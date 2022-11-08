Read full article on original website
Osteoporosis: Prunes May Help Preserve Bone Mass, Fight Inflammation
10 million Americans age 50 and older have osteoporosis, but women are 4 times more likely to develop the condition. A new study shows that postmenopausal women who consume prunes have a decreased risk for bone loss associated with osteoporosis. Prunes contain many nutrients associated with bone health, but more...
Medical News Today
Which types of arthritis can affect the arm?
Arthritis in the arm can cause pain, swelling, and stiffness in the elbow, shoulder, or wrists. It may affect one or more joints, depending on the type of arthritis a person has. Over 100 different types of arthritis and related disorders affect the joints throughout the body. Many can affect...
The One Fruit You Should Be Eating Daily For A Stronger Immune System And Weight Loss This Fall
Cold and flu season is dawning on us, which means it’s time to get our immune systems into gear. While there are many ways to maintain a healthy immune system, such as getting ample rest, regular exercise, hydration, and even certain supplements, one of the most important things is to maintain a healthy diet. In fact, certain foods are packed with nutrients that can help your body stay healthier than ever—including one tasty fruit.
How Much Water Should You Drink If You're In Your 60s?
Many of us go out of our way to eat nutritious foods and get our veggies and fruit in daily, and also find time to move our bodies and work out (via Medical News Today). We do our best to sleep well and destress with yoga, meditation, or mindfulness. Yet many of us do not make it a point to drink water throughout our busy days. The truth is we're missing a lot when we don't consume enough water.
2 Fruits That Can Actually Damage Your Gut Health, Experts Say
When you think of healthy foods, fruits are probably some of the very first things that come to mind. But while it’s true that fruit is an essential part of any healthy diet thanks to the fact that they’re packed with nutrients (and not to mention delicious!) it’s important to note that eating certain fruits can take a toll on your body—especially when it comes to digestion.
MedicineNet.com
What Supplements Make Your Blood Pressure Go Down Naturally?
What is high blood pressure, and why does it matter?. Are you considering using supplements to lower blood pressure? High blood pressure (hypertension) is a very common ailment among American adults. According to the CDC, 47% of the adult population in the U.S. struggles with this condition — and many people don’t even know it. Many others aren’t managing their condition as well as they could be.
The Morning Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Inflammation
From coffee to cups of orange juice, many of us have a beloved morning beverage we sip on with our breakfast. Whether it’s because you need caffeine to take on the day or just love the ritual of drinking the same thing each and every morning, there’s a certain comfort in the act. However, the way you start your day can make or break your overall health, so choosing the right beverage can make all the difference. While some of them are notoriously inflammatory and unhealthy, there are a few options that can actually do wonders for your body—including one hot tea.
healthcareguys.com
6 Tips To Help Lower Your Blood Pressure
If you have high blood pressure, you’re not alone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly half the adults in the United States have hypertension. While many factors contribute to this statistic, the good news is that there are also many things you can do...
Medical News Today
What are the stages of hip osteoarthritis?
Hip osteoarthritis is the degeneration, or breaking down, of the hip joint. It happens in four stages, going from minor wear and tear to severe chronic joint inflammation. Arthritis refers to the pain and inflammation of joints. It can affect any joint within the body, and over 100 different types of arthritis and related diseases exist.
2 Supplements That Practically Guarantee A Better Night’s Sleep, According To Experts
Few things are more frustrating than being unable to fall asleep at night. Sometimes it can feel like you’ve tried absolutely everything to no avail; no matter how tired you are, how comfy your bed is, and what meditations or breathing exercises you may have tried, your body and brain just can’t relax. That’s where it may be helpful to add a sleep supplement into the mix. There are tons of options out there—including a few that health experts swear by.
4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
These Are The Best Veggies To Eat Every Day To Beat Bloating Over 40, Experts Say
There’s nothing worse than dealing with a bloated stomach. Okay, a few things are worse—but still, bloating is definitely frustrating to experience, especially when it becomes chronic. Whether it’s the result of a particular vegetable you ate, a carbonated drink, or just too much fiber at once, there are several reasons you could have this issue on your hands. Luckily, just as your diet can cause the problem, it can also help to solve it. In fact, there are a few vegetables health experts say you can eat every day in order to keep bloating at bay.
agingparents.com
Aging Parents And The Truth About Their Longevity
Most of our aging parents are living on longer than they or we expected. It’s great that an elder is part of the family into one’s 80s, 90s and beyond, perhaps living to see grandchildren and great grandchildren. And then there’s the long goodbye and the caregiving that almost inevitably comes with long life. Medical improvements can keep us going, overcoming some of the illnesses and conditions that used to end lives sooner. The question of quality of life remains unanswered–is it worth keeping someone going that long when the body and mind are failing and they can no longer enjoy life? Philosophically, we puzzle over the issue of whether we need to have doctors treat everything a person has, with everything they can for as long as they can, no matter whether it’s painful or intrusive, or both.
News-Medical.net
Restoring blood flow to the legs reduces pain, improves quality of life for people with peripheral artery disease
Restoring blood flow to the legs, whether through bypass surgery or a less invasive artery-opening procedure with a stent, reduced pain and improved quality of life for people with peripheral artery disease (PAD), according to preliminary, late-breaking research presented today at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Foods to Aid Sleep and Fight Sleep Deprivation
Much has been said about the benefits of getting enough sleep, but did you know that what you eat and drink affects the quality and duration of your sleep? And not just that much-maligned villain, caffeine! Here are the best foods to aid sleep and help you if you are sleep deprived.
Nutritionists Agree: 3 Foods You Should Eat This Fall If You Struggle With High Blood Pressure
High blood pressure can stem from a range of issues. From unhealthy lifestyle choices to plain old genetics, there are many reasons you may be dealing with hypertension. However, there are also many things you can do in order to set your body back on track to a healthier blood pressure—and that includes making changes to your diet. While certain things like fried, salty foods should be avoided, there are also foods you can add to your diet in order to eradicate the issue.
scitechdaily.com
Study Finds New Health Benefits of Walnuts
Eating walnuts may reinforce favorable health effects such as improved diet quality and increased probability of physical activity. Researchers found that participants who ate walnuts early in life showed a greater likelihood of being more physically active, having a higher quality diet, and experiencing a better heart disease risk profile as they aged into middle adulthood after reviewing 20 years of diet history and 30 years of physical and clinical measurements.
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
Cucumbers: Nutrition facts and health benefits
Cucumbers have many nutritional benefits, are low in calories and high in valuable nutrients.
