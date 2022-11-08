Read full article on original website
Police find stolen car, financial docs. and meth; 2 arrested
Two men were arrested today after deputies discovered drugs, stolen checks, and a firearm inside a stolen vehicle.
KYTV
SILVER ADVISORY: Springfield Police Department locate man reported missing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department located a man reported missing. Carl James Beach, 80, disappeared from his home on South Hazelnut on Wednesday afternoon. Police say he returned home on Thursday. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
933kwto.com
Missing Man from Springfield Found by Police
Authorities in Springfield say a missing man has been found. Officers with the Springfield Police Department say 80-year-old Carl Beach went missing from his home Wednesday afternoon near the area of South Hazelnut. Reports say Beach returned back to the home under his own power Thursday morning.
KYTV
Ozarks Unsolved: Who killed Shirley Jane Rose
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Is Shirley Jane Rose’s killer out there? Detectives working the case think so. The 9-year-old was walking home from her grandma’s house in Springfield on October 17, 1975. This was the last time she was ever seen alive. Decades later, no one has ever been arrested for her death.
KRMS Radio
Two Men Nabbed In Laclede County Investigation
The Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group, Lebanon Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D SWAT team served a high risk search warrant in the 200 block of Lee Street yesterday afternoon. During the service of the search warrant Christopher Lee Zarhouni, 32, of Lebanon was arrested.
Car overturns “drifting” in parking lot at Carthage Municipal Park
CARTHAGE, Mo. – About 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, November 9, 2022 reports of a vehicle overturned near Skating Rink in Municipal Park alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Carthage Police and Mercy Ambulance responded. On scene we learn it was a single vehicle crash in the parking lot south of the Skating Rink. Carthage Police officers tell us the...
Lawrence County Record
Coburn charged in death of Anderson
On Wednesday, June 15, Patrick Edward Anderson, of Aurora, was killed in a hit-and-run accident when a pickup truck struck the motorcycle he was riding. On Friday, Oct. 21, charges were filed against the man allegedly responsible for his death. Derek Christopher Coburn, also of Aurora, is facing charges in Barry County of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
KYTV
Buffalo (Mo.) Police Department busts many in 6-month undercover child predator investigation
BUFFALO, Mo. (KY3) - A six-month crackdown on child predators in Dallas county led to charges against eleven suspects. Police expect charges against another seven suspects. Buffalo Police Chief Chris Twitchel said this threat could also happen in your neighborhood. ”It was surprising when we first started; I didn’t know...
KTTS
Buffalo Police Arrest Child Predators
(KTTS News) — A six-month investigation into child predators in Dallas County leads to charges against 11 people. And charges are expected to be filed on seven others. The Buffalo police chief says an undercover officer chatted with the suspects on social media. The suspects thought they were talking...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
KYTV
Police arrest burglars after barricading vacant home in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were arrested Sunday night for burglary after police barricaded an empty house in east Springfield. According to the Springfield Police Department (SPD), the call first came in at around 4:00 p.m. for two people that were in a vacant house on North Lone Pine Avenue near Division Street. People living nearby said they saw officers with shields and rifles.
KYTV
Springfield customer says someone stole her grocery pickup order
Much colder air is in place and will remain into next week. Some areas may see light snow tonight. El Dorado Springs School Board votes in favor for School Protection Officers. A new aviation program will soon be available to Springfield Public School students in the 2023-2024 school year.
KYTV
2 children, 1 teen are hurt in an ATV crash near Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) -Two children from Bolivar are in the hospital with serious injuries after an ATV crash near their hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 13-year-old driver ran off Buffalo Road at 1:30 Thursday morning, and the ATV overturned. The driver is being treated for minor injuries. The children are 10 and 12 years old.
KYTV
Springfield animal expert weighs in on how to respond to a dog fight
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Going out for a relaxing walk with your furry friend, is one of the best parts of having a dog. But we don’t always think about what we would do if we they were attacked by another dog. Experts say your first step is to...
When Springfield will put up the Christmas tree on the square
Springfield city officials have announced when Public Works crews will install the 2022 Park Central Christmas tree.
Dallas County Emergency crew helps injured driver… and their monkey!
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. — Mercy Hospital EMTs received an unusual challenge after arriving at the scene of a motor vehicle crash. The crew had to help out the driver, their pet kangaroo and their pet spider monkey. According to a Mercy Hospital EMS Facebook post, over the weekend the Dallas County crews helped out the […]
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: how the community helped find a pit bull missing for 11 days!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a true community effort to find a lost Pit Bull named Blueberry. Usually, treats are enough to lure Blueberry anywhere you want her to go, but it took a lot more than that to get her home after she and her dog sibling Chuck, got out of their Springfield yard in mid-October.
KYTV
Springfield overnight warming shelters need volunteers to avoid closing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Overnight warming centers in Springfield will open on nights that it is 32 degrees or colder. There are six openings as of November 11. CLICK HERE. City Utilities and the Community Partnership of the Ozarks will pick up those who need shelter from rotating meal sites on a rotating schedule. Lisa Landrigan, Crisis Cold Weather Shelter Organizer for the Community Partnership of the Ozarks, said they are prepared, but there were some setbacks.
Tractor trailer and passenger car crash, slows I-44 eastbound at Carthage, Mo.
FIDELITY, Mo. — Developing information on a tractor trailer crash and passenger vehicle at the Fidelity Cloverleaf about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Carthage Fire Dept have responded, Mercy Ambulance, Jasper County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol. Injuries are unknown. Traffic is backing up to about 2 miles currently. The vehicles will require a tow. See our video...
Thayer man sentenced to 15 years for meth trafficking
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Thayer man was sentenced in federal court today for possessing methamphetamine to distribute and illegally possessing firearms. Jamie K. Hutcherson, 50, was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in federal prison without parole. He was sentenced as a career criminal due to his prior felony convictions. According to a release […]
