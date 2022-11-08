Read full article on original website
A North Carolina Pizzeria Was Named One of the Best in the United States
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
The Juicy Crab opening November 7th in Greensboro
Lexington: Rob's speed shop host second annual car show in support of Davidson County Toys for Tots
Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyard
smittysnotes.com
Tucker’s Fall Festival – Nov. 13
Join us at Tucker’s Tap Yard for Tucker’s Fall Festival! Food Trucks, Live Music, and artists and makers that both you and your pups will love! Sunday Nov. 13, 12-5pm Facebook Info. Post expires on Sunday November 13th, 2022.
wfmynews2.com
‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Carolina Theatre
The show runs until November 20, 2022, at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro. Tickets are on sale now.
wfmynews2.com
Bring the family to a fun fest in Greensboro
Ready to play games? The Worship Place is planning on sack races, the Limbo, a cake walk, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving, and a hayride.
WRAL
Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights
Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
elonnewsnetwork.com
City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction
Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
ourdavie.com
Community funds going to good causes
There were 99 community funds at the Davie Community Foundation at the end of October, representing an investment of more than $5.5 million. With an average fund size of $56,000, opening a community fund can seem daunting; but they can be opened with $5,000. The foundation also started the Davie...
This Tiny North Carolina Town is Home to One of the Best Bakeries in the Country
Sometimes it seems as if the smallest most unassuming restaurants are the ones with the best food. These under-the-radar spots are usually family-owned and rise in popularity from word of mouth amongst locals and maybe even social media.
6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
earnthenecklace.com
Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?
Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
Veterans open up about how they overcame homelessness, thanks to a Triad organization
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As we honor our veterans, we recognize their service and sacrifice. For too many, when they return from service, they end up homeless. A Greensboro organization is helping them build a new life. "I moved here to look after my mother and father in Elon, North...
'We are excited' | Greensboro Servant Center for homeless, disabled veterans to expand its site
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro non-profit that houses homeless and disabled veterans is expanding. The Servant Center was awarded over a million dollars to make the center a healthier and safer environment. News 2 spoke with the center's director about the new amenities the veterans will have to look...
Rockingham County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Need to find the perfect gift this holiday season without spending too much?. Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering FREE adoptions!. From now until Dec. 31, the shelter partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, to give you the option to adopt any dog or cat without paying any adoption fees.
wfmynews2.com
Brown Brothers continuing the family legacy on the football sidelines
GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the quest for a North Carolina football state championship continues, we've come across all kinds of great storylines. For example, a set of brothers, both coaching their teams into the second round of the playoffs. Earlier this week, we caught up with Darryl Brown and...
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue
The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
Lane closure on Huffman Mill Road in Burlington to take effect on Nov. 18
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Huffman Mill Road will partially close in Burlington starting Friday, November 18. A lane on Huffman Mill Road over Lake Mackintosh will be closed in both directions near Harris Road for a bridge inspection, starting at 9:00 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and use...
Triad food banks see an increased need while dealing with food, staffing shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Feeding America is a challenge these days. Families are budgeting for food, and the organizations set up to help them are struggling to keep up with the demand. “We generally always had four to eight weeks of food in advance. Now, we’re about one week out at a time,” Program […]
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
WXII 12
Police widow from Belews Creek in legal battle with Winston-Salem over death benefits
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Cheryl McDonald, of Belews Creek, is in an ongoing legal fight with the city of Winston-Salem concerning death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, who worked for the Winston-Salem Police Department for 25 years. Mike McDonald died on October 21, 2021 at the age...
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
My Fox 8
This super nice boy has been waiting for a home for a long time
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet boy loves, loves, loves people, according to his shelter!. Chino is a super sweet 6-year-old boy who has been waiting for so long for a family. He is a sweet boy who just wants to be petted and loved on at all times. He likes to prance and show off his good tricks, like “sit,” “speak,” and “whisper!”
