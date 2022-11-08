ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Missing man last seen at Avon hotel over a week ago

AVON, Ind. — Police are asking for help finding for a man who was last seen over a week ago. Avon police said 57-year-old John Waldrup was last seen and talked to on Monday, Nov. 7 when he was dropped off at the Avon Fairfield Inn Hotel. Waldrup is...
AVON, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man's death in September determined to be a homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — A man's death in September, a little over two weeks after he was found injured in downtown Indianapolis, is being investigated as a homicide, police said Tuesday. The investigation stems from an Aug. 27 incident, when police were called to check the welfare of a man who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Greenwood man dies in Columbus crash

COLUMBUS – A Greenwood man died Monday night following a crash on State Road 46, near County Road 750 East in Columbus involving an SUV and a semi. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident was reported at 7:30 .m., southeast of Columbus. When police arrived...
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Man dead in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' east side Tuesday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Southeastern Avenue and East Minnesota Street, near Emerson Avenue, for a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they also found a car...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Delphi man died in a two-vehicle crash in Tippecanoe County on Monday night. The crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. James Slaughterbeck, 64, of Delphi, was driving...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

SUV driver dies in crash with car near Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A person died in a collision of a car and an SUV Monday afternoon, according to the Tippecanoe County Sherriff’s Office. The person who died at the crash scene was driving the SUV. At 5:26 p.m., the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for alleged role in 2 Indianapolis armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — A 43-year-old man was arrested last week for his alleged role in two armed robberies, IMPD announced Tuesday. James Bennett is facing charges of armed robbery, robbery resulting in bodily injury, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, court records show. Just after...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 injured in crash near Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tippecanoe County are investigating a crash that killed one person Monday afternoon. The collision happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Schuyler Avenue, which is between Interstate 65 and Sagamore Parkway. A preliminary investigation by the sheriff's department indicated the driver...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Police arrest Seymour man after baby tests positive for meth

SEYMOUR, Ind — Police arrested a Seymour man Sunday night after a baby tested positive for methamphetamine at a local hospital. Monday afternoon, police say that the child is in stable condition. The 10-month-old infant was first taken to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Saturday afternoon after displaying symptoms of sickness and "extreme excitement," according to Investigation Lt. C.J. Foster with the Seymour Police Department.
SEYMOUR, IN
FOX59

Here are Indy’s most dangerous roads

INDIANAPOLIS — Roughly every 81 minutes a pedestrian is killed by a driver in the United States. That statistic alone is enough to raise a few eyebrows, but when you consider that in 2021 that translated into 7,485 people never making it home, the scope of the problem comes into view.  Like all others, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: Man arrested for alleged role in deadly shooting on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was arrested last week for his alleged role in the northeast side shooting of a woman who died two days later, IMPD said Sunday. Shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, IMPD officers responded to the 3500 block of Blue Spruce Lane, near the intersection of 38th Street and North Sherman Drive, on a report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Weapon found in backpack of Southport High School student

SOUTHPORT, Ind. — A Southport High School student is facing possible expulsion after school administrators found a weapon in the student’s backpack. In an email sent to parents, the school said administrators performed their daily random restroom sweeps during classes and found three students in a restroom. The...
SOUTHPORT, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy