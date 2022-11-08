ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

smittysnotes.com

Tucker’s Fall Festival – Nov. 13

Join us at Tucker’s Tap Yard for Tucker’s Fall Festival! Food Trucks, Live Music, and artists and makers that both you and your pups will love! Sunday Nov. 13, 12-5pm Facebook Info. Post expires on Sunday November 13th, 2022.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL

Greensboro Science Center hosts Winter Wonderlights

Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful sounds of the season. Winter Wonderlights is an outdoor light show experience that will fill the Greensboro Science Center's zoo with shimmering lights, brilliant colors, and joyful...
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

City of Burlington preserves past through carousel reconstruction

Casey Lewis and his team have been working on the carousel house for the last year. The custom metalworks company frequently works with the city of Burlington. After over three years of restoration and reconstruction, the carousel house in Burlington is nearing completion. The final steps of the construction process are underway this month as the city’s Recreation and Parks Department prepares for the holiday season, but one of the biggest milestones was recently completed — reinstalling all of the carousel’s animals.
BURLINGTON, NC
ourdavie.com

Community funds going to good causes

There were 99 community funds at the Davie Community Foundation at the end of October, representing an investment of more than $5.5 million. With an average fund size of $56,000, opening a community fund can seem daunting; but they can be opened with $5,000. The foundation also started the Davie...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
The Planking Traveler

6 Chain Restaurants in the Triad with healthy options

These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
GREENSBORO, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Avery Powell Leaving WFMY-TV: Where Is the Greensboro Anchor Going?

Avery Powell has been Greensboro’s news anchor for only a year, but the locals have grown attached to the young journalist. However, he is stepping back from this field for a change in his career. Avery Powell announced that he is leaving WFMY News 2 in November 2022. Of course, WFMY viewers want to know where the journalist is going next and if he will remain in North Carolina. They also want to know if they will see him on broadcast again. Find out what Avery Powell said about his departure from WFMY-TV’s News 2 here.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rockingham County Animal Shelter offering free adoptions

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Need to find the perfect gift this holiday season without spending too much?. Rockingham County Animal Shelter is offering FREE adoptions!. From now until Dec. 31, the shelter partnered with Best Friends Animal Society, to give you the option to adopt any dog or cat without paying any adoption fees.
REIDSVILLE, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue

The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
ELON, NC
My Fox 8

This super nice boy has been waiting for a home for a long time

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet boy loves, loves, loves people, according to his shelter!. Chino is a super sweet 6-year-old boy who has been waiting for so long for a family. He is a sweet boy who just wants to be petted and loved on at all times. He likes to prance and show off his good tricks, like “sit,” “speak,” and “whisper!”
BURLINGTON, NC

