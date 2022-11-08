ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay area, Orlando attractions announce closures due to Tropical Storm Nicole

By Daisy Ruth
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Various attractions in the Tampa Bay area, as well as in Orlando, are announcing closures due to the threat of impacts from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Nicole became a tropical storm in an update from the National Hurricane Center at 10 a.m. Tuesday. It is expected to be at or near hurricane strength when it approaches Florida’s east coast late Wednesday into Thursday morning, according to the center.

State of Emergency issued in Tampa Bay ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Below is a list of attractions closed due to potential impacts of Nicole. The list will be updated as more information comes in to our newsroom.

Snowcat Ridge

Florida’s first and only snow park, located in Dade City, was scheduled to open Friday , but Snowcat Ridge’s official first day of operations has been delayed due to Nicole.

The park will now open Wednesday, Nov. 16 and tickets remain available on its website.

Full refunds will be provided for all pre-purchased tickets for Nov. 11, 12 and 13.

Typhoon Lagoon

The Walt Disney World water park will be closed on Thursday .

Typhoon Lagoon, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf will be closed due to potential impacts from the storm. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed for the season.

The four Disney World theme parks are currently operating under normal conditions, as is Disney Springs.

