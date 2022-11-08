ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesville, NC

Statesville Record & Landmark

Statesville continues forward with Fire Station No. 1 plans

It was a brief meeting that clocked in at just under minutes, but the Statesville City Council moved forward with its plans for Fire Station No. 1, among other matters on the agenda Monday. The city approved a budget amendment 8-0 to move $7.2 million in American Rescue Act Funds...
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Iredell County birth announcements

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Remembering Iredell veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice

Over the past 150 years, more than 900 Iredell County residents have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying while serving their country. Between 600 and 700 men who were either born in Iredell County or resided here when the Civil War began died in battle or from wounds or disease out of about 2,750 Iredell men who served in the Civil War.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Stony Point VFD to host chicken BBQ fundraiser on Nov. 19

Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken fundraiser through the lower bays of Station 1, on Nov. 19 beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until sold out. The department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road off Taylorsville Highway (N.C. 90) in Stony Point. The meal...
STONY POINT, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Groot is newest addition to Iredell County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office introduced to the community its newest addition to the K-9 unit, a German shorthaired pointer named Groot. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team after completing the canine training academy in a few weeks. Groot, who is 15 months old, will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Christmas Celebration Concert scheduled in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School is again presenting the popular Christmas Celebration Concert in Taylorsville. "Studio3 is proud to present music to celebrate the season and bring joy to the soul," said Kathy Estes, music director. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
SALISBURY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates

The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,990

BRAND NEW OVER AN ACRE...WOW! This home is currently being built (Chelsea plan) consisting of 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus a home office with full bathroom on the main level. Almost 2500 sf of space and over an acre, this is not your average home as it sits far back off the road for ULTIMATE PRIVACY & space with an extensive driveway adding to the grandeur! Step inside to the awesome flex room / dining room in the entryway leading to the kitchen boasting granite counters on top of beautifully modern gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & recessed lighting. Main level office could also function as a guest room & primary bedroom upstairs creates the ideal sanctuary for relaxing away from it all! HUGE is an understatement & opens up even more w/vaulted ceiling, private bathroom has sparkling quartz counter tops, double sinks, large stand- alone shower & check out the closet...WOW! Spacious secondary bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ double sinks plus laundry room completes the upper level.
MOCKSVILLE, NC

