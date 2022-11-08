Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
The Perfect Girls' Day Out - A Magical Christmas at The Cake Bake ShopRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
State Farm Champions Classic on 11/15Adrian HolmanIndianapolis, IN
Related
Missing man last seen at Avon hotel over a week ago
AVON, Ind. — Police are asking for help finding for a man who was last seen over a week ago. Avon police said 57-year-old John Waldrup was last seen and talked to on Monday, Nov. 7 when he was dropped off at the Avon Fairfield Inn Hotel. Waldrup is...
IMPD: Man's death in September determined to be a homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death in September, a little over two weeks after he was found injured in downtown Indianapolis, is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday. The investigation stems from an Aug. 27 incident, when police were called to check the welfare of a man who...
wbiw.com
Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash
COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
Man dead in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and East Minnesota Street, near Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they also found a car...
1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
WISH-TV
SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
4-year-old boy dead in Muncie shooting; Mother, boyfriend arrested
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police have arrested a woman and her boyfriend for neglect in the death of a 4-year-old who died after being shot in Muncie on Monday afternoon. Police said the shooting shortly after noon in the 1500 block of South Burlington Drive, near East Memorial Drive. The...
Indianapolis man in the hospital after being shot on the city’s northeast side
A violent attack on an Indianapolis man has his mother on edge and begging for help. Devonna Faust says her son Tahj Faust was shot while walking near 25th and Keystone last week.
Woman killed in north side shooting was mother of suspect's girlfriend
The woman killed in a shooting last week on the city's north side was the mother of the suspect's girlfriend, court documents reveal.
Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday. James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show. Just after...
1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
‘Where was my money?’: Court documents detail deadly shooting over $500
An Indianapolis man faces murder charges after police say he shot and killed his ex-girlfriend over $500 that she was supposed to hold for him to buy plates for his new vehicle.
4-year-old dies after being shot in Muncie
According to Muncie police, Delaware County dispatch received a call reporting a child had been shot in the 1500 block of S. Burlington Drive in Muncie just after noon.
WTHR
Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth
SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view. Like all others, the […]
IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.
Shuttered Greenwood hotel given 10 days to comply with orders to improve building
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The owner of a troubled hotel in Greenwood now has 10 days to comply with orders to make needed improvements to the building. The city had previously ordered residents vacate the Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites in October, following reports from the city of mold, sewage, cockroaches and disabled smoke alarms inside the facility.
Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student
SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
Early morning I-465 crash claims life of Brownsburg man
A Brownsburg man has died following an early morning crash on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis, according to ISP.
Robbed at gunpoint: east side worker recounts weekend incident
What happened on Sunday is still fresh on the mind of a man who works at T-Mobile on the city’s east side – near 10th Street and Shadeland Avenue.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 2