The White House hailed as an "extraordinary victory" Ukraine’s liberation of the city of Kherson from Russia. "It does look as though the Ukrainians have just won an extraordinary victory in Kherson, where the one regional capital that Russia had seized in this war is now back under a Ukrainian flag — and that is quite a remarkable thing," National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Saturday to reporters while accompanying President Joe Biden to the ASEAN summit in Cambodia.

4 HOURS AGO