Springfield, MO

933kwto.com

Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police

Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation

The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested.
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
Lawrence County Record

Coburn charged in death of Anderson

On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
AURORA, MO
KTTS

Buffalo Police Arrest Child Predators

(KTTS News) — A six-month investigation into child predators in Dallas County leads to charges against 11 people. And charges are expected to be filed on seven others. The Buffalo police chief says an undercover officer chatted with the suspects on social media. The suspects thought they were talking...
BUFFALO, MO
KYTV

Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order

Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
BOLIVAR, MO
KYTV

Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.

FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
CARTHAGE, MO
KOLR10 News

Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

