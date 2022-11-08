ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.

Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county

Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
Regulators reveal study on ideas to make Texas power grid more reliable

AUSTIN, Texas - State regulators revealed a months-long study on ideas to make the power grid more reliable. That study notes there is "significant risk" with a plan public utility commissioners have discussed moving forward with. State leaders signaled which plan they would like to move forward with. The public...
