesday said it would not pay into a climate loss and damage fund for developing nations, after small island nations cited its responsibility as a high carbon emitter at the U.N. Climate Change Conference in Egypt, COP27. Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne, on behalf...
Biden Facing Rivalries With Beijing, Moscow During Southeast Asia Trip

Phnom Penh, Cambodia — Leaving behind a better-than-expected Democratic performance in the November 8 Congressional elections, U.S. President Joe Biden heads to a whirlwind week of diplomacy with Southeast Asian and Indo-Pacific leaders amid an intensifying rivalry with China, Russia’s war on Ukraine, and increased provocations from North Korea.
Azerbaijani Turks in Iran Demand 'Freedom, Justice, National Government'

As anti-government protests continue across Iran, "freedom, justice and national government" has become a common slogan on the streets of Tabriz, Urmia and Ardabil, the three largest Azerbaijani-Turkish population centers in northwestern Iran. The demands quickly caught the attention of the country’s other non-Persian communities. Protesters early this month...
Search for Minerals Increases Interest in Deep-Sea Mining

The mining industry is pushing to explore more of the world’s deep oceans to find metals and minerals used for electric vehicles and other technologies. But some scientists are worried that deep sea mining will damage the environment and the biological systems important to the atmosphere. Scientists, lawyers and...
US Extends Protected Status to Mid-2024 for 6 Nationalities

SAN SALVADOR, el salvador — The United States has notified El Salvador that the temporary protected status of its citizens and those of five other countries will be extended through June 30, 2024, Salvadoran Ambassador to the United States Milena Mayorga said Thursday. The other countries are Haiti, Nicaragua,...
Biden Expected to Talk About US Climate Actions at UN Conference

U.S. President Joe Biden is attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP 27, in Egypt, on Friday. He is expected to talk about what the United States has done to fight climate challenges, at home and abroad. However, he will likely find that some delegates at the conference...
The Inside Story-Power & Protests TRANSCRIPT

Unrelenting unrest in Iran…. Nuclear threats from North Korea…. We’ll take you inside the stories making headlines around the world and show you how the U.S. is responding. Hear from the reporters and the White House about protests in Iran and about a saber-rattling North Korea. What’s next?...
Expectations Low for Biden-Xi Meeting in Bali

Phnom penh, cambodia — A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set for Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit of the world’s major economies. The pair will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of...
