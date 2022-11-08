Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Rebirthing Ceremony Gone Wrong: The Tragic Case of Candace NewmakerNikLincolnton, NC
Major supermarket chain opens another new store location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCleveland, NC
New Food Lion Opens In ClevelandBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: West Iredell Regional Veterans Day ceremony salutes armed forces and their families.
The West Iredell Regional Veterans Day ceremony is a time for the students and cadets of Iredell-Statesville Schools to thank veterans, but Sgt. Reggie Hooker took a moment on Thursday to remind his fellow brothers and sisters in arms to remember to take care of each other every day. He...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville continues forward with Fire Station No. 1 plans
It was a brief meeting that clocked in at just under minutes, but the Statesville City Council moved forward with its plans for Fire Station No. 1, among other matters on the agenda Monday. The city approved a budget amendment 8-0 to move $7.2 million in American Rescue Act Funds...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County restaurant inspections: Oct. 30-Nov. 5.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 30-Nov. 5. D Mart #6, 896 Oakridge Farm Highway, Mooresville, 93/A. Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins, 842 Williamson Road, Mooresville, 98/A. Food Lion #2138 Produce 1650 E. Broad St., Statesville, 100/A. Hello Me Vietnamese Kitchen, 138 Village Drive Suite 103,...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Killed in Iredell County Accident
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A 33-year-old man has died after a crash in Iredell County. The accident happened on Thursday evening around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. Troopers say Shaun Pace, of Salisbury, was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of US 70 when he ran off the left side of the road and collided with a tree. The accident caused the vehicle to catch on fire.
Void left by what was once a constant presence in downtown Lincolnton
“We’d come down here, they’d go back out to their car and leave, and there’d be a ticket on their windshield,” said Lincolnton football coach Scott Cloninger.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Statesville, NC
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Statesville area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Statesville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit statesville.com for local news and weather.
Salisbury man killed after SUV hits tree, catches fire in Iredell County
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man died Thursday night after his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree on US 70 in Iredell County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. on US 70 near Triplett Road. A Chevrolet Traverse was […]
Veteran dedicates decades to help other veterans in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — Less than half of all eligible veterans in Mecklenburg County have gotten the benefits they’ve earned, but there’s one local veteran who has spent decades helping his fellow vets win millions in benefits. For many veterans, the wounds of war last far longer than their...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Remembering Iredell veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice
Over the past 150 years, more than 900 Iredell County residents have made the ultimate sacrifice by dying while serving their country. Between 600 and 700 men who were either born in Iredell County or resided here when the Civil War began died in battle or from wounds or disease out of about 2,750 Iredell men who served in the Civil War.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Stony Point VFD to host chicken BBQ fundraiser on Nov. 19
Stony Point Volunteer Fire Department will host a drive-thru barbecue chicken fundraiser through the lower bays of Station 1, on Nov. 19 beginning at 1 p.m. and lasting until sold out. The department is located at 501 Ruritan Park Road off Taylorsville Highway (N.C. 90) in Stony Point. The meal...
‘Passion for people’: Man who was first Black officer at Gaston County department dies
DALLAS, N.C. — Police in the Gaston County town of Dallas are mourning the loss of Isaac Carter Jr., who was the town’s first Black police officer. He died this week at the age of 86 and his family spoke to Channel 9′s Ken Lemon about their plans to honor him.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 10th
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Thursday, November 10th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Groot is newest addition to Iredell County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office introduced to the community its newest addition to the K-9 unit, a German shorthaired pointer named Groot. Groot will work with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement (ICE) Team after completing the canine training academy in a few weeks. Groot, who is 15 months old, will work with his new handler, Deputy Matt Talbert.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Christmas Celebration Concert scheduled in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — Studio3 Music School is again presenting the popular Christmas Celebration Concert in Taylorsville. "Studio3 is proud to present music to celebrate the season and bring joy to the soul," said Kathy Estes, music director. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher...
Parents of college student killed over summer relive memories after recent shooting
The recent news of a college student who was killed in a shooting raised tragic memories for the parents of a young man who was also shot to death in Statesville over the summer. Kareen Stevenson Jr. was an athlete at his high school in Statesville. He went on to...
WBTV
Concord and Salisbury radio stations switching to all Christmas music on Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What’s you favorite? Mariah Carey’s “All I want For Christmas?” Sir Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime?” How about “O Holy Night,” “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Silent Night,” or “Oh Little Town of Bethlehem?” Silly stuff like “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer,” “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” of the Barking Dogs version of “Jingle Bells?” More recent fare like Christmas songs by Josh Buble, Kelly Clarkson, or Taylor Swift’s “Christmas Tree Farm?”
iredellfreenews.com
Statesville Police Department honors Citizens Academy graduates
The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on November 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks and learned about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration.
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Mocksville - $314,990
BRAND NEW OVER AN ACRE...WOW! This home is currently being built (Chelsea plan) consisting of 4 bedrooms 3 full baths plus a home office with full bathroom on the main level. Almost 2500 sf of space and over an acre, this is not your average home as it sits far back off the road for ULTIMATE PRIVACY & space with an extensive driveway adding to the grandeur! Step inside to the awesome flex room / dining room in the entryway leading to the kitchen boasting granite counters on top of beautifully modern gray cabinets, new stainless appliances & recessed lighting. Main level office could also function as a guest room & primary bedroom upstairs creates the ideal sanctuary for relaxing away from it all! HUGE is an understatement & opens up even more w/vaulted ceiling, private bathroom has sparkling quartz counter tops, double sinks, large stand- alone shower & check out the closet...WOW! Spacious secondary bedrooms & hall bathroom w/ double sinks plus laundry room completes the upper level.
Comments / 0